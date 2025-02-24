Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Hohe Gewinne in kurzer Zeit! Aktuelle Sondersituation jetzt nutzen und enorm profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12BGS | ISIN: US92242T1016 | Ticker-Symbol: 1V1
Tradegate
25.02.25
08:00 Uhr
40,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,50 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
V2X INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
V2X INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,00043,00011:27
40,80043,00008:10
PR Newswire
24.02.2025 22:05 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

V2X, Inc.: V2X Reports Record Revenue in Fourth Quarter 2024, Driving Strong Year-End Performance

Finanznachrichten News

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Record revenue of $1.16 billion, up 11% y/y
  • Indo-Pacific revenue growth of 27% y/y driven by increased demand
  • Book-to-bill of 1.2x in the quarter and total backlog of $12.5 billion as of December 31, 2024
  • Record net income of $25.0 million; Adjusted net income1 of $42.7 million, up 10% y/y
  • Grew adjusted EBITDA1 $4.1 million y/y to $86.2 million, with a margin of 7.4%
  • Diluted EPS of $0.78; Adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.33, up 9% y/y
  • Strong year-to-date cash flow from operations of $254 million
  • Achieved net debt reduction of $210 million and 2.6x net leverage ratio1

RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) announced fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results.

"Our growth momentum continued into the fourth quarter with revenue increasing 11% year-over-year, driven by solid growth in all geographies and underscored by 27% growth in the Indo-Pacific region, as the DoD continues to focus on enhancing readiness and deterrence," said Jeremy Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of our unique mission insight, comprehensive full lifecycle capabilities, and 80-year reputation as a trusted partner is yielding results through expansion in key theaters, exceptional financial performance, and recent awards, which achieved a book-to-bill of 1.2x. The leading indicators in our business remain strong with a $12.5 billion backlog, limited recompetes, and a robust pipeline of new opportunities."

Mr. Wensinger continued, "Looking ahead, we are excited about the future. We believe our track record of enhancing outcomes and increasing value for customers through innovation, modernization, and improved operational performance can enable the DoD to solve its very real challenge of having to be prepared for today while planning for the threats of tomorrow."

Mr. Wensinger concluded, "I'd like to recognize the 16,000 plus V2X employees for all their contributions and performance throughout the year and in particular during the fourth quarter. We thank you for all you have done and continue to do for our nation and our company."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

"V2X reported record revenue of $1.16 billion in the quarter, which represents 11% year-over-year growth," said Shawn Mural, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We closed the year with strong performance across all financial metrics, driven by double digit topline growth and excellent cash generation."

"For the quarter, the Company reported operating income of $51.6 million and adjusted operating income1 of $80.6 million. V2X delivered record adjusted EBITDA1 of $86.2 million, with a margin of 7.4%. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $0.78. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the quarter increased 9% year-over-year to $1.33."

"Fourth quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $223.1 million. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities1 increased 122% year-over-year to $168.2 million."

"Our continued focus on cash generation and debt reduction yielded notable results with net debt improving $210 million dollars year-over-year. At the end of the fourth quarter, net debt for V2X was $874 million. Our commitment to achieve a net leverage ratio at or below 3.0x was a company-wide priority. I'm pleased to report that we demonstrated excellent performance on this front, delivering a net leverage ratio1 of 2.6x at the end of the fourth quarter, which represents a 0.7x improvement year-over-year."

"Total backlog as of December 31, 2024, was $12.5 billion. Funded backlog was $2.3 billion. Book-to-bill in the quarter was approximately 1.2x."

Full-Year 2024 Results

"Full-year revenue was $4.32 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The Company reported full-year operating income of $159.2 million and adjusted operating income1 of $286.2 million. Full-year adjusted EBITDA1 was $310.2 million with a margin of 7.2%. Full-year GAAP diluted EPS was $1.08. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for 2024 was $4.34, increasing 16% year-over-year. On a year-to-date basis, net cash provided by operating activities was $254.2 million. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities1 was $161.0 million."

2025 Guidance

Mr. Mural concluded, "The trends in our business remain positive and we believe our strategy to deliver full lifecycle solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, modernize capabilities, improve readiness, and strengthen national security provides substantial opportunities for future growth and value creation. For 2025 we are setting the mid-point of our guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 at $4.44 billion and $313 million, respectively. This assumes revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be weighted more heavily in the second half of the year. Revenue guidance at the mid-point assumes approximately 4% contribution from recompetes."

Guidance for 2025 is as follows:

$ millions, except for per share amounts

2025 Guidance

2025 Mid-Point

Revenue

$4,375


$4,500

$4,438

Adjusted EBITDA1

$305


$320

$313

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1

$4.45


$4.85

$4.65

Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities1

$150


$170

$160

The Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the foregoing forward-looking non-GAAP measures in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. For example, unusual, one-time, non-ordinary, or non-recurring costs, which relate to M&A, integration and related activities cannot be reasonably estimated. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 24, 2025. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-300-8521, while international participants may dial 412-317-6026. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available here: https://app.webinar.net/W6kmnm4z8V9

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the V2X website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through March 10, 2025, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 10195666.

Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the conference call will also be made available online in advance on the "investors" section of the company's website at https://gov2x.com. V2X recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Regulation FD.

1

See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.

About V2X
V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

[email protected]

[email protected]

719-637-5773

571-338-5195

Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all the statements and items listed under "2025 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2025 performance outlook, revenue, contract opportunities, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "potential," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements in this press release, include, but are not limited to our future performance and capabilities; our expectations regarding the pipeline of new opportunities; our belief in our ability to achieve budget efficiencies; future net leverage ratio; and our belief in our ability to achieve our total year guidance.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

V2X, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)




Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2024


2023


2022

Revenue


$ 4,322,155


$ 3,963,126


$ 2,890,860

Cost of revenue


3,979,193


3,628,271


2,595,848

Selling, general and administrative expenses


183,758


210,439


239,241

Operating income


159,204


124,416


55,771

Loss on extinguishment of debt


(1,998)


(22,298)


-

Interest expense, net


(107,900)


(122,442)


(61,879)

Other expense, net


(10,465)


(4,194)


-

Income (loss) from operations before income taxes


38,841


(24,518)


(6,108)

Income tax expense (benefit)


4,157


(1,945)


8,222

Net income (loss)


$ 34,684


$ (22,573)


$ (14,330)








Earnings (loss) per share







Basic


$ 1.10


$ (0.73)


$ (0.68)

Diluted


$ 1.08


$ (0.73)


$ (0.68)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic


31,485


31,084


20,996

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted


31,967


31,084


20,996

V2X, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)


2024


2023

Assets





Current assets





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$ 268,321


$ 72,651

Receivables


710,068


705,995

Inventory, net


50,894


46,981

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


70,937


49,242

Total current assets


1,100,220


874,869

Property, plant, and equipment, net


62,001


85,429

Goodwill


1,656,926


1,656,926

Intangible assets, net


323,068


407,530

Right-of-use assets


37,774


41,215

Other non-current assets


48,854


15,931

Total non-current assets


2,128,623


2,207,031

Total Assets


$ 3,228,843


$ 3,081,900

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable


$ 547,568


$ 453,052

Compensation and other employee benefits


166,918


158,088

Short-term debt


20,003


15,361

Other accrued liabilities


261,735


213,700

Total current liabilities


996,224


840,201

Long-term debt, net


1,087,484


1,100,269

Deferred tax liabilities


20,983


11,763

Operating lease liabilities


33,811


34,691

Other non-current liabilities


64,189


104,176

Total non-current liabilities


1,206,467


1,250,899

Total liabilities


2,202,691


2,091,100

Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)





Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding


-


-

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,560,490 and 31,191,628 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


316


312

Additional paid in capital


769,719


762,324

Retained earnings


265,535


230,851

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(9,418)


(2,687)

Total shareholders' equity


1,026,152


990,800

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 3,228,843


$ 3,081,900

V2X, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)


2024


2023


2022

Operating activities







Net income (loss)


$ 34,684


$ (22,573)


$ (14,330)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation expense


20,747


22,408


13,472

Amortization of intangible assets


90,821


90,423


48,643

Amortization of cloud computing arrangements


3,314


480


514

Gain from acquisitions, net


(2,193)


-


-

Impairment of non-operating long-lived asset


2,192


-


-

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment


1,450


683


59

Stock-based compensation


15,969


32,843


32,736

Deferred taxes


7,730


(7,509)


(15,554)

Amortization of debt issuance costs


7,380


9,067


7,805

Loss on extinguishment of debt


1,998


22,298


-

Gain on disposition of business


-


(450)


(2,082)

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables


25,181


19,064


(52,311)

Inventory, net


(3,976)


(311)


(3,600)

Other assets


(38,358)


11,596


14,448

Accounts payable


75,335


43,153


71,837

Compensation and other employee benefits


9,128


(9,901)


42,878

Other liabilities


2,835


(23,303)


(51,020)

Net cash provided by operating activities


254,237


187,968


93,495

Investing activities







Purchases of capital assets and intangibles


(11,787)


(25,021)


(12,425)

Proceeds from the disposition of assets


76


16


9

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


(16,939)


-


193,677

Disposition of business


-


1,349


(5,303)

Distributions from (contributions to) joint venture


-


1,007


-

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


(28,650)


(22,649)


175,958

Financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


-


250,000


-

Repayments of long-term debt


(15,327)


(432,603)


(108,400)

Proceeds from revolver


1,266,250


922,750


392,000

Repayments of revolver


(1,266,250)


(922,750)


(472,925)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options


154


34


408

Payment of debt issuance costs


(1,188)


(8,818)


(2,325)

Prepayment premium on early redemption of debt


-


(1,600)


-

Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation


(8,138)


(18,036)


(1,994)

Net cash used in financing activities


(24,499)


(211,023)


(193,236)

Exchange rate effect on cash


(5,418)


2,288


1,337

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


195,670


(43,416)


77,554

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year


72,651


116,067


38,513

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year


$ 268,321


$ 72,651


$ 116,067

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:







Interest paid


$ 107,607


$ 117,482


$ 54,267

Income taxes paid


$ 8,819


$ 8,356


$ 13,416

Non-cash investing activities:







Purchase of capital assets on account


$ 22


$ 3,043


$ 2,716

Common stock issued for business acquisition


$ -


$ -


$ 630,636

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, and operating income. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. Backlog is the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio and adjusted operating cash flow to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio, and adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

  • Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
  • Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
  • Cash interest expense, net is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs.
  • Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities or adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs.
  • Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt (or total debt less unrestricted cash) divided by trailing twelve-month (TTM) bank EBITDA.

Non-GAAP Tables











($K, except per share data)

Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Revenue

$ 1,157,752


$ 1,040,307


$ 4,322,155


$ 3,963,126


Net income (loss)

$ 25,033


$ (492)


$ 34,684


$ (22,573)


Plus:









Income tax expense (benefit)

1,261


8,420


4,157


(1,945)


Other expense, net

899


1,859


10,465


4,194


Interest expense, net

24,367


28,497


107,900


122,442


Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


246


1,998


22,298


Operating income

$ 51,560


$ 38,530


$ 159,204


$ 124,416


Plus:









Amortization of intangible assets

22,569


22,606


90,821


90,423


M&A, integration and related costs

6,480


15,055


36,124


56,610


Adjusted operating income

$ 80,610


$ 76,191


$ 286,150


$ 271,449


Plus:









Depreciation and CCA amortization

5,546


5,875


24,061


22,408


Adjusted EBITDA

$ 86,156


$ 82,066


$ 310,211


$ 293,857


Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.4 %


7.9 %


7.2 %


7.4 %


Minus:









Cash interest expense, net

22,704


26,305


100,519


113,375


Income tax expense, as adjusted

12,147


9,101


36,334


35,430


Depreciation and CCA amortization

5,546


5,875


24,061


22,408


Other expense, net, as adjusted

3,092


1,859


10,465


4,194


Adjusted net income

$ 42,667


$ 38,926


$ 138,831


$ 118,450











($K, except per share data)

Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.78


$ (0.02)


$ 1.08


$ (0.73)


Plus:









M&A, integration and related costs

0.12


0.45


0.87


1.42


Amortization of intangible assets

0.47


0.68


2.18


2.26


Amortization of debt issuance costs and
Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.03


0.11


0.23


0.79


FMV land impairment

$ (0.00)


-


0.05


-


Gain on acquisiton, net

$ (0.07)


-


$ (0.07)


-


Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.33


$ 1.22


$ 4.34


$ 3.74











Average shares outstanding:









Basic, as reported

31,558


31,192


31,485


31,084


Diluted, as reported

32,043


31,192


31,967


31,084


Adjusted diluted

32,043


31,822


31,967


31,567




















($K)

Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Net cash provided by operating activities

223,134


52,793


254,237


187,968


Plus:









M&A, integration, CARES Act, and related payments

17,490


6,009


42,534


40,257


MARPA facility activity

(72,440)


17,066


(135,788)


(68,766)


Adjusted operating cash flow

168,183


75,868


160,982


159,459

($K)

TTM


December 31, 2024

Net income (loss)

$ 34,684

Plus:


Interest expense, net

107,900

Income tax expense

4,157

Depreciation and amortization

114,882

Additional permitted add-backs1

71,284

TTM Bank EBITDA

$ 332,908



($K, except ratio)

Period Ending


December 31, 2024

Total debt

$ 1,138,833



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 268,321

Less:


Restricted cash

(3,148)

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 265,173



Net debt

$ 873,660

TTM bank EBITDA

$ 332,908

Net leverage ratio

2.62x

1Additional permitted add-backs includes among other items, non-cash losses like loss on extinguishment of debt and/or lease impairments, stock compensation, transaction and integration related costs, and pro forma cost savings.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by customer, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Customer




Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)


2024


2023


2022

Army


$ 1,837,843


$ 1,633,525


$ 1,342,406

Navy


1,441,355


1,233,463


713,732

Air Force


481,265


538,698


459,849

Other


561,692


557,440


374,873

Total revenue


$ 4,322,155


$ 3,963,126


$ 2,890,860



Revenue by Contract Type




Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)


2024


2023


2022

Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable


$ 2,531,792


$ 2,209,241


$ 1,625,196

Firm-fixed-price


1,675,603


1,626,262


1,159,743

Time-and-materials


114,760


127,623


105,921

Total revenue


$ 4,322,155


$ 3,963,126


$ 2,890,860



Revenue by Contract Relationship




Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)


2024


2023


2022

Prime contractor


$ 4,049,543


$ 3,726,199


$ 2,695,067

Subcontractor


272,612


236,927


195,793

Total revenue


$ 4,322,155


$ 3,963,126


$ 2,890,860



Revenue by Geographic Region




Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)


2024


2023


2022

United States


$ 2,388,598


$ 2,286,052


$ 1,494,255

Middle East


1,399,436


1,193,598


1,024,674

Asia


326,961


264,346


167,629

Europe


207,160


219,130


204,302

Total revenue


$ 4,322,155


$ 3,963,126


$ 2,890,860

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.