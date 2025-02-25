Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25
[25.02.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.02.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|118,015,981.58
|9.6841
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|24.02.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|981,049.02
|97.3263
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|24.02.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,581,670.33
|110.2983
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|24.02.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,248,900.68
|116.4998
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|24.02.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|49,876.00
|GBP
|0
|5,653,137.90
|113.3439
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|24.02.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|47,291.00
|EUR
|0
|5,093,851.63
|107.7129
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|24.02.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|16,316.00
|CHF
|0
|1,592,117.82
|97.5802
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|24.02.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|80,831.00
|USD
|0
|877,938.20
|10.8614
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|24.02.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,843,812.00
|GBP
|0
|18,287,005.89
|9.918
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|24.02.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|395,971.00
|USD
|0
|4,335,316.58
|10.9486
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|24.02.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,720,047.00
|SEK
|0
|400,015,385.44
|107.5297
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|24.02.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|638,744.00
|SEK
|0
|6,411,051.08
|10.037
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|24.02.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|137,934.00
|SEK
|0
|1,476,423.58
|10.7038
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|24.02.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,137,541.00
|SEK
|0
|11,996,275.16
|10.5458
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|24.02.25
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|SEK
|0
|299,596.18
|10.7037
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|24.02.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,368,956.54
|10.3981
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|24.02.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,720,121.09
|11.0287
