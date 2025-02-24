V2X, Inc.: V2X Reports Record Revenue in Fourth Quarter 2024, Driving Strong Year-End Performance

Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Record revenue of $1.16 billion, up 11% y/y
- Indo-Pacific revenue growth of 27% y/y driven by increased demand
- Book-to-bill of 1.2x in the quarter and total backlog of $12.5 billion as of December 31, 2024
- Record net income of $25.0 million; Adjusted net income1 of $42.7 million, up 10% y/y
- Grew adjusted EBITDA1 $4.1 million y/y to $86.2 million, with a margin of 7.4%
- Diluted EPS of $0.78; Adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.33, up 9% y/y
- Strong year-to-date cash flow from operations of $254 million
- Achieved net debt reduction of $210 million and 2.6x net leverage ratio1
RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) announced fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results.
"Our growth momentum continued into the fourth quarter with revenue increasing 11% year-over-year, driven by solid growth in all geographies and underscored by 27% growth in the Indo-Pacific region, as the DoD continues to focus on enhancing readiness and deterrence," said Jeremy Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of our unique mission insight, comprehensive full lifecycle capabilities, and 80-year reputation as a trusted partner is yielding results through expansion in key theaters, exceptional financial performance, and recent awards, which achieved a book-to-bill of 1.2x. The leading indicators in our business remain strong with a $12.5 billion backlog, limited recompetes, and a robust pipeline of new opportunities."
Mr. Wensinger continued, "Looking ahead, we are excited about the future. We believe our track record of enhancing outcomes and increasing value for customers through innovation, modernization, and improved operational performance can enable the DoD to solve its very real challenge of having to be prepared for today while planning for the threats of tomorrow."
Mr. Wensinger concluded, "I'd like to recognize the 16,000 plus V2X employees for all their contributions and performance throughout the year and in particular during the fourth quarter. We thank you for all you have done and continue to do for our nation and our company."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
"V2X reported record revenue of $1.16 billion in the quarter, which represents 11% year-over-year growth," said Shawn Mural, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We closed the year with strong performance across all financial metrics, driven by double digit topline growth and excellent cash generation."
"For the quarter, the Company reported operating income of $51.6 million and adjusted operating income1 of $80.6 million. V2X delivered record adjusted EBITDA1 of $86.2 million, with a margin of 7.4%. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $0.78. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the quarter increased 9% year-over-year to $1.33."
"Fourth quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $223.1 million. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities1 increased 122% year-over-year to $168.2 million."
"Our continued focus on cash generation and debt reduction yielded notable results with net debt improving $210 million dollars year-over-year. At the end of the fourth quarter, net debt for V2X was $874 million. Our commitment to achieve a net leverage ratio at or below 3.0x was a company-wide priority. I'm pleased to report that we demonstrated excellent performance on this front, delivering a net leverage ratio1 of 2.6x at the end of the fourth quarter, which represents a 0.7x improvement year-over-year."
"Total backlog as of December 31, 2024, was $12.5 billion. Funded backlog was $2.3 billion. Book-to-bill in the quarter was approximately 1.2x."
Full-Year 2024 Results
"Full-year revenue was $4.32 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The Company reported full-year operating income of $159.2 million and adjusted operating income1 of $286.2 million. Full-year adjusted EBITDA1 was $310.2 million with a margin of 7.2%. Full-year GAAP diluted EPS was $1.08. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for 2024 was $4.34, increasing 16% year-over-year. On a year-to-date basis, net cash provided by operating activities was $254.2 million. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities1 was $161.0 million."
2025 Guidance
Mr. Mural concluded, "The trends in our business remain positive and we believe our strategy to deliver full lifecycle solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, modernize capabilities, improve readiness, and strengthen national security provides substantial opportunities for future growth and value creation. For 2025 we are setting the mid-point of our guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 at $4.44 billion and $313 million, respectively. This assumes revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be weighted more heavily in the second half of the year. Revenue guidance at the mid-point assumes approximately 4% contribution from recompetes."
Guidance for 2025 is as follows:
$ millions, except for per share amounts
2025 Guidance
2025 Mid-Point
Revenue
$4,375
$4,500
$4,438
Adjusted EBITDA1
$305
$320
$313
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1
$4.45
$4.85
$4.65
Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities1
$150
$170
$160
The Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the foregoing forward-looking non-GAAP measures in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. For example, unusual, one-time, non-ordinary, or non-recurring costs, which relate to M&A, integration and related activities cannot be reasonably estimated. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.
Fourth Quarter Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 24, 2025. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-300-8521, while international participants may dial 412-317-6026. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available here: https://app.webinar.net/W6kmnm4z8V9
A replay of the conference call will be posted on the V2X website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through March 10, 2025, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 10195666.
Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the conference call will also be made available online in advance on the "investors" section of the company's website at https://gov2x.com. V2X recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Regulation FD.
1
See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.
About V2X
V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.
Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all the statements and items listed under "2025 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2025 performance outlook, revenue, contract opportunities, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "potential," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements in this press release, include, but are not limited to our future performance and capabilities; our expectations regarding the pipeline of new opportunities; our belief in our ability to achieve budget efficiencies; future net leverage ratio; and our belief in our ability to achieve our total year guidance.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.
We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
V2X, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2022
Revenue
$ 4,322,155
$ 3,963,126
$ 2,890,860
Cost of revenue
3,979,193
3,628,271
2,595,848
Selling, general and administrative expenses
183,758
210,439
239,241
Operating income
159,204
124,416
55,771
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(1,998)
(22,298)
-
Interest expense, net
(107,900)
(122,442)
(61,879)
Other expense, net
(10,465)
(4,194)
-
Income (loss) from operations before income taxes
38,841
(24,518)
(6,108)
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,157
(1,945)
8,222
Net income (loss)
$ 34,684
$ (22,573)
$ (14,330)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$ 1.10
$ (0.73)
$ (0.68)
Diluted
$ 1.08
$ (0.73)
$ (0.68)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
31,485
31,084
20,996
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
31,967
31,084
20,996
V2X, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 268,321
$ 72,651
Receivables
710,068
705,995
Inventory, net
50,894
46,981
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
70,937
49,242
Total current assets
1,100,220
874,869
Property, plant, and equipment, net
62,001
85,429
Goodwill
1,656,926
1,656,926
Intangible assets, net
323,068
407,530
Right-of-use assets
37,774
41,215
Other non-current assets
48,854
15,931
Total non-current assets
2,128,623
2,207,031
Total Assets
$ 3,228,843
$ 3,081,900
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 547,568
$ 453,052
Compensation and other employee benefits
166,918
158,088
Short-term debt
20,003
15,361
Other accrued liabilities
261,735
213,700
Total current liabilities
996,224
840,201
Long-term debt, net
1,087,484
1,100,269
Deferred tax liabilities
20,983
11,763
Operating lease liabilities
33,811
34,691
Other non-current liabilities
64,189
104,176
Total non-current liabilities
1,206,467
1,250,899
Total liabilities
2,202,691
2,091,100
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 31,560,490 and 31,191,628 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
316
312
Additional paid in capital
769,719
762,324
Retained earnings
265,535
230,851
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,418)
(2,687)
Total shareholders' equity
1,026,152
990,800
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,228,843
$ 3,081,900
V2X, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
2022
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 34,684
$ (22,573)
$ (14,330)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
20,747
22,408
13,472
Amortization of intangible assets
90,821
90,423
48,643
Amortization of cloud computing arrangements
3,314
480
514
Gain from acquisitions, net
(2,193)
-
-
Impairment of non-operating long-lived asset
2,192
-
-
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
1,450
683
59
Stock-based compensation
15,969
32,843
32,736
Deferred taxes
7,730
(7,509)
(15,554)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
7,380
9,067
7,805
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1,998
22,298
-
Gain on disposition of business
-
(450)
(2,082)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
25,181
19,064
(52,311)
Inventory, net
(3,976)
(311)
(3,600)
Other assets
(38,358)
11,596
14,448
Accounts payable
75,335
43,153
71,837
Compensation and other employee benefits
9,128
(9,901)
42,878
Other liabilities
2,835
(23,303)
(51,020)
Net cash provided by operating activities
254,237
187,968
93,495
Investing activities
Purchases of capital assets and intangibles
(11,787)
(25,021)
(12,425)
Proceeds from the disposition of assets
76
16
9
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(16,939)
-
193,677
Disposition of business
-
1,349
(5,303)
Distributions from (contributions to) joint venture
-
1,007
-
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(28,650)
(22,649)
175,958
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
-
250,000
-
Repayments of long-term debt
(15,327)
(432,603)
(108,400)
Proceeds from revolver
1,266,250
922,750
392,000
Repayments of revolver
(1,266,250)
(922,750)
(472,925)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
154
34
408
Payment of debt issuance costs
(1,188)
(8,818)
(2,325)
Prepayment premium on early redemption of debt
-
(1,600)
-
Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation
(8,138)
(18,036)
(1,994)
Net cash used in financing activities
(24,499)
(211,023)
(193,236)
Exchange rate effect on cash
(5,418)
2,288
1,337
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
195,670
(43,416)
77,554
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year
72,651
116,067
38,513
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year
$ 268,321
$ 72,651
$ 116,067
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
$ 107,607
$ 117,482
$ 54,267
Income taxes paid
$ 8,819
$ 8,356
$ 13,416
Non-cash investing activities:
Purchase of capital assets on account
$ 22
$ 3,043
$ 2,716
Common stock issued for business acquisition
$ -
$ -
$ 630,636
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures
The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, and operating income. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. Backlog is the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts.
We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.
In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio and adjusted operating cash flow to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.
Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net leverage ratio, and adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.
- Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, and items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration, and related costs.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations, such as M&A, integration and related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and loss on extinguishment of debt.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
- Cash interest expense, net is defined as interest expense, net adjusted to exclude amortization of debt issuance costs.
- Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities or adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs.
- Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt (or total debt less unrestricted cash) divided by trailing twelve-month (TTM) bank EBITDA.
Non-GAAP Tables
($K, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Revenue
$ 1,157,752
$ 1,040,307
$ 4,322,155
$ 3,963,126
Net income (loss)
$ 25,033
$ (492)
$ 34,684
$ (22,573)
Plus:
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,261
8,420
4,157
(1,945)
Other expense, net
899
1,859
10,465
4,194
Interest expense, net
24,367
28,497
107,900
122,442
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
246
1,998
22,298
Operating income
$ 51,560
$ 38,530
$ 159,204
$ 124,416
Plus:
Amortization of intangible assets
22,569
22,606
90,821
90,423
M&A, integration and related costs
6,480
15,055
36,124
56,610
Adjusted operating income
$ 80,610
$ 76,191
$ 286,150
$ 271,449
Plus:
Depreciation and CCA amortization
5,546
5,875
24,061
22,408
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 86,156
$ 82,066
$ 310,211
$ 293,857
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7.4 %
7.9 %
7.2 %
7.4 %
Minus:
Cash interest expense, net
22,704
26,305
100,519
113,375
Income tax expense, as adjusted
12,147
9,101
36,334
35,430
Depreciation and CCA amortization
5,546
5,875
24,061
22,408
Other expense, net, as adjusted
3,092
1,859
10,465
4,194
Adjusted net income
$ 42,667
$ 38,926
$ 138,831
$ 118,450
($K, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.78
$ (0.02)
$ 1.08
$ (0.73)
Plus:
M&A, integration and related costs
0.12
0.45
0.87
1.42
Amortization of intangible assets
0.47
0.68
2.18
2.26
Amortization of debt issuance costs and
0.03
0.11
0.23
0.79
FMV land impairment
$ (0.00)
-
0.05
-
Gain on acquisiton, net
$ (0.07)
-
$ (0.07)
-
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 1.33
$ 1.22
$ 4.34
$ 3.74
Average shares outstanding:
Basic, as reported
31,558
31,192
31,485
31,084
Diluted, as reported
32,043
31,192
31,967
31,084
Adjusted diluted
32,043
31,822
31,967
31,567
($K)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
223,134
52,793
254,237
187,968
Plus:
M&A, integration, CARES Act, and related payments
17,490
6,009
42,534
40,257
MARPA facility activity
(72,440)
17,066
(135,788)
(68,766)
Adjusted operating cash flow
168,183
75,868
160,982
159,459
($K)
TTM
December 31, 2024
Net income (loss)
$ 34,684
Plus:
Interest expense, net
107,900
Income tax expense
4,157
Depreciation and amortization
114,882
Additional permitted add-backs1
71,284
TTM Bank EBITDA
$ 332,908
($K, except ratio)
Period Ending
December 31, 2024
Total debt
$ 1,138,833
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 268,321
Less:
Restricted cash
(3,148)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 265,173
Net debt
$ 873,660
TTM bank EBITDA
$ 332,908
Net leverage ratio
2.62x
1Additional permitted add-backs includes among other items, non-cash losses like loss on extinguishment of debt and/or lease impairments, stock compensation, transaction and integration related costs, and pro forma cost savings.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Revenue by customer, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:
Revenue by Customer
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
2022
Army
$ 1,837,843
$ 1,633,525
$ 1,342,406
Navy
1,441,355
1,233,463
713,732
Air Force
481,265
538,698
459,849
Other
561,692
557,440
374,873
Total revenue
$ 4,322,155
$ 3,963,126
$ 2,890,860
Revenue by Contract Type
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
2022
Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable
$ 2,531,792
$ 2,209,241
$ 1,625,196
Firm-fixed-price
1,675,603
1,626,262
1,159,743
Time-and-materials
114,760
127,623
105,921
Total revenue
$ 4,322,155
$ 3,963,126
$ 2,890,860
Revenue by Contract Relationship
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
2022
Prime contractor
$ 4,049,543
$ 3,726,199
$ 2,695,067
Subcontractor
272,612
236,927
195,793
Total revenue
$ 4,322,155
$ 3,963,126
$ 2,890,860
Revenue by Geographic Region
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
2022
United States
$ 2,388,598
$ 2,286,052
$ 1,494,255
Middle East
1,399,436
1,193,598
1,024,674
Asia
326,961
264,346
167,629
Europe
207,160
219,130
204,302
Total revenue
$ 4,322,155
$ 3,963,126
$ 2,890,860
