OPEX Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for document, mail, and warehouse automation, will exhibit the latest advancements in goods-to-person (G2P) technology and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) at LogiMAT, Europe's largest international trade show for intralogistics solutions and process management.

"We look forward to demonstrating our expertise and industry-leading automation solutions at LogiMAT," said Drew Stevens, Vice President, Global Business Development and Marketing, at OPEX. "We combine generations of industry expertise, a commitment to innovating to meet client needs, and a proven track record of first-class automation capabilities."

At LogiMAT, held March 11 13, 2025, at Germany's Stuttgart Fair Centre, OPEX will showcase automation technology that is revolutionizing efficiency in warehouses and distribution centers around the globe-while celebrating the company's 50 years of automation innovation.

OPEX experts will be on-hand at LogiMAT's Hall 5, Stand 5B27 to interact with attendees and demonstrate automation designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive productivity, including:

Infinity With unparalleled storage density, configurability, and flexibility, Infinity AS/RS is perfect for companies handling micro-fulfillment, omni-channel distribution, store replenishment, and ecommerce. Wireless iBOT robots quickly and efficiently deliver inventory directly to operators.

With unparalleled storage density, configurability, and flexibility, Infinity AS/RS is perfect for companies handling micro-fulfillment, omni-channel distribution, store replenishment, and ecommerce. Wireless iBOT robots quickly and efficiently deliver inventory directly to operators. Perfect Pick AS/RS Engineered for high-density storage without compromising efficiency, Perfect Pick is fully configurable, optimizing vertical warehouse space to store and pick inventory via iBOTs within existing footprints.

AS/RS Engineered for high-density storage without compromising efficiency, Perfect Pick is fully configurable, optimizing vertical warehouse space to store and pick inventory via iBOTs within existing footprints. Sure Sort X - Automated sortation system handles nearly 100% of customer-sortable items up to 9 kilograms, and sorts items into a configurable array of mixed bin sizes and types, while maintaining a throughput of up to 2,100 items per hour.

To learn more about OPEX at LogiMAT-or to schedule a one-on-one consultation with an OPEX expert-visit https://www.opex.com/logimat/.

With a growing list of customers across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, OPEX operates a European headquarters in Duisburg, Germany. The facility serves as a centralized hub for clients and partners to test and interact with OPEX's warehouse automation and document and mail automation technologies that are designed to improve workflow and drive efficiencies in infrastructure.

OPEX's comprehensive suite of technology solutions enables clients around the world to improve workflow, reduce costs, and drive efficiencies.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ-and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia-OPEX has nearly 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future. The year 2025 marks the company's 50th anniversary under the multigenerational ownership and leadership of the Stevens family.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250224584560/en/

Contacts:

Laura Evans

levans@opex.com

+1.856.727.1100 x 5012