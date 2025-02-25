Rio Ferdinand joins Cifr.io - Unclonable Product Authentication Microchip

Rio Ferdinand Joins Cifr.io to Combat Counterfeit Football Shirts with Revolutionary Patented Unclonable Blockchain Technology Microchip

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Football legend Rio Ferdinand has joined forces with Cifr.io, a UK-based technology firm pioneering a groundbreaking solution to tackle the global epidemic of counterfeit football shirts. Leveraging blockchain-powered, unclonable microchip technology, Cifr.io is set to revolutionise the authentication of official merchandise, ensuring fans receive only genuine products while protecting clubs from financial losses.

The counterfeit football shirt trade has reached crisis levels, with millions of inauthentic kits flooding online marketplaces every season. These imitations not only dupe consumers but also divert crucial revenue away from clubs, affecting everything from youth development to player wages. Traditional anti-counterfeiting measures, such as barcodes, holograms, and QR codes, have failed to curb the problem. They have become clonable security measures, which are easily copied by counterfeiters.

Cifr.io's unclonable microchip technology, however, offers a definitive solution.

"Counterfeit football shirts are damaging the game at every level," said Rio Ferdinand, Global Ambassador and investor for Cifr.io. "As a player, you know how much passion and support fans bring to the game, and they deserve the real thing, not cheap imitations. Cifr.io's technology ensures authenticity, while also enhancing fan engagement. It's a game-changer."

The patented microchip technology is embedded directly into football shirts, and is a viable solution across all luxury products and merchandise. Fans can scan the chip with their phones, instantly verifying authenticity while gaining exclusive access to club content, such as player interviews, match day discounts, ticket sales and personalised offers. Additionally, clubs can update this dashboard in real-time, opening new marketing and fan engagement opportunities. With all these never seen before features, clubs and fans can have peace of mind that the often convincing counterfeit shirts, cannot and will not, have the Cifr microchip in - again, thanks to its unclonable technology.

This unique approach strengthens fan loyalty, enhances the connection between global supporters and their clubs, and drives merchandise sales. In addition to safeguarding clubs and fans against counterfeit products.

Cifr.io provides valuable consumer data, allowing clubs to monitor fan engagement and purchasing trends through their Cifr dashboard in real time. Cifr are confident this technology will transform how football clubs interact with their fans.

Co-founded by AI and blockchain expert Ali Alawadi, Cifr.io is already making waves in the industry. Several Premier League clubs are in discussions to integrate the technology, and football icon David Beckham was introduced to the innovation at Inter Miami in late 2024. The company also showcased its cutting-edge solution at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, embedding its microchip into trophies awarded to players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., and Jude Bellingham.

Tommaso Bendoni, CEO of the Globe Soccer Awards, praised the partnership:

"We had the pleasure of collaborating with Cifr.io for the 2024 awards, incorporating their innovative chip technology into our trophies. This added a new dimension to the experience, allowing winners to instantly access season highlights for their award. We highly recommend Cifr.io for organisations looking to enhance product authenticity and engagement."

With counterfeit football shirts threatening the integrity of the game, Cifr.io is leading the charge in protecting clubs and fans alike. By embracing this technology, the football industry, and industries alike, have an opportunity to eliminate counterfeiting once and for all.

www.cifr.io

About Cifr.io

Cifr.io is a UK-based technology company specialising in blockchain-driven authentication solutions. Co-founded by AI and cybersecurity expert Ali Alawadi, the company has developed a patented, unclonable microchip to combat counterfeiting in sports merchandise, luxury goods, and event memorabilia. With football legend Rio Ferdinand as Global Ambassador, Cifr.io is working with leading clubs and brands to revolutionise product authentication and fan engagement.

