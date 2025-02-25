Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") The Board of Besra Gold Inc (Besra or the Company) advises that in accordance with Section 8.2 of the Company's By-Laws it has resolved to call a special meeting of shareholders of Besra for the purpose of removing Dato Lim Khong Soon as a director of the Company.

The notice of the Special Meeting will be prepared and despatched to all shareholders by the Canada Business Corporations Act and the Company's By-Laws.

Messrs Morda, Lee and Higginson each confirm that they will willingly step aside as Directors of the Company, subject to the Company securing candidates that are suitably credentialled, qualified and experienced.

In that regard, we are currently in discussion with several potential candidates.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board.

Michael Higginson

Director and Company Secretary

