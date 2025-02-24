Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Hohe Gewinne in kurzer Zeit! Aktuelle Sondersituation jetzt nutzen und enorm profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 900006 | ISIN: US2289031005 | Ticker-Symbol: CYL
Tradegate
24.02.25
15:20 Uhr
26,400 Euro
-0,250
-0,94 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTIVION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTIVION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,15025,70011:24
25,00025,75011:21
PR Newswire
24.02.2025 22:05 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artivion, Inc.: Artivion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Achieved revenue of $97.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $93.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% on a GAAP basis and 3% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis
  • Achieved revenue of $388.5 million for the full year of 2024 versus $354.0 million for the full year of 2023, an increase of 10% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis
  • Net loss was $(16.5) million, or $(0.39) per fully diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, net loss was $(13.4) million, compared to a net loss of $(30.7) million in the 2023 fiscal year
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year adjusted EBITDA increased 32% to $71.3 million
  • Generated $22.2 million of operating cash flow and $11.0 million of non-GAAP free cash flow for the full year of 2024
  • Granted Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis
  • Submitted second module of the pre-market approval application (PMA) to the FDA for AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 was an excellent year for Artivion, marked by robust revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth, which enabled us to deliver positive free cash flow while making significant strides in key clinical and regulatory initiatives. Revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven by year-over-year growth in On-X of 10%, stent grafts of 10%, and BioGlue of 8% all compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. On a constant currency basis, year-over-year, On-X, stent grafts, and BioGlue grew 10%, 8%, and 7%, respectively. We also saw continued revenue strength in Latin America which grew 26% both in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2024 on a constant currency basis compared to last year." said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mackin continued, "In addition to our commercial results, we were also thrilled to receive a Humanitarian Device Exemption from the FDA for AMDS.?This enables us to deliver our groundbreaking, life-saving technology to patients while we continue to work with the FDA toward PMA approval."??

Mr. Mackin added, "Q4 was a continuation of the outstanding progress we saw this year on multiple clinical and regulatory fronts. First, new clinical data from our AMDS PERSEVERE trial was presented in a Late-Breaking Science session at the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. It demonstrated sustained benefit of AMDS out to one-year, including a 50% reduction in mortality at one-year as compared to the reference cohort. Second, we submitted our second module of the PMA application to the FDA for AMDS."

Mr. Mackin concluded, "Finally, I'd like to thank our team members for their dedication to mitigating the late November 2024 cybersecurity incident and maintaining our ability to continue serving our customers and their patients. Thanks to their hard work, we are operating at normal levels across the business, with any remaining inefficiencies expected to be resolved in the near-term. While our Q4 revenues were negatively impacted, we do not expect this incident to meaningfully impact our business for the full year 2025. Looking ahead for 2025, we remain confident in our ability to execute on our best-in-class pipeline and drive sustained double-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA growth at twice the pace of constant currency revenue growth."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $97.3 million, an increase of 4% on a GAAP basis and 3% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $(16.5) million, or $(0.39) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(4.0) million, or $(0.10) per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.6 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $5.4 million.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Total revenues for 2024 were $388.5 million, an increase of 10% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP constant currency basis, both compared to the full year of 2023.

Net loss for 2024 was $(13.4) million, or $(0.32) per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(30.7) million, or $(0.75) per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2024 was $10.8 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.4 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted common share for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2024 includes pretax losses related to foreign currency revaluation of $5.4 million.

2025 Financial Outlook
Artivion expects revenues for the full year 2025 to be in the range of $420 to $435 million, representing growth of 10% to 14% on a constant currency basis compared to 2024. At current exchange rates, the Company expects currency to negatively impact year-over-year as reported revenue growth rates by approximately 2%.

Additionally, Artivion expects adjusted EBITDA growth of between 18% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 2024, resulting in an expected range of $84 to $91 million for 2025.

The Company's financial performance for 2025 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP general, administrative, and marketing expenses, and free cash flows. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, general, administrative, and marketing, and free cash flows results primarily exclude (as applicable) depreciation and amortization expense, interest income and expense, non-cash compensation expense, loss or gain on foreign currency revaluation, income tax expense or benefit, business development, integration, and severance income or expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense, capital expenditures, and other non-recurring items.

The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the Company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions, the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses, and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines, and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and non-cash compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses and revenues because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as impact of recent acquisitions, non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets, and any related adjustments to their carrying values. The Company has adjusted for the impact of changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, including the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2025 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, relating to, among other things, non-cash compensation; business development, integration, and severance income or expense; loss on extinguishment of debt; and foreign currency revaluations. The Company does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP measure because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a material impact on GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast on February 24, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate in the conference call dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13749878.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.Artivion.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations.

About Artivion, Inc.
Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc., is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.Artivion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These statements include, but are not limited to, our beliefs and expectations about our revenue, year-over-year growth and growth drivers, earnings, currency impacts, and other financial measures and related information; our anticipated capital needs and capital structure; our beliefs about our competitive advantages and market opportunities; our expected product mix; anticipated quarterly fluctuations in our business; the timeline for regulatory approval for AMDS and other products; the benefits of receiving the Humanitarian Device Exemption and Breakthrough Designation for AMDS; our expected geographies and timeframes for commercializing our products; that our revenues for the full year 2025 will be in the range of $420 to $435 million, representing revenue growth of between 10% to 14% compared to 2024 on a constant currency basis; that we expect, at current exchange rates, a negative 2% currency impact on the 2025 full year revenues; our beliefs and expectations about the impact of the November 2024 cybersecurity incident; and that we expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to increase between 18% and 28% for the full year 2025 compared to 2024, resulting in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $84 to $91 million in 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, the unpredictability of the timing and outcome of regulatory decisions and other regulatory developments; risks relating to our international operations; the benefits anticipated from our new credit facility, the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan agreements, and our operational improvements in our tissue and stent graft business may not be achieved at all or at the levels we anticipate or had originally anticipated; the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials and regulatory approvals may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines; the uncertainty regarding potential unknown or future impacts of the November 2024 cybersecurity incident; and the benefits anticipated from our expansion into APAC and LATAM may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Artivion does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



Revenues:








Products

$ 74,662


$ 69,144


$ 290,230


$ 261,185

Preservation services

22,646


24,526


98,307


92,819

Total revenues

97,308


93,670


388,537


354,004









Cost of products and preservation services:








Products

26,678


22,511


99,385


84,595

Preservation services

9,128


10,064


40,371


40,233

Total cost of products and preservation services

35,806


32,575


139,756


124,828









Gross margin

61,502


61,095


248,781


229,176









Operating expenses:








General, administrative, and marketing

51,429


50,278


181,455


208,977

Research and development

7,404


7,645


28,452


28,707

Total operating expenses

58,833


57,923


209,907


237,684

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

-


-


-


(14,250)

Operating income

2,669


3,172


38,874


5,742









Interest expense

9,742


6,244


34,277


25,299

Interest income

(374)


(398)


(1,467)


(1,077)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


-


3,669


-

Other expense (income), net

9,903


(2,083)


9,909


3,106









Loss before income taxes

(16,602)


(591)


(7,514)


(21,586)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(119)


3,384


5,845


9,104









Net loss

$ (16,483)


$ (3,975)


$ (13,359)


$ (30,690)









Loss per share:








Basic

$ (0.39)


(0.10)


$ (0.32)


$ (0.75)

Diluted

$ (0.39)


$ (0.10)


$ (0.32)


$ (0.75)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

41,882


40,898


41,676


40,743

Diluted

41,882


40,898


41,676


40,743









Net loss

$ (16,483)


$ (3,975)


$ (13,359)


$ (30,690)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:








Foreign currency translation adjustments

(15,399)


9,167


(12,917)


9,599

Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (31,882)


$ 5,192


$ (26,276)


$ (21,091)

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands


December 31,


2024


2023


(Unaudited)



ASSETS








Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 53,463


$ 58,940

Trade receivables, net

79,462


71,796

Other receivables

6,431


2,342

Inventories

79,766


81,976

Deferred preservation costs

51,701


49,804

Prepaid expenses and other

19,257


15,810





Total current assets

290,080


280,668





Goodwill

240,958


247,337

Acquired technology, net

128,051


142,593

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

39,726


43,822

Property and equipment, net

36,403


38,358

Other intangibles, net

28,332


29,638

Deferred tax assets, net

1,068


1,087

Other long-term assets

24,483


8,894





Total assets

$ 789,101


$ 792,397

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In Thousands, Except Par Value


December 31,


2024


2023


(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 17,971


$ 13,318

Accrued compensation

18,342


18,715

Accrued expenses

11,834


10,449

Accrued interest

8,170


2,283

Taxes payable

2,934


3,840

Accrued procurement fees

1,704


1,439

Current maturities of operating leases

4,489


3,395

Current portion of finance lease obligations

601


582

Current portion of long-term debt, net

195


1,451

Other current liabilities

583


2,390





Total current liabilities

66,823


57,862





Long-term debt, net

314,152


305,531

Contingent consideration

52,880


63,890

Non-current maturities of operating leases

39,988


43,977

Deferred tax liabilities, net

20,183


21,851

Deferred compensation liability

7,977


6,760

Non-current finance lease obligations

2,833


3,405

Other long-term liabilities

8,065


7,341





Total liabilities

512,901


510,617





Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' equity:








Preferred stock $0.01 par value per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

-


-

Common stock $0.01 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, 43,432 and 42,569 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

434


426

Additional paid-in capital

376,607


355,919

Retained deficit

(61,266)


(47,907)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(24,927)


(12,010)

Treasury stock at cost, 1,487 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 2023

(14,648)


(14,648)





Total stockholders' equity

276,200


281,780





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 789,101


$ 792,397

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

In Thousands


Year Ended December 31,


2024


2023


(Unaudited)



Net cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$ (13,359)


$ (30,690)





Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

24,205


23,076

Non-cash compensation

14,242


14,422

Non-cash lease expense

4,915


4,541

Write-down of inventories and deferred preservation costs

4,434


4,785

Non-cash interest expense

3,866


1,858

Deferred income taxes

(1,511)


(1,385)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(11,010)


23,490

Endospan fair value adjustments

4,329


5,000

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3,669


-

Gain on sale of non-financial assets

-


(14,250)

Other

5,699


1,358





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Receivables

(15,395)


(4,050)

Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(6,137)


(14,360)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(5,209)


535

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

9,498


4,495

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

22,236


18,825





Net cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(11,188)


(9,752)

Payments under Endospan agreements

(17,000)


(5,000)

Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net

-


14,250

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(28,188)


(502)





Net cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

184,000


-

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

28,500


-

Repayment of debt

(211,831)


(2,772)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

5,728


3,955

Payment of debt issuance costs

(2,544)


(249)

Proceeds from financing insurance premiums

-


3,558

Principal payments on short-term notes payable

(1,027)


(2,531)

Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings

-


(559)

Other

(623)


(537)

Net cash flows provided by financing activities

2,203


865





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,728)


401

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(5,477)


19,589





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

58,940


39,351

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 53,463


$ 58,940

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

In Thousands

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Products:








Aortic stent grafts

$ 30,145


$ 27,437


$ 123,081


$ 107,469

On-X

22,178


20,182


83,982


74,528

Surgical sealants

19,935


18,513


73,898


68,016

Other

2,404


3,012


9,269


11,172

Total products

74,662


69,144


290,230


261,185









Preservation services

22,646


24,526


98,307


92,819

Total revenues

$ 97,308


$ 93,670


$ 388,537


$ 354,004









North America

49,261


50,062


197,940


187,603

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

33,362


30,206


131,518


114,814

Asia Pacific

9,574


8,922


37,202


33,577

Latin America

5,111


4,480


21,877


18,010

Total revenues

$ 97,308


$ 93,670


$ 388,537


$ 354,004

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Revenues

$ In Thousands

(Unaudited)


Revenues for the
Three Months Ended
December 31,


Percent

Change

From Prior

Year


2024


2023



US GAAP


US GAAP


Exchange
Rate Effect


Constant
Currency


Constant
Currency

Products:










Aortic stent grafts

$ 30,145


$ 27,437


$ 364


$ 27,801


8 %

On-X

22,178


20,182


(6)


20,176


10 %

Surgical sealants

19,935


18,513


49


18,562


7 %

Other

2,404


3,012


3


3,015


(20) %

Total products

74,662


69,144


410


69,554


7 %











Preservation services

22,646


24,526


(7)


24,519


(8) %

Total

$ 97,308


$ 93,670


$ 403


$ 94,073


3 %











North America

49,261


50,062


(18)


50,044


(2) %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

33,362


30,206


844


31,050


7 %

Asia Pacific

9,574


8,922


-


8,922


7 %

Latin America

5,111


4,480


(423)


4,057


26 %

Total

$ 97,308


$ 93,670


$ 403


$ 94,073


3 %


Revenues for the
Year Ended
December 31,


Percent

Change

From Prior

Year


2024


2023



US GAAP


US GAAP


Exchange
Rate Effect


Constant
Currency


Constant
Currency

Products:










Aortic stent grafts

$ 123,081


107,469


$ 1,052


$ 108,521


13 %

On-X

83,982


74,528


(8)


74,520


13 %

Surgical sealants

73,898


68,016


39


68,055


9 %

Other

9,269


11,172


8


11,180


(17) %

Total products

290,230


261,185


1,091


262,276


11 %











Preservation services

98,307


92,819


(34)


92,785


6 %

Total

$ 388,537


$ 354,004


$ 1,057


$ 355,061


9 %











North America

197,940


187,603


(75)


187,528


6 %

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

131,518


114,814


1,838


116,652


13 %

Asia Pacific

37,202


33,577


-


33,577


11 %

Latin America

21,877


18,010


(706)


17,304


26 %

Total

$ 388,537


$ 354,004


$ 1,057


$ 355,061


9 %

Artivion, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

General, Administrative, and Marketing Expense, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flows

In Thousands

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Reconciliation of G&A expenses, GAAP to adjusted G&A, non-GAAP:








General, administrative, and marketing expense, GAAP

$ 51,429


$ 50,278


$ 181,455


$ 208,977

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

1,297


2,531


(10,626)


24,992

Cybersecurity incident

2,602


-


2,602


-

Corporate rebranding expense

-


72


-


355

Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business

-


-


-


160

Adjusted G&A, non-GAAP

$ 47,530


$ 47,675


$ 189,479


$ 183,470



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Reconciliation of net loss, GAAP and EBITDA, non-GAAP to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:








Net loss, GAAP

$ (16,483)


$ (3,975)


$ (13,359)


$ (30,690)

Adjustments:








Interest expense

9,742


6,244


34,277


25,299

Interest income

(374)


(398)


(1,467)


(1,077)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(119)


3,384


5,845


9,104

Depreciation and amortization

6,295


5,816


24,205


23,076

EBITDA, non-GAAP

(939)


11,071


49,501


25,712









Non-cash compensation

2,743


3,956


14,242


14,422

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

5,821


2,425


(6,102)


29,269

Cybersecurity incident

4,583


-


4,583


-

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


-


3,669


-

Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation

5,398


(2,192)


5,369


(2,080)

Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business

-


-


-


390

Corporate rebranding expense

-


72


-


355

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

-


-


-


(14,250)









Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP

$ 17,606


$ 15,332


$ 71,262


$ 53,818



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities, GAAP to free cash flows, non-GAAP:








Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 10,139


$ 9,299


$ 22,236


$ 18,825

Capital expenditures

(1,425)


(2,669)


(11,188)


(9,752)

Free cash flows, non-GAAP

$ 8,714


$ 6,630


$ 11,048


$ 9,073

Artivion Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

Net Income and Diluted Income Per Common Share

In Thousands, Except Per Share Data

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

GAAP:








Loss before income taxes

$ (16,602)


$ (591)


$ (7,514)


$ (21,586)

Income tax expense

(119)


3,384


5,845


9,104

Net loss

$ (16,483)


$ (3,975)


$ (13,359)


$ (30,690)









Diluted loss per common share

$ (0.39)


$ (0.10)


$ (0.32)


$ (0.75)









Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

41,882


40,898


41,676


40,743









Reconciliation of loss before income taxes, GAAP to adjusted income, non-GAAP








Loss before income taxes, GAAP:

$ (16,602)


$ (591)


$ (7,514)


$ (21,586)

Adjustments:








Amortization expense

4,205


3,745


15,855


15,198

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

5,821


2,425


(6,102)


29,269

Non-cash interest expense

2,256


467


3,866


1,858

Cybersecurity incident

4,583


-


4,583


-

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


-


3,669


-

Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business

-


-


-


390

Corporate rebranding expense

-


72


-


355

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

-


-


-


(14,250)

Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP

263


6,118


14,357


11,234









Income tax expense calculated at a tax rate of 25%

66


1,529


3,589


2,808

Adjusted net income, non-GAAP

$ 197


$ 4,589


$ 10,768


$ 8,426









Reconciliation of diluted loss per common share, GAAP to adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP:








Diluted loss per common share, GAAP:

$ (0.39)


$ (0.10)


$ (0.32)


$ (0.75)

Adjustments:








Amortization expense

0.10


0.09


0.37


0.37

Business development, integration, and severance expense (income)

0.14


0.06


(0.14)


0.71

Non-cash interest expense

0.05


0.01


0.09


0.04

Cybersecurity incident

0.11


-


0.11


-

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


-


0.09


-

Abandonment of CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy business

-


-


-


0.01

Corporate rebranding expense

-


-


-


0.01

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

-


-


-


(0.34)

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.10)


(0.03)


(0.13)


(0.20)

Effect of 25% tax rate

0.09


0.08


0.18


0.35

Adjusted diluted income per common share, non-GAAP

$ -


$ 0.11


$ 0.25


$ 0.20









Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:








Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

41,882


40,898


41,676


40,743

Adjustments:








Effect of dilutive stock options and awards

1,319


802


1,077


598

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP

43,201


41,700


42,753


41,341

Contacts:

Artivion

Gilmartin Group LLC

Lance A. Berry

Brian Johnston / Laine Morgan

Executive Vice President &

Phone: 332-895-3222

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Phone: 770-419-3355


SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.