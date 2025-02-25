JDI will exhibit its Liquid Crystal (LC) Meta-Surface reflector technology at the JAPAN Pavilion during MWC Barcelona 2025, which will be held in Barcelona, Spain from March 3 to 6. MWC Barcelona 2025 is a leading international mobile connectivity industry event. By participating in this exhibition, JDI aims to expand the global reach of its LC Meta-Surface reflectors. The JAPAN Pavilion, hosted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, will feature 16 Japanese companies.

JDI's LC Meta-Surface reflector technology applies JDI's world-leading expertise in liquid crystals to optimize and significantly improve 5G radio wave transmissions. By reflecting and controlling high-capacity communication millimeter waves to optimize transmission capacity, JDI's LC Meta-Surface reflector technology can radically improve 5G transmission in areas with poor communication coverage, such as spaces enclosed or blocked by large buildings.

For more information on JDI's LC Meta-Surface reflector technology, please see:

https://www.j-display.com/en/product_tech/mmwreflector.html

Liquid Crystal Meta-Surface Reflector demonstration (YouTube)

Exhibition Overview

MWC Barcelona 2025

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/

Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

JDI Booth Location: Hall 6 Stand E54, JAPAN Pavilion

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250221653141/en/

Contacts:

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 6740)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman CEO

Inquiries: Ken Hirabayashi, CFO

Telephone: +81-3-6732-8100

www.j-display.com/en/