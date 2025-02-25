Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
25.02.2025 02:38 Uhr
Desert Oasis Healthcare Honored with Dual Accolades in 2024 Best of Desert Awards

DOHC won Best Home Health Care Services and Best Nurse/Nurse Practitioner

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce its recent recognition in the 2024 Best of Desert Community's Choice Awards. The organization has been awarded Best Home Health Care Services, and Nurse Practitioner Jamie Finch has been honored as Best Nurse/Nurse Practitioner.

The awards ceremony celebrated the outstanding contributions of local businesses and professionals in the Palm Springs area. The nomination phase occurred July 10-31, 2024 followed by a voting period from September 16-30, 2024 during which community members cast their votes to determine the winners.

DOHC extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who participated in the voting process. This recognition reflects the trust and support of the community, and DOHC remains committed to delivering exceptional healthcare services to the residents of the Coachella Valley.

Press Contact: Rob Banchich
Director of Marketing
Desert Oasis Healthcare
Rob.Banchich@mydohc.com

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare



