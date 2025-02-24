Artivion, Inc.: Artivion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Achieved revenue of $97.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $93.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% on a GAAP basis and 3% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

Achieved revenue of $388.5 million for the full year of 2024 versus $354.0 million for the full year of 2023, an increase of 10% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis

Net loss was $(16.5) million, or $(0.39) per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, net loss was $(13.4) million, compared to a net loss of $(30.7) million in the 2023 fiscal year

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year adjusted EBITDA increased 32% to $71.3 million

Generated $22.2 million of operating cash flow and $11.0 million of non-GAAP free cash flow for the full year of 2024

Granted Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis

Submitted second module of the pre-market approval application (PMA) to the FDA for AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 was an excellent year for Artivion, marked by robust revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, which enabled us to deliver positive free cash flow while making significant strides in key clinical and regulatory initiatives. Revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven by year-over-year growth in On-X of 10%, stent grafts of 10%, and BioGlue of 8% all compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year, On-X, stent grafts, and BioGlue grew 10%, 8%, and 7%, respectively. We also saw continued revenue strength in Latin America which grew 26% both in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2024 on a constant currency basis compared to last year." said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin continued, "In addition to our commercial results, we were also thrilled to receive a Humanitarian Device Exemption from the FDA for AMDS.?This enables us to deliver our groundbreaking, life-saving technology to patients while we continue to work with the FDA toward PMA approval."??

Mr. Mackin added, "Q4 was a continuation of the outstanding progress we saw this year on multiple clinical and regulatory fronts. First, new clinical data from our AMDS PERSEVERE trial was presented in a Late-Breaking Science session at the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. It demonstrated sustained benefit of AMDS out to one-year, including a 50% reduction in mortality at one-year as compared to the reference cohort. Second, we submitted our second module of the PMA application to the FDA for AMDS."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Finally, I'd like to thank our team members for their dedication to mitigating the late November 2024 cybersecurity incident and maintaining our ability to continue serving our customers and their patients. Thanks to their hard work, we are operating at normal levels across the business, with any remaining inefficiencies expected to be resolved in the near-term. While our Q4 revenues were negatively impacted, we do not expect this incident to meaningfully impact our business for the full year 2025. Looking ahead for 2025, we remain confident in our ability to execute on our best-in-class pipeline and drive sustained double-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA growth at twice the pace of constant currency revenue growth."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $97.3 million, an increase of 4% on a GAAP basis and 3% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $(16.5) million, or $(0.39) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(4.0) million, or $(0.10) per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.6 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $5.4 million.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2024 were $388.5 million, an increase of 10% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the full year of 2023.

Net loss for 2024 was $(13.4) million, or $(0.32) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(30.7) million, or $(0.75) per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2024 was $10.8 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2024 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $5.4 million.

2025 Financial Outlook

Artivion expects revenues for the full year 2025 to be in the range of $420 to $435 million, representing growth of 10% to 14% on a constant currency basis compared to 2024. At current exchange rates, the Company expects currency to negatively impact year-over-year as reported revenue growth rates by approximately 2%.

Additionally, Artivion expects adjusted EBITDA growth of between 18% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 2024, resulting in an expected range of $84 to $91 million for 2025.

The Company's financial performance for 2025 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results primarily exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, non-cash compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, business development, integration, and severance income or expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and other non-recurring items.

The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the Company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and non-cash compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses and revenues because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2025 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, relating to, among other things, non-cash compensation; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; loss on extinguishment of debt; and foreign currency revaluations. The Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast on February 24, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13749878.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc., is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, our beliefs and expectations about our revenue, year-over-year growth and growth drivers, earnings, currency impacts, and other financial measures and related information; our anticipated capital needs and capital structure; our beliefs about our competitive advantages and market opportunities; our expected product mix; anticipated quarterly fluctuations in our business; the timeline for regulatory approval for AMDS and other products; the benefits of receiving the Humanitarian Device Exemption and Breakthrough Designation for AMDS; our expected geographies and timeframes for commercializing our products; that our revenues for the full year 2025 will be in the range of $420 to $435 million, representing revenue growth of between 10% to 14% compared to 2024 on a constant currency basis; that we expect, at current exchange rates, a negative 2% currency impact on the 2025 full year revenues; our beliefs and expectations about the impact of the November 2024 cybersecurity incident; and that we expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 18% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 2024, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $84 to $91 million in 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions and other regulatory developments; risks relating to our international operations; the benefits anticipated from our new credit facility, the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements, and our operational improvements in our tissue and stent graft business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; the uncertainty regarding potential unknown or future impacts of the November 2024 cybersecurity incident; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Revenues:













Products $ 74,662

$ 69,144

$ 290,230

$ 261,185 Preservation services 22,646

24,526

98,307

92,819 Total revenues 97,308

93,670

388,537

354,004















Cost of products and preservation services:













Products 26,678

22,511

99,385

84,595 Preservation services 9,128

10,064

40,371

40,233 Total cost of products and preservation services 35,806

32,575

139,756

124,828















Gross margin 61,502

61,095

248,781

229,176















Operating expenses:













General, administrative, and marketing 51,429

50,278

181,455

208,977 Research and development 7,404

7,645

28,452

28,707 Total operating expenses 58,833

57,923

209,907

237,684 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

-

-

(14,250) Operating income 2,669

3,172

38,874

5,742















Interest expense 9,742

6,244

34,277

25,299 Interest income (374)

(398)

(1,467)

(1,077) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

3,669

- Other expense (income), net 9,903

(2,083)

9,909

3,106















Loss before income taxes (16,602)

(591)

(7,514)

(21,586) Income tax (benefit) expense (119)

3,384

5,845

9,104















Net loss $ (16,483)

$ (3,975)

$ (13,359)

$ (30,690)















Loss per share:













Basic $ (0.39)

(0.10)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.75) Diluted $ (0.39)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.75)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 41,882

40,898

41,676

40,743 Diluted 41,882

40,898

41,676

40,743















Net loss $ (16,483)

$ (3,975)

$ (13,359)

$ (30,690) Other comprehensive (loss) income:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (15,399)

9,167

(12,917)

9,599 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (31,882)

$ 5,192

$ (26,276)

$ (21,091)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets In Thousands

December 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)



ASSETS













Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,463

$ 58,940 Trade receivables, net 79,462

71,796 Other receivables 6,431

2,342 Inventories 79,766

81,976 Deferred preservation costs 51,701

49,804 Prepaid expenses and other 19,257

15,810







Total current assets 290,080

280,668







Goodwill 240,958

247,337 Acquired technology, net 128,051

142,593 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 39,726

43,822 Property and equipment, net 36,403

38,358 Other intangibles, net 28,332

29,638 Deferred tax assets, net 1,068

1,087 Other long-term assets 24,483

8,894







Total assets $ 789,101

$ 792,397

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets In Thousands, Except Par Value

December 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 17,971

$ 13,318 Accrued compensation 18,342

18,715 Accrued expenses 11,834

10,449 Accrued interest 8,170

2,283 Taxes payable 2,934

3,840 Accrued procurement fees 1,704

1,439 Current maturities of operating leases 4,489

3,395 Current portion of finance lease obligations 601

582 Current portion of long-term debt, net 195

1,451 Other current liabilities 583

2,390







Total current liabilities 66,823

57,862







Long-term debt, net 314,152

305,531 Contingent consideration 52,880

63,890 Non-current maturities of operating leases 39,988

43,977 Deferred tax liabilities, net 20,183

21,851 Deferred compensation liability 7,977

6,760 Non-current finance lease obligations 2,833

3,405 Other long-term liabilities 8,065

7,341







Total liabilities 512,901

510,617







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued -

- Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 43,432 and 42,569 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 434

426 Additional paid-in capital 376,607

355,919 Retained deficit (61,266)

(47,907) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,927)

(12,010) Treasury stock at cost, 1,487 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 (14,648)

(14,648)







Total stockholders' equity 276,200

281,780







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 789,101

$ 792,397

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows In Thousands

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)



Net cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (13,359)

$ (30,690)







Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 24,205

23,076 Non-cash compensation 14,242

14,422 Non-cash lease expense 4,915

4,541 Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs 4,434

4,785 Non-cash interest expense 3,866

1,858 Deferred income taxes (1,511)

(1,385) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (11,010)

23,490 Endospan fair value adjustments 4,329

5,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,669

- Gain on sale of non-financial assets -

(14,250) Other 5,699

1,358







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (15,395)

(4,050) Inventories and deferred preservation costs (6,137)

(14,360) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,209)

535 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 9,498

4,495 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 22,236

18,825







Net cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (11,188)

(9,752) Payments under Endospan agreements (17,000)

(5,000) Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net -

14,250 Net cash flows used in investing activities (28,188)

(502)







Net cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 184,000

- Proceeds from revolving credit facility 28,500

- Repayment of debt (211,831)

(2,772) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 5,728

3,955 Payment of debt issuance costs (2,544)

(249) Proceeds from financing insurance premiums -

3,558 Principal payments on short-term notes payable (1,027)

(2,531) Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings -

(559) Other (623)

(537) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 2,203

865







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,728)

401 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,477)

19,589







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 58,940

39,351 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 53,463

$ 58,940

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights In Thousands (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Products:













Aortic stent grafts $ 30,145

$ 27,437

$ 123,081

$ 107,469 On-X 22,178

20,182

83,982

74,528 Surgical sealants 19,935

18,513

73,898

68,016 Other 2,404

3,012

9,269

11,172 Total products 74,662

69,144

290,230

261,185















Preservation services 22,646

24,526

98,307

92,819 Total revenues $ 97,308

$ 93,670

$ 388,537

$ 354,004















North America 49,261

50,062

197,940

187,603 Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 33,362

30,206

131,518

114,814 Asia Pacific 9,574

8,922

37,202

33,577 Latin America 5,111

4,480

21,877

18,010 Total revenues $ 97,308

$ 93,670

$ 388,537

$ 354,004

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues $ In Thousands (Unaudited)

Revenues for the

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2024

2023



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 30,145

$ 27,437

$ 364

$ 27,801

8 % On-X 22,178

20,182

(6)

20,176

10 % Surgical sealants 19,935

18,513

49

18,562

7 % Other 2,404

3,012

3

3,015

(20) % Total products 74,662

69,144

410

69,554

7 %



















Preservation services 22,646

24,526

(7)

24,519

(8) % Total $ 97,308

$ 93,670

$ 403

$ 94,073

3 %



















North America 49,261

50,062

(18)

50,044

(2) % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 33,362

30,206

844

31,050

7 % Asia Pacific 9,574

8,922

-

8,922

7 % Latin America 5,111

4,480

(423)

4,057

26 % Total $ 97,308

$ 93,670

$ 403

$ 94,073

3 %



Revenues for the

Year Ended

December 31,

Percent Change From Prior Year

2024

2023



US GAAP

US GAAP

Exchange

Rate Effect

Constant

Currency

Constant

Currency Products:

















Aortic stent grafts $ 123,081

107,469

$ 1,052

$ 108,521

13 % On-X 83,982

74,528

(8)

74,520

13 % Surgical sealants 73,898

68,016

39

68,055

9 % Other 9,269

11,172

8

11,180

(17) % Total products 290,230

261,185

1,091

262,276

11 %



















Preservation services 98,307

92,819

(34)

92,785

6 % Total $ 388,537

$ 354,004

$ 1,057

$ 355,061

9 %



















North America 197,940

187,603

(75)

187,528

6 % Europe, the Middle East, and Africa 131,518

114,814

1,838

116,652

13 % Asia Pacific 37,202

33,577

-

33,577

11 % Latin America 21,877

18,010

(706)

17,304

26 % Total $ 388,537

$ 354,004

$ 1,057

$ 355,061

9 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows In Thousands (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:













General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP $ 51,429

$ 50,278

$ 181,455

$ 208,977 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 1,297

2,531

(10,626)

24,992 Cybersecurity incident 2,602

-

2,602

- Corporate rebranding expense -

72

-

355 Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business -

-

-

160 Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP $ 47,530

$ 47,675

$ 189,479

$ 183,470



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of net loss, GAAP and EBITDA, non-GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:













Net loss, GAAP $ (16,483)

$ (3,975)

$ (13,359)

$ (30,690) Adjustments:













Interest expense 9,742

6,244

34,277

25,299 Interest income (374)

(398)

(1,467)

(1,077) Income tax (benefit) expense (119)

3,384

5,845

9,104 Depreciation and amortization 6,295

5,816

24,205

23,076 EBITDA, non-GAAP (939)

11,071

49,501

25,712















Non-cash compensation 2,743

3,956

14,242

14,422 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 5,821

2,425

(6,102)

29,269 Cybersecurity incident 4,583

-

4,583

- Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

3,669

- Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation 5,398

(2,192)

5,369

(2,080) Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business -

-

-

390 Corporate rebranding expense -

72

-

355 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

-

-

(14,250)















Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 17,606

$ 15,332

$ 71,262

$ 53,818



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows, non-GAAP:













Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 10,139

$ 9,299

$ 22,236

$ 18,825 Capital expenditures (1,425)

(2,669)

(11,188)

(9,752) Free cash flows, non-GAAP $ 8,714

$ 6,630

$ 11,048

$ 9,073

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share In Thousands, Except Per Share Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP:













Loss before income taxes $ (16,602)

$ (591)

$ (7,514)

$ (21,586) Income tax expense (119)

3,384

5,845

9,104 Net loss $ (16,483)

$ (3,975)

$ (13,359)

$ (30,690)















Diluted loss per common share $ (0.39)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.75)















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 41,882

40,898

41,676

40,743















Reconciliation of loss before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP













Loss before income taxes, GAAP: $ (16,602)

$ (591)

$ (7,514)

$ (21,586) Adjustments:













Amortization expense 4,205

3,745

15,855

15,198 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 5,821

2,425

(6,102)

29,269 Non-cash interest expense 2,256

467

3,866

1,858 Cybersecurity incident 4,583

-

4,583

- Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

3,669

- Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business -

-

-

390 Corporate rebranding expense -

72

-

355 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

-

-

(14,250) Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP 263

6,118

14,357

11,234















Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25% 66

1,529

3,589

2,808 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP $ 197

$ 4,589

$ 10,768

$ 8,426















Reconciliation of diluted loss per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:













Diluted loss per common share, GAAP: $ (0.39)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.75) Adjustments:













Amortization expense 0.10

0.09

0.37

0.37 Business development, integration, and severance expense (income) 0.14

0.06

(0.14)

0.71 Non-cash interest expense 0.05

0.01

0.09

0.04 Cybersecurity incident 0.11

-

0.11

- Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

0.09

- Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business -

-

-

0.01 Corporate rebranding expense -

-

-

0.01 Gain from sale of non-financial assets -

-

-

(0.34) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.10)

(0.03)

(0.13)

(0.20) Effect of 25% tax rate 0.09

0.08

0.18

0.35 Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP $ -

$ 0.11

$ 0.25

$ 0.20















Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:













Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP: 41,882

40,898

41,676

40,743 Adjustments:













Effect of dilutive stock options and awards 1,319

802

1,077

598 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP 43,201

41,700

42,753

41,341

