Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.: Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Year-End 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:STRW) (the "Company") announced today, that it will issue its year-end 2024 earnings release on February 27, 2025, before the start of trading.

On Monday, March 3rd at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company invites current and prospective investors to join the management team on a conference call/webcast to discuss the 2024 year-end results.

The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 888-506-0062 and the conference ID number is 784351. The webcast URL is https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3065/52096

A digital replay of the call will be available on the above site and our website at www.strawberryfieldsreit.com.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 130 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 14,500+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 130 healthcare facilities comprise 118 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Investor Relations:

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

IR@sfreit.com

+1 (773) 747-4100 x422

SOURCE: Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.





