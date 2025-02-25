Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2025
WKN: A0N9T5 | ISIN: FR0010523167
Frankfurt
25.02.25
08:05 Uhr
0,390 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
25.02.2025 08:34 Uhr
126 Leser
Compose MFG and Roctool Forge Strategic Agreement to Advance Composite Molding Technologies

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Compose MFG and Roctool Forge Strategic Agreement to Advance Composite Molding Technologies 

ROCTOOL 
Compose MFG and Roctool Forge Strategic Agreement to Advance Composite Molding Technologies 
25-Feb-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Le Bourget-du-Lac, France, February 25, 2025 - 8:00 AM CET 

Compose MFG and Roctool Forge Strategic Agreement to Advance Composite Molding Technologies 
 
Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and 
composites, is pleased to announce a new agreement with Compose MFG. 

Compose MFG, a global leader in high-performance composite molding, entered into a strategic licensing agreement in 
late 2024 with Roctool, the pioneer in heat and cool molding technologies. Through this agreement, Compose MFG gains 
full access to Roctool's state-of-the-art induction heating technology, positioning itself as one of Roctool's premier 
users worldwide for composite processing. 

By integrating Roctool's advanced molding technologies, Compose MFG enhances its ability to produce high-precision, 
high-performance composite parts with superior surface quality and increased efficiency. This collaboration sets a new 
standard in sustainable and innovative manufacturing, benefiting industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer 
goods, and electronics. 

Compose MFG: a New Force in Advanced Composites 

With over 10 years of experience, Compose MFG is one of the world's first vertically integrated composite 
manufacturers, led by a team of highly experienced professionals who have worked with some of the largest Global 500 
companies. The company provides a true one-stop-shop solution, managing the entire MFG process from supply chain 
management to final product delivery with cutting-edge composite molding capabilities that set it apart. 
Compose specializes in producing thermoplastic composites that not only meet but exceed industry standards, ensuring 
durability, efficiency, and sustainability across its product range. 

The company's facilities are fully equipped with Roctool induction technologies, such as induction heated compression 
molds and heated platens, enabling unmatched surface quality, reduced cycle times, and significant energy savings. 
 
Whether for prototyping or large-scale production, Compose has the expertise and facilities to meet their requirements. 
The company also provides a comprehensive range of services, including CNC machining, assembly, secondary operations, 
and finishing, ensuring an end-to-end manufacturing process for its clients. 

As part of a larger industrial holding, Compose MFG is supported by a leading material supplier specializing in 
high-heat materials and thermoplastic composite solutions. With a strong presence in Singapore, Malaysia, and Zhuhai, 
China, Compose serves global markets and is committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, ensuring that clients 
receive superior products tailored to their needs. 

From prototyping to large-scale production, Compose brings ideas to life with unparalleled expertise and manufacturing 
excellence. 

Roctool: Pioneering Sustainable Heat & Cool Molding 

Roctool's proprietary heat and cool molding technology is highly regarded for its ability to enhance the performance 
and aesthetics of composite materials. Designed for large-scale production, Roctool technology enables extremely quick 
heat ramps through induction and high-performance cooling with turbulent water flows, significantly reducing cycle 
times and energy consumption. Utilizing induction heating, Roctool's solutions provide energy-efficient processing with 
virtually no temperature limits, making it adaptable to all composite materials. The technology offers high temperature 
homogeneity, multi-zone heating, and precise surface replication, achieving defect-free parts with minimal 
post-processing. This breakthrough technology enables manufacturers to achieve automotive-grade finishes and complex 
textures, eliminating the need for secondary coatings and post-processing when possible. The company operates across 
Europe, North America, and China, supporting a wide range of industries including automotive, consumer electronics, 
industrial applications, and luxury goods. 

Roctool's solutions not only improve aesthetics but also contribute to sustainability by reducing wall thickness, 
enabling lightweighting, and adapting to a wide range of composite materials, including recycled carbon and high 
temperature materials. The process is compatible with thermoset resins, thermoplastic composites, and sandwich 
structures, making it an ideal choice for manufacturers seeking high-performance and eco-friendly solutions. Their 
process is compatible with recycled materials as well, making it a key technology for manufacturers looking to reduce 
their environmental footprint while maintaining high-performance standards. 

A Transformational Partnership for the Future of Manufacturing 

With multiple top-brand customers already benefiting from its unique expertise, Compose MFG is rapidly emerging as a 
major player in thermoplastic composite manufacturing. Its collaboration with Roctool empowers Compose to drive 
innovation, offering customers access to next-generation composite solutions that align with the highest industry 
standards. 
 
Already equipped with R-IDST, Roctool's heated platens, and specialized induction generators, Compose and Roctool are 
driving the future of composite technology together. 
 
"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Roctool and leverage their pioneering induction heating technology," 
said Sebastien Ignotis, CEO of Compose MFG. "This partnership allows us to enhance our manufacturing capabilities, 
providing unparalleled efficiency, precision, and sustainability." 
 
Roctool's CEO, Mathieu Boulanger, echoed this sentiment: "Compose MFG's expertise in advanced composites, combined with 
Roctool's heat and cool molding technology, represents a powerful synergy. We signed this agreement at the end of 2024 
and we are already seeing the impact of this relationship early in 2025 as we continue driving innovation in the 
industry." 
 
This strategic partnership underscores both companies' shared commitment to sustainability, innovation, and 
high-performance manufacturing, reinforcing their leadership in next-generation composite processing. 
 
Roctool will be showcasing its molding technologies during the JEC World show in Paris on March 4th, 5th, and 6th, 
2025. 
 
About Compose MFG: 
Compose MFG is a leading provider of thermoplastic composite solutions, specializing in design and manufacturing. With 
a team of experts boasting over 10 years of experience working with top Global 500 companies, Compose MFG delivers 
high-quality products that meet and exceed industry standards. Focused on innovation, sustainability, and excellence, 
the company ensures superior results for its clients. Whether seeking a reliable manufacturing partner or a customized 
solution, Compose MFG is dedicated to bringing ideas to life. More information: www.composemfg.com 
 
About Roctool: 
Roctool specializes in rapid heating and cooling technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The 
processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer goods, 
renewable energy, luxury, beauty packaging, and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology for plastic, 
composites, and recycled materials. Roctool offers engineering services, induction generators, tooling equipment, and 
on-site support to manufacturers worldwide. Roctool technologies are renowned for eliminating secondary operations, 
allowing manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. The head 
office is in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France). Roctool is present in North America, Europe & Asia. More information on: 
www.roctool.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 20250225 PR Compose Roctool 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ROCTOOL 
         Savoie Technolac Modul R 
         73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.roctool.com 
ISIN:      FR0010523167 
Euronext Ticker: ALROC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2090623 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2090623 25-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2090623&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
