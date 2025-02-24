Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2025
24.02.2025
Zions Bancorporation's Board Announces Approval Of Share Repurchase

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors ("board") authorized a share repurchase for fiscal year 2025 of up to $40 million.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with approximately $89 billion of total assets at December 31, 2024, and annual net revenue of $3.1 billion in 2024. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at www.zionsbancorporation.com.

FOR: ZIONS BANCORPORATION
One South Main Street
Salt Lake City, Utah
Harris H. Simmons
Chairman/Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Zions Bancorporation

