Broken Hill is closer to becoming one of the world's largest renewable energy microgrids with the New South Wales (NSW) government giving planning approval for a compressed air energy storage (CAES) facility near the historic mining town. From ESS News Canadian company Hydrostor has secured NSW government approval to build a 200 MW/1. 6 GWh CAES facility in a disused mine cavity near Broken Hill in the west of the state. The AUD 652 million ($415 million) Silver City Energy Storage Centre (SCESC) will utilize Hydrostor's advanced CAES technology that produces heated compressed air using excess ...

