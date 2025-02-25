Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - March is Kidney Health Month in Canada. If you haven't yet considered the way your mighty kidneys impact your overall health, now is the time.

Kidneys are often misunderstood and their value to overall health underestimated. Kidneys are vital organs with an important role, including removing waste from the body, helping to make red blood cells, and regulating blood pressure. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading causes of kidney disease, and heart disease can be both a cause and a complication for those living with kidney disease.

"Kidney disease and its many silent symptoms often go undetected until kidney function is significantly impaired," said Elizabeth Myles, National Executive Director of The Kidney Foundation of Canada. "There is no better time than Kidney Health Month to learn more, get engaged and take action to protect your kidney health."

According to a recent Ipsos poll conducted recently on behalf of The Kidney Foundation of Canada, there is a significant gap in Canadians' knowledge when it comes to kidneys with 55% of people indicating they know nothing about kidney disease, and 52% showing a lack awareness regarding the risks.i

Although one-third of Canadians could correctly identify some of the kidneys' functions, few people could identify symptoms of kidney disease.

"The Kidney Foundation's trusted resources are a good first step to learning more about kidney health, to explore personal risk factors and to get the information you need to ask the right questions during your annual medical exam or to consider lifestyle changes," said Ms. Myles.

The Kidney Foundation of Canada's supports and services aim to help those living with reduced kidney function or kidney failure to know they are not alone.

"We offer a number of programs and services designed to address some of the key concerns facing patients and their caregivers every day," said Ms. Myles. "Programs like peer support in its many formats provides conversation with those who have lived similar life experiences, and our Kidney Community Kitchen website with recipes and cooking tips is a popular virtual stop as people navigate the complexity of dietary changes."

A first step to disease management and prevention is education. Learn more by exploring our fact sheets and infographics and by visiting kidney.ca.

Get Involved This Kidney Health Month & Beyond

Feb 25-26: There's still time to register for The Kidney Foundation's 2025 Virtual Forum Living Well with Kidney Disease | Navigating the Kidney Journey. Online sessions are held February 25 and 26, starting at 12:00 pm EST. This engaging online event will feature expert-led sessions on kidney donation and transplantation, treatment modalities, symptom management strategies, and much more. Register here.

Year round, you can engage in a virtual Peer Support Group Meeting that best suits your needs. Check out our peer support calendar and learn more about our groups for young adults (ages 18-35), those living with reduced kidney function, transplant, caregivers, open discussion groups and Chinese-language support groups.

March events: Check out our community events at kidney.ca/events.

Sign up early: Kidney Walk registration is already under way in most provinces. When you participate in the Kidney Walk, you're joining a passionate community with a shared belief in doing all we can to provide hope and support to those living with kidney disease. Walks happen from spring to fall across Canada. Get started today.

Campaigns

On March 1, The Kidney Foundation launches its Kidney Health Spotlight Campaign: Your help matters. Protect your kidneys, protect your future.

Media opportunities

To coordinate an interview with a Kidney Health Month spokesperson or an expert in kidney health or organ donation and transplantation, please contact us.

About The Kidney Foundation of Canada

Excellent kidney health, optimal quality of life, and a cure for kidney disease. For 60 years, this vision has guided us to be a collaborative, inventive and focused leader in the development of programs, services, research opportunities and awareness campaigns that have had a positive impact on the millions of Canadians living with, or at risk of developing kidney disease. The Foundation's national research program has grown to become one of the most important sources of funding for scientists conducting kidney-related research. We are also committed to providing education, information and support about kidneys and kidney disease, and organ donation and transplantation. For more information, visit kidney.ca.

i About the Study

These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of The Kidney Foundation of Canada. Fieldwork was conducted between November 4 and November 6, 2024. A total of n=1002 Canadians aged 18+ participated in the survey which was fielded via the Ipsos' panel. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 2.4 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Canadian adults 18+ been surveyed.

