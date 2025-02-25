Soundtrack Technologies: Soundtrack and Swedish Artists' and Musicians' Interest Organization Partner to Offer Seamless Music Solutions for Businesses

Soundtrack Technologies (Soundtrack), the leading music streaming provider for business, today announced a new partnership with the Swedish Artists' and Musicians' Interest Organization (SAMI), establishing Soundtrack as the only B2B music streaming provider available in SAMI's online store. Soundtrack's pioneering collaboration with SAMI allows businesses to seamlessly add a Soundtrack subscription while signing their music licensing agreement with SAMI.



Soundtrack's B2B music streaming platform includes a robust library of more than 100 million songs and ready-made playlists cleared for commercial use and a full suite of made-for-business features such as remote access, multi-zone control, explicit lyrics filters and its industry-leading AI Playlist Creator . Businesses can get started with a 14-day free trial of Soundtrack when signing up via SAMI, making it simpler than ever to enhance their physical spaces with licensed, high-quality music.

"The collaboration with SAMI is a fantastic opportunity for Soundtrack to reach out to more companies that use music in their business," Ola Sars, CEO of Soundtrack, adds. "With Soundtrack, SAMI's customers get access to a music service, specifically built for businesses, with the world's largest music catalog licensed for use in commercial environments. We look forward to offering our market-leading music platform to SAMI's customers and making it even easier for them to access the best music."

Ensuring fair and proper compensation for all artists and musicians is a shared mission for SAMI and Soundtrack.

"We are very pleased to offer our customers this new and seamless solution," says Ann Rosenberg, Head of Sales and Marketing at SAMI. "By consolidating everything into one invoice, we simplify how businesses manage their music agreements and subscriptions. This is part of our ongoing efforts to develop smart solutions that make things even easier for our customers."

For more information about Soundtrack, visit soundtrack.io.

About Soundtrack

Soundtrack Technologies (Soundtrack) is the leading provider of music streaming for business. Founded in 2013 by Ola Sars in collaboration with Spotify, Soundtrack now powers over 80,000 businesses in 74 countries, including restaurants, hotels, bars, cafes, retail stores, spas and corporate offices with its music catalog of 100+ million tracks cleared for commercial use. Key platform features include multi-zone control, scheduling, an explicit lyric filter and the world's first AI-powered playlist creator for businesses. Soundtrack delivers a premium, legal music offering to companies of all sizes around the world including Uniqlo, Joe & The Juice, Aesop and Tag Heuer.Learn more at soundtrack.io or follow @soundtrack.io on social media.

About SAMI

SAMI (Swedish Artists' and Musicians' Interest Organization) was founded in 1963 and is Sweden's collective management organization that safeguards the rights of artists and musicians under both Swedish and international law. Representing over 56,000 artists and musicians, SAMI collects copyright royalties on behalf of its members when their music is publicly performed, both nationally and internationally. In Sweden, approximately 37,000 music users pay for the right to use music in their businesses. Internationally, SAMI has 72 agreements across 56 countries, making it one of the organizations with the highest number of active agreements for artists and musicians worldwide. SAMI continuously works to improve the efficiency and accuracy of its collections, both in Sweden and internationally, to increase revenues for performers.

