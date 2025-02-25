Beroe Inc.: Beroe Pioneers the Future of AI-Powered Procurement Intelligence with Microsoft Copilot Integration

Beroe's AI Assistant, Abi, now available as an Agent in the Microsoft Copilot Store, bringing contextual, decision-ready insights to procurement professionals - within their daily workflow

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe, a global leader in procurement decision intelligence, has made Abi, its AI-powered procurement assistant, available as an Agent within the Microsoft Copilot Store. With this landmark integration, Beroe becomes the first procurement intelligence provider to deliver its market-leading insights directly within Microsoft 365 applications.

This new capability complements Abi's existing integration with Microsoft Teams, where more than 50,000 enterprise users already rely on it daily for procurement intelligence. Now, with Abi available as an Agent within Microsoft Copilot, procurement teams have another powerful way to access insights - whether in chats, emails, or documents - without disrupting their workflow.

Procurement teams have long struggled with fragmented, siloed data - with details on internal contracts, supplier negotiations, and market shifts all living in different systems - making decision-making slow and inefficient. The Abi Agent for Microsoft Copilot eliminates this disconnect, combining organizations' internal procurement data and context with Beroe's deep category, supplier, and risk intelligence, available on-demand at the exact moment decisions need to be made.

"As AI transforms the way businesses operate, procurement leaders need intelligent solutions that deliver insights exactly where and when they're required - without switching platforms or piecing together scattered data," said Prerna Dhawan, Chief Product Officer at Beroe.

Unlike standalone AI tools, the Abi Agent for Microsoft Copilot doesn't just generate text - it delivers Beroe's trusted, market-leading procurement intelligence directly within Microsoft Copilot, equipping teams with reliable insights whenever and wherever they need them.

Dhawan added: "And as AI evolves, this Microsoft Copilot-Abi combination has the potential to go even further - connecting procurement history with real-time market dynamics to offer deeper, more contextual recommendations.

"While autonomous agents will play a significant role in procurement in 2025 and beyond, there are also several use cases where a more human-centred approach will be required. With this integration, procurement professionals can work side by side with AI, maintaining oversight and control."

Key capabilities include:

Seamless access to trusted market intelligence: Instant, reliable procurement insights from Beroe, directly within Microsoft Copilot, eliminating the need to switch between multiple platforms.

AI-powered procurement answers: Contextual responses powered by Beroe's deep market intelligence, helping teams make faster, informed decisions by combining internal supplier contracts, sourcing data, and risk assessments with Beroe's extensive market intelligence.

Future-proofing AI in procurement: Primed to power procurement's next evolution - as Microsoft enhances Copilot's ability to merge internal and external data, Beroe's intelligence is ready to deliver a more robust, contextual view of supplier and market dynamics.

With Microsoft Copilot now widely available and rapidly becoming the AI assistant of choice for many enterprises worldwide, Beroe is ensuring its intelligence is deeply embedded where procurement teams already work and communicate. This integration aligns with Beroe's broader strategy of making its intelligence available across the entire procurement ecosystem - including major Source to Pay (S2P) suites as well as best-of-breed providers.

Security and reliability remain at the core of Beroe's AI solutions. Abi operates without accessing or storing customers' internal data, ensuring that enterprises benefit from trusted, market-driven intelligence with complete data security and compliance.

Beroe has been on procurement's leading edge since the company's founding in 2006, bringing a world of insights forward. The unique combination of Beroe's expertise, AI tools, and vast amounts of reliable data enable organizations to make smarter, faster, better procurement decisions. Not tomorrow, not today, but now. Selected by ProcureTech as one of the "most pioneering Analytics, Data and Intelligence solutions in 2024", Beroe helps thousands of organizations sift through the data noise, mitigate risk, face fewer surprises, and ultimately gain a competitive edge.

