



Kawasaki and Tokyo, Feb 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited, ANA X Inc., Toshiba Data Corporation, and Kawasaki City today announced the launch of a pilot program aimed at achieving a decarbonized society through utilizing each company's smartphone application. The program will commence from February 27, 2025.This pilot program will utilize a database, developed by the Ministry of the Environment and other companies, to visualize CO2 reductions and provide feedback to residents and workers of Kawasaki City on their CO2 reductions achieved through environmentally conscious actions. This is the first trial in Japan to use this database. The program aims to quantitatively assess citizen environmental actions, promote individual environmental awareness, and contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society.Pilot project overview1. Pilot Period:February 27, 2025 to March 28, 20252. Participants:Residents and workers of Kawasaki City3. Implementation Details:Participants will download one or more participating companies' smartphone applications and register their age, residential area, and other information.Fujitsu's platform will aggregate participants' mobility, purchase and environmental action data from the applications, calculating and visualizing CO2 reductions based on the standardized metric. Participants can view their CO2 reductions resulting from their environmentally conscious actions through Eco Potential, a web application developed by Fujitsu. The aggregation of data from multiple applications into this single application allows for a more efficient and easily understandable evaluation of participants' environmental efforts, fostering sustained positive environmental behavior. The research partners will evaluate the social value of the CO2 reductions created by these systems and determine the key elements needed for wider adoption of the standardized metric.4. Roles:Fujitsu:- Development of the platform and the Eco Potential application.- Provision of Green Carb0n Club, a Kawasaki City-based application that links real-world environmental actions.- Integration of the environmental action data into Eco Potential.ANA X:- Provision of ANA Pocket, a mobile application which allows users to earn points and ANA miles for various modes of transportation (walking, cycling, driving, trains, and planes).- Integration of the travel data into Eco Potential.Toshiba Data:- Provision of data obtained from Toshiba Tec Corporation's SmartReceipt, an electronic receipt service which digitizes purchased item details typically provided on paper receipts.- Integration of the purchase data into Eco Potential.The City of Kawasaki:- Providing advisory services aimed at fostering behavioral change among its citizens.- Providing and coordinating access to a suitable field test environment.- PromotionJapan aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, targeting a 46% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by FY2030 (compared to FY2013). To achieve this target, a significant reduction in CO2 emission from citizens' daily lives is indispensable.Kawasaki City has set ambitious targets of a 50% reduction in city-wide CO2 emissions and a 45% or greater reduction in household emissions in the city by FY2030 (both compared to FY2013), actively pursuing initiatives to achieve a decarbonized society.Moreover, Fujitsu, ANA X and Toshiba Data have been actively engaged in discussions within the framework of the Ministry of the Environment's "Decokatsu", a national movement to change people's behavior and lifestyles toward the achievement of carbon neutrality.Under this national movement, The POSITIVE ACTION Initiative (PAI), an initiative to create a new and prosperous lifestyle connected to decarbonization, towards creating a world where citizens actively engage in environmental actions. This pilot program serves as the first step in our efforts to promote the early social implementation of the newly developed CO2 reduction standard metric, contributing to our decarbonization initiatives.Future PlansFujitsu, ANA X., Toshiba Data, and Kawasaki City will continue to explore ways to promote citizen's environmental behavioral change and implement standardized CO2 reduction indicators. The partners will also investigate expanding data integration with Eco Potential and exploring ways to monetize achieved CO2 reductions, such as through voluntary carbon credits and community benefits.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation.