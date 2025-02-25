Bahrain Economic Development Board: Bahrain EDB Attracts Over USD 380 Million in Investment Commitments from Singapore

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) has secured over USD 380 million in investment commitments from Singapore-based companies, since the launch of Bahrain EDB office in Singapore in November 2023, across a number of priority sectors, namely financial services, ICT, manufacturing, and tourism.

Marking a new milestone, the announcement was made on the sidelines of a strategic visit to Singapore, which was led by H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB. Alongside a number of targeted investor meetings, Bahrain EDB hosted an exclusive networking event designed to showcase Bahrain's investor landscape and regionally competitive operating costs.

2024 was a record year for the island nation's investment promotion agency, which successfully attracted a total of over USD 1.8 million in direct investment from global markets. In terms of capital, the highest contributor of foreign investment originated from Singapore, valued at USD 234 million (13%). This underscores a robust value proposition for international investors, where Bahrain has cemented itself as a leading destination of choice for businesses seeking to tap into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which is on the expansion roadmap for international companies.

H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, said, "Building on the synergies and shared investment opportunities between our two island nations, our robust two-year pipeline of investment projects is a testament to the trust Singaporean investors place in Bahrain's pro-innovation environment. We remain committed at Bahrain EDB to continue to foster a streamlined investment ecosystem that champions ease of doing business, growth, and scalability."

With a focus on future-proofing talent, the government of Bahrain is known for its agility and forward-looking legislation, making tactical investments in digital transformation, landmark strategic projects, and in upskilling its highly skilled bi-lingual workforce. To effectively bridge the global talent gap, the local workforce is consistently reskilled with the support of government grants and subsidised programs.

This has led leading players, including Citi and PwC Middle East, to base their tech hubs and service centres in Bahrain to cater to their global clientele. Recent Singapore-based successes include Whampoa Group's Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) which launched the first digital bank in Bahrain licensed to onboard offshore corporate and crypto clients. SGB is aiming to facilitate frictionless movement between digital and traditional finance by providing financial connectivity between the Asia and MENA regions. Another success is Crypto.com, which launched the GCC's first crypto credit card with plans to expand their presence regionally.

With strategic offices located in key markets across the world, Bahrain EDB's Singapore-based office serves its headquarters by providing on-ground presence to advise investors and businesses based in Singapore considering relocating to new markets. Offering comprehensive services that include research-led market insights and industry assessments, Bahrain EDB supports investors' journey from end-to-end, providing tailored aftercare services to nurture long term partnerships.

