Discovery Senior Living Appoints President of Integral Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living (Discovery or the Company), a leading operator in the seniors housing industry, is pleased to announce Laura Fischer has been appointed President of Integral Senior Living (ISL), effective June 30, 2025, following the retirement of Collette Gray.

Laura joined Discovery Senior Living in May 2024 as Chief Operating Officer at ISL, a Discovery Senior Living Management Company, bringing more than 23 years of operational and leadership experience in the senior housing industry. Laura has also served as a Director on the Board for the California Assisted Living Association since 2021.

"We're thrilled to have Laura Fischer take on this important role during this pivotal moment in our evolution as a leading senior housing operator," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "Laura's deep industry experience combined with her vision for growth and operational excellence aligns exceptionally well with our commitment to delivering best-in-class service to residents, families, and capital partners."

Since joining, Laura has worked closely with Discovery Executive Leadership, management and community operating teams, gaining a deep understanding of our people, strategy, products, services and operations. Under Laura's leadership, ISL will continue to build on its track record of success to expand market leadership, target strategic growth opportunities, enhance operational efficiency and advance technology.

A Powerful Alignment Within Discovery

ISL has established a strong brand and reputation over multiple decades. However, ISL is also a part of something bigger - Discovery's extensive network of specialized management companies with multiple products and geographically segmented operating brands serving hundreds of communities nationwide. With Laura's leadership, ISL will finalize integration initiatives within the broader organization, allowing ISL to benefit from Discovery's shared expertise that has set the Company apart as the go-to leader in senior housing management. This alignment will allow ISL to scale smarter, collaborate better across brands, and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Collette Gray, President, ISL, said, "I am honored to work with Laura as we transition our leadership. Over the past year since joining our team, her exceptional performance has truly set a high standard and exemplifies the future of our leadership. I am confident that ISL will continue to grow and evolve as an industry leader under Laura's guidance."

Richard Hutchinson continued, "This is an exciting time for ISL and I have no doubt that Laura's leadership will drive us forward continuing a strong legacy. With Discovery's differentiated proprietary platform, industry-leading expertise, innovative high-quality services and products, we are poised for an exciting future."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 36,000 units across 350 communities and nearly 40 states. The company and its 17,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. Discovery Senior Living was once again named and certified a Great Place To Work May 2024 - May 2025.

