ROCTOOL Compose MFG and Roctool Forge Strategic Agreement to Advance Composite Molding Technologies 25-Feb-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Le Bourget-du-Lac, France, February 25, 2025 - 8:00 AM CET Compose MFG and Roctool Forge Strategic Agreement to Advance Composite Molding Technologies Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, is pleased to announce a new agreement with Compose MFG. Compose MFG, a global leader in high-performance composite molding, entered into a strategic licensing agreement in late 2024 with Roctool, the pioneer in heat and cool molding technologies. Through this agreement, Compose MFG gains full access to Roctool's state-of-the-art induction heating technology, positioning itself as one of Roctool's premier users worldwide for composite processing. By integrating Roctool's advanced molding technologies, Compose MFG enhances its ability to produce high-precision, high-performance composite parts with superior surface quality and increased efficiency. This collaboration sets a new standard in sustainable and innovative manufacturing, benefiting industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, and electronics. Compose MFG: a New Force in Advanced Composites With over 10 years of experience, Compose MFG is one of the world's first vertically integrated composite manufacturers, led by a team of highly experienced professionals who have worked with some of the largest Global 500 companies. The company provides a true one-stop-shop solution, managing the entire MFG process from supply chain management to final product delivery with cutting-edge composite molding capabilities that set it apart. Compose specializes in producing thermoplastic composites that not only meet but exceed industry standards, ensuring durability, efficiency, and sustainability across its product range. The company's facilities are fully equipped with Roctool induction technologies, such as induction heated compression molds and heated platens, enabling unmatched surface quality, reduced cycle times, and significant energy savings. Whether for prototyping or large-scale production, Compose has the expertise and facilities to meet their requirements. The company also provides a comprehensive range of services, including CNC machining, assembly, secondary operations, and finishing, ensuring an end-to-end manufacturing process for its clients. As part of a larger industrial holding, Compose MFG is supported by a leading material supplier specializing in high-heat materials and thermoplastic composite solutions. With a strong presence in Singapore, Malaysia, and Zhuhai, China, Compose serves global markets and is committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, ensuring that clients receive superior products tailored to their needs. From prototyping to large-scale production, Compose brings ideas to life with unparalleled expertise and manufacturing excellence. Roctool: Pioneering Sustainable Heat & Cool Molding Roctool's proprietary heat and cool molding technology is highly regarded for its ability to enhance the performance and aesthetics of composite materials. Designed for large-scale production, Roctool technology enables extremely quick heat ramps through induction and high-performance cooling with turbulent water flows, significantly reducing cycle times and energy consumption. Utilizing induction heating, Roctool's solutions provide energy-efficient processing with virtually no temperature limits, making it adaptable to all composite materials. The technology offers high temperature homogeneity, multi-zone heating, and precise surface replication, achieving defect-free parts with minimal post-processing. This breakthrough technology enables manufacturers to achieve automotive-grade finishes and complex textures, eliminating the need for secondary coatings and post-processing when possible. The company operates across Europe, North America, and China, supporting a wide range of industries including automotive, consumer electronics, industrial applications, and luxury goods. Roctool's solutions not only improve aesthetics but also contribute to sustainability by reducing wall thickness, enabling lightweighting, and adapting to a wide range of composite materials, including recycled carbon and high temperature materials. The process is compatible with thermoset resins, thermoplastic composites, and sandwich structures, making it an ideal choice for manufacturers seeking high-performance and eco-friendly solutions. Their process is compatible with recycled materials as well, making it a key technology for manufacturers looking to reduce their environmental footprint while maintaining high-performance standards. A Transformational Partnership for the Future of Manufacturing With multiple top-brand customers already benefiting from its unique expertise, Compose MFG is rapidly emerging as a major player in thermoplastic composite manufacturing. Its collaboration with Roctool empowers Compose to drive innovation, offering customers access to next-generation composite solutions that align with the highest industry standards. Already equipped with R-IDST, Roctool's heated platens, and specialized induction generators, Compose and Roctool are driving the future of composite technology together. "We are excited to deepen our relationship with Roctool and leverage their pioneering induction heating technology," said Sebastien Ignotis, CEO of Compose MFG. "This partnership allows us to enhance our manufacturing capabilities, providing unparalleled efficiency, precision, and sustainability." Roctool's CEO, Mathieu Boulanger, echoed this sentiment: "Compose MFG's expertise in advanced composites, combined with Roctool's heat and cool molding technology, represents a powerful synergy. We signed this agreement at the end of 2024 and we are already seeing the impact of this relationship early in 2025 as we continue driving innovation in the industry." This strategic partnership underscores both companies' shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and high-performance manufacturing, reinforcing their leadership in next-generation composite processing. Roctool will be showcasing its molding technologies during the JEC World show in Paris on March 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2025. About Compose MFG: Compose MFG is a leading provider of thermoplastic composite solutions, specializing in design and manufacturing. With a team of experts boasting over 10 years of experience working with top Global 500 companies, Compose MFG delivers high-quality products that meet and exceed industry standards. Focused on innovation, sustainability, and excellence, the company ensures superior results for its clients. Whether seeking a reliable manufacturing partner or a customized solution, Compose MFG is dedicated to bringing ideas to life. More information: www.composemfg.com About Roctool: Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer goods, renewable energy, luxury, beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology for plastic, composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling equipment, and on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary operations, allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. The head office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in North America, Europe & Asia. 