Agora, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (the "Company"), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
"We are pleased to announce that we achieved GAAP profitability in the fourth quarter, driven by revenue growth from new use cases and disciplined cost management. As we move into 2025, we remain focused on enhancing operational efficiency to deliver sustainable and profitable growth," said Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Agora, Inc. "Generative AI represents a transformative opportunity for us, particularly in enabling real-time, voice-based interactions between humans and AI models. Many large language models don't yet offer voice interaction capabilities, and those that do haven't optimized the experience. To address this gap, we are excited to announce the launch of our Conversational AI Engine, a solution that empowers developers to build interactive voice experiences with any large language model. Our solution is designed to deliver natural conversation dynamics, including intelligent pause and interruption handling, advanced voice processing features such as selective attention and noise suppression, as well as ultra-low latency. We believe this innovation will accelerate the adoption of conversational AI across diverse industries and serve as a key driver of our future growth."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Total revenues for the quarter were $34.5 million, a decrease of 4.4% from $36.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included revenue from certain end-of-sale products of $2.7 million.
- Agora: $17.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 13.7% from $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Shengwang: RMB122.2 million ($17.1 million) for the quarter, a decrease of 17.6% from RMB148.3 million ($20.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included revenue from certain end-of-sale products of RMB19.0 million ($2.7 million).
- Active Customers
- Agora: 1,723 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 2.4% from 1,683 as of December 31, 2023.
- Shengwang: 1,979 as of December 31, 2024, excluding those for Easemob, an increase of 7.8% from 1,835 as of December 31, 2023.
- Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate
- Agora: 95% for the trailing 12-month period ended December 31, 2024.
- Shengwang: 79% for the trailing 12-month period ended December 31, 2024.
- Net income for the quarter was $0.2 million, compared to net loss of $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. After excluding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets and income tax related to acquired intangible assets, non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $1.8 million, compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Total cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks as of December 31, 2024 was $363.8 million.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $4.5 million, compared to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Free cash flow for the quarter was $4.3 million, compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights
- Total revenues in 2024 were $133.3 million, a decrease of 5.9% from $141.5 million in 2023. Total revenues in 2024 included $6.6 million from certain end-of-sale products, compared to $10.7 million in 2023.
- Agora: $64.5 million in 2024, an increase of 5.7% from $61.0 million in 2023.
- Shengwang: RMB489.6 million ($68.8 million) in 2024, a decrease of 13.7% from RMB567.1 million ($80.5 million) in 2023. Total revenues for Shengwang in 2024 included RMB47.4 million ($6.6 million) from certain end-of-sale products, compared to RMB75.3 million ($10.7 million) in 2023.
- Net loss in 2024 was $42.7 million, compared to $87.2 million in 2023. After excluding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill, non-GAAP net loss in 2024 was $19.4 million, compared to $29.9 million in 2023.
- Net cash used in operating activities in 2024 was $14.1 million, compared to $13.6 million in 2023. Free cash flow in 2024 was negative $16.7 million, compared to negative $14.5 million in 2023.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
Total revenues were $34.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 4.4% from $36.0 million in the same period last year. Revenues of Agora were $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 13.7% from $15.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to our business expansion and usage growth in sectors such as live shopping. Revenues of Shengwang were RMB122.2 million ($17.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 17.6% from RMB148.3 million ($20.7 million) in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in revenues of RMB 19.0 million ($2.7 million) due to the end-of-sale of certain products.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 13.9% from $13.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the end-of-sale of certain products.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.2% from $22.7 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 66.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.7% from 62.9% in the same period last year, mainly due to the end-of-sale of certain low-margin product.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $28.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8.8% from $31.2 million in the same period last year.
- Research and development expenses were $14.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 9.3% from $16.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Sales and marketing expenses were $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.1% from $7.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in annual RTE conference expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 18.4% from $7.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.4 million in the same period last year.
Interest Income
Interest income was $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease in the average balance of cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks and the decrease in average interest rate.
Net Income (Loss)
Net income was $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of $2.6 million in the same period last year.
Net Income (Loss) per American Depositary Share attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS")1 attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.002 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.03 in the same period last year.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
Total revenues in 2024 were $133.3 million, a decrease of 5.9% from $141.5 million in 2023. Revenues of Agora were $64.5 million in 2024, an increase of 5.7% from $61.0 million in 2023, primarily due to our business expansion and usage growth in sectors such as live shopping. Revenues of Shengwang were RMB489.6 million ($68.8 million) in 2024, a decrease of 13.7% from RMB567.1 million ($80.5 million) in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in revenues of RMB 27.9 million ($4.1 million) due to the end-of-sale of certain products and reduced usage from customers in certain sectors such as social and entertainment as a result of challenging macroeconomic and regulatory environment.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues in 2024 was $47.8 million, a decrease of 8.2% from $52.1 million in 2023, primarily due to the end-of-sale of certain products and the decrease in bandwidth usage and costs.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit in 2024 was $85.4 million, a decrease of 4.5% from $89.5 million in 2023. Gross margin in 2024 was 64.1%, an increase of 0.9% from 63.2% in 2023 mainly due to the end-of-sale of certain low-margin product.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses in 2024 were $140.3 million, a decrease of 4.3% from $146.6 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, which was offset partially by restructuring and severance expenses in the third quarter of 2024, including share-based compensation of $11.4 million as a result of the cancellation of certain employees' equity awards and immediate recognition of relevant remaining unrecognized compensation expenses, as well as severance expenses of $4.4 million.
- Research and development expenses in 2024 were $80.3 million, an increase of 3.4% from $77.7 million in 2023, primarily due to restructuring and severance expenses in the third quarter of 2024, including share-based compensation of $9.0 million due to equity award cancellation and severance expenses of $3.6 million.
- Sales and marketing expenses in 2024 were $27.2 million, a decrease of 19.8% from $34.0 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $4.1 million in 2023 to $0.8 million in 2024.
- General and administrative expenses in 2024 were $32.8 million, a decrease of 6.3% from $35.0 million in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, which was offset partially by restructuring and severance expenses in the third quarter of 2024, including share-based compensation of $2.4 million as a result of the equity award cancellation.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations in 2024 was $53.3 million, compared to $87.3 million in 2023, primarily due to the decrease of operating expenses from $146.6 million in 2023 to $140.3 million in 2024, as well as the decrease of impairment of goodwill from $31.9 million in 2023 to nil in 2024.
Interest Income
Interest income in 2024 was $16.9 million, compared to $18.8 million in 2023, primarily due to the decrease in the average balance of cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks and the decrease in average interest rate.
Investment Loss
Investment loss in 2024 was $3.3 million, compared to $18.5 million in 2023, primarily due to the decrease in fair value of an equity investment of $5.0 million, as well as the decrease of impairment losses on investments in certain private companies from $11.3 million in 2023 to nil in 2024.
Other income
Other income in 2024 was $0.8 million, compared to $1.6 million in 2023, primarily due to the decrease of income of incentive payments from a depositary bank due to decease in outstanding American Depository Shares as a result of share repurchase.
Losses from equity in affiliates
Losses from equity in affiliates in 2024 were $3.5 million, primarily due to an impairment loss on an investment in certain private company of $4.1 million.
Net Loss
Net loss in 2024 was $42.7 million, compared to $87.2 million in 2023.
Net Loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in 2024 was $0.46, compared to $0.88 in 2023.
Share Repurchase Program
During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 1.3 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 0.3 million ADSs) for approximately US$1.4 million under its share repurchase program, representing 0.7% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased approximately 130.6 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 32.7 million ADSs) for approximately US$115.2 million under its share repurchase program, representing 57.6% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.
As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 373.3 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 93.3 million ADSs) outstanding, compared to 449.8 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 112.5 million ADSs) outstanding as of January 31, 2022 before the share repurchase program commenced.
The board of directors has authorized an extension of the existing share repurchase program through February 28, 2026, with all other terms remaining unchanged.
Financial Outlook
Based on currently available information, the Company expects total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 to be between $31 million and $33 million, compared to $29.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 if revenues from certain end-of-sale low-margin products were excluded. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Besides free cash flow (as defined below), each of these non-GAAP financial measures represents the corresponding GAAP financial measure before share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effects of such share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill that it includes in its cost of revenues, total operating expenses and net income (loss). The Company believes that all such non-GAAP financial measures also provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.
Definitions of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are presented below.
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill.
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment (excluding the acquisition of land use right and the payment for the headquarters project). The Company considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business.
Operating Metrics
The Company also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.
Active Customers
An active customer at the end of any period is defined as an organization or individual developer from which the Company generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months. Customers are counted based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.
Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate
Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all customers in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period. As the vast majority of revenue generated from Agora's customers is denominated in U.S. dollars, while the vast majority of revenue generated from Shengwang's customers is denominated in Renminbi, Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated in U.S. dollars for Agora and in Renminbi for Shengwang, which has substantially removed the impact of foreign currency translations. Shengwang excluded the revenues from certain end-of-sale products, Easemob's CEC business and K12 academic tutoring sector. The Company believes Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.
Agora, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)
|As of
|As of
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|27,083
|36,894
|Short-term bank deposits
|168,327
|86,924
|Short-term financial products issued by banks
|71,464
|84,853
|Short-term investments
|2,787
|7,983
|Restricted cash
|3,745
|280
|Accounts receivable, net
|30,952
|34,668
|Prepayments and other current assets
|22,593
|8,779
|Contract assets
|1,099
|1,048
|Total current assets
|328,050
|261,429
|Property and equipment, net
|4,680
|5,365
|Construction in progress for the headquarters project
|44,486
|17,343
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,866
|4,011
|Intangible assets
|611
|1,274
|Long-term bank deposits
|35,500
|143,127
|Long-term financial products issued by banks
|61,400
|20,000
|Long-term investments
|40,710
|43,893
|Land use right, net
|161,395
|167,246
|Other non-current assets
|18,956
|10,907
|Total assets
|699,654
|674,595
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|12,965
|12,996
|Advances from customers
|8,738
|7,765
|Taxes payable
|2,210
|906
|Current operating lease liabilities
|1,749
|2,447
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|32,673
|32,780
|Total current liabilities
|58,335
|56,894
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|1,922
|1,726
|Deferred tax liabilities
|92
|196
|Long-term borrowings for the headquarters project
|46,469
|11,027
|Advance in relation to the headquarters project
|20,174
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|1
|3
|Total liabilities
|126,993
|69,846
|Shareholders' equity:
|Class A ordinary shares
|39
|39
|Class B ordinary shares
|8
|8
|Additional paid-in-capital
|1,144,238
|1,138,346
|Treasury shares, at cost
|(72,739
|)
|(79,716
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,257
|)
|(10,027
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(486,628
|)
|(443,901
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|572,661
|604,749
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|699,654
|674,595
Agora, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts)
|Three Month Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Real-time engagement service revenues
|31,908
|32,300
|127,624
|133,098
|Real-time engagement on-premise solution and other revenues
|2,545
|3,741
|5,632
|8,440
|Total revenues
|34,453
|36,041
|133,256
|141,538
|Cost of revenues
|11,505
|13,370
|47,809
|52,063
|Gross profit
|22,948
|22,671
|85,447
|89,475
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|14,793
|16,310
|80,344
|77,666
|Sales and marketing
|7,276
|7,055
|27,220
|33,958
|General and administrative
|6,423
|7,876
|32,772
|34,976
|Total operating expenses
|28,492
|31,241
|140,336
|146,600
|Other operating income
|664
|214
|1,578
|1,729
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|-
|-
|(31,928
|)
|Loss from operations
|(4,880
|)
|(8,356
|)
|(53,311
|)
|(87,324
|)
|Exchange gain (loss)
|60
|40
|168
|(151
|)
|Interest income
|3,697
|4,830
|16,941
|18,836
|Interest expense
|(2
|)
|(20
|)
|(253
|)
|(20
|)
|Investment income (loss)
|705
|(29
|)
|(3,328
|)
|(18,526
|)
|Losses from extinguishment of convertible note
|-
|-
|-
|(1,230
|)
|Other income
|793
|1,099
|793
|1,649
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|373
|(2,436
|)
|(38,990
|)
|(86,766
|)
|Income taxes
|(109
|)
|(99
|)
|(258
|)
|(422
|)
|Losses from equity in affiliates
|(106
|)
|(76
|)
|(3,479
|)
|(31
|)
|Net income (loss)
|158
|(2,611
|)
|(42,727
|)
|(87,219
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
|158
|(2,611
|)
|(42,727
|)
|(87,219
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(4,350
|)
|2,678
|(2,231
|)
|(3,418
|)
|Gain on available-for-sale debt securities
|-
|-
|-
|1,385
|Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(4,192
|)
|67
|(44,958
|)
|(89,252
|)
|Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
|0.002
|(0.03
|)
|(0.46
|)
|(0.88
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:
|Basic
|375,058,357
|379,033,868
|373,122,317
|398,384,385
|Diluted
|402,004,818
|379,033,868
|373,122,317
|398,384,385
|Share-based compensation expenses included in:
|Cost of revenues
|28
|46
|212
|621
|Research and development expenses
|1,176
|2,027
|17,062
|12,696
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(60
|)
|440
|778
|4,145
|General and administrative expenses
|353
|1,197
|4,685
|7,150
Agora, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)
|Three Month Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|158
|(2,611
|)
|(42,727
|)
|(87,219
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|1,497
|3,710
|22,737
|24,612
|Allowance for current expected credit losses
|1,465
|1,688
|8,728
|7,046
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|733
|1,416
|3,459
|7,096
|Amortization of intangible assets
|130
|348
|663
|1,384
|Amortization of land use right
|851
|853
|3,423
|3,165
|Deferred tax benefit
|(20
|)
|(53
|)
|(102
|)
|(212
|)
|Amortization of right-of-use asset and interest on lease liabilities
|541
|717
|2,576
|2,935
|Investment (income) loss
|(705
|)
|29
|3,328
|19,756
|Losses from extinguishment of convertible note
|-
|-
|-
|(105
|)
|Losses from equity in affiliates
|106
|76
|3,479
|31
|Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|(25
|)
|(1
|)
|(9
|)
|(11
|)
|Impairments of goodwill
|-
|-
|-
|31,928
|Return on investment from equity affiliates
|-
|21
|-
|21
|Interest expense
|-
|20
|-
|20
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
|Accounts receivable
|4,371
|(1,244
|)
|(5,047
|)
|(9,100
|)
|Contract assets
|-
|420
|(67
|)
|(522
|)
|Prepayments and other current assets
|(1,764
|)
|(793
|)
|(13,893
|)
|(1,801
|)
|Other non-current assets
|(813
|)
|(2,118
|)
|5,855
|(7,278
|)
|Accounts payable
|(2,290
|)
|(393
|)
|(248
|)
|3,246
|Advances from customers
|755
|76
|1,071
|(483
|)
|Taxes payable
|565
|(355
|)
|1,326
|(1,157
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(559
|)
|(780
|)
|(2,878
|)
|(2,649
|)
|Deferred income
|-
|-
|62
|(160
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(461
|)
|2,654
|(5,865
|)
|(4,154
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|4,535
|3,680
|(14,129
|)
|(13,611
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(249
|)
|(268
|)
|(2,546
|)
|(924
|)
|Purchase of short-term bank deposits
|(25,200
|)
|(31,924
|)
|(68,300
|)
|(219,445
|)
|Purchase of short-term financial products issued by banks
|-
|-
|(70,391
|)
|(29,899
|)
|Purchase of short-term investments
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|(791
|)
|Proceeds from maturity of short-term bank deposits
|18,779
|33,000
|130,020
|467,058
|Proceeds from maturity of short-term financial products issued by banks
|35,884
|9,212
|105,395
|17,522
|Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
|235
|-
|235
|-
|Purchase of long-term bank deposits
|(15,000
|)
|-
|(35,500
|)
|(143,127
|)
|Purchase of long-term financial products issued by banks
|(20,000
|)
|-
|(61,400
|)
|(20,000
|)
|Purchase of long-term investments
|-
|-
|(562
|)
|(15
|)
|Purchase of land use right
|-
|-
|-
|(5,133
|)
|Payment for the headquarters project
|(13,353
|)
|(6,466
|)
|(35,248
|)
|(10,792
|)
|Cash received for business disposal
|-
|-
|-
|5,769
|Cash received from disposal of property and equipment
|35
|5
|93
|92
|Cash paid for a business combination
|-
|-
|-
|(3,680
|)
|Cash received from disposal of long-term investments
|-
|-
|155
|-
|Return of investment from equity affiliates
|-
|8
|-
|8
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(18,869
|)
|3,565
|(38,049
|)
|56,643
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from long-term borrowings for headquarters project
|13,613
|10,909
|35,790
|10,909
|Deposits returned for business disposal
|-
|-
|-
|(1,000
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of employees' share options
|303
|44
|853
|634
|Deposit received in relation to headquarters project
|1,128
|-
|20,408
|-
|Repurchase of Class A ordinary shares
|(1,390
|)
|(10,082
|)
|(11,057
|)
|(62,911
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|13,654
|871
|45,994
|(52,368
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(840
|)
|481
|(162
|)
|(805
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,520
|)
|8,597
|(6,346
|)
|(10,141
|)
|Cash balance recorded in held-for sale assets at beginning of period
|-
|-
|-
|1,488
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period *
|32,348
|28,577
|37,174
|45,827
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period **
|30,828
|37,174
|30,828
|37,174
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Income taxes paid
|52
|87
|185
|152
|Cash payments included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities
|559
|780
|2,878
|2,649
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
|-
|500
|2,325
|4,588
|Non-cash financing and investing activities:
|Proceeds receivable from exercise of employees' share options
|275
|116
|417
|116
|Payables for property and equipment
|398
|12
|398
|12
|Payables for construction in progress for the headquarters project
|8,975
|7,098
|12,834
|7,098
|Payables for treasury shares, at cost
|83
|210
|83
|210
|Settlement of compensation costs in relation to an acquisition with shares
|-
|1,500
|-
|1,830
* includes restricted cash balance
|230
|280
|280
|154
|** includes restricted cash balance
|3,745
|280
|3,745
|280
Agora, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts)
|Three Month Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|GAAP net income (loss)
|158
|(2,611
|)
|(42,727
|)
|(87,219
|)
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|1,497
|3,710
|22,737
|24,612
|Acquisition related expenses
|-
|8
|-
|(392
|)
|Amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets
|129
|345
|660
|1,380
|Income tax related to acquired intangible assets
|(20
|)
|(53
|)
|(102
|)
|(212
|)
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|-
|-
|31,928
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|1,764
|1,399
|(19,432
|)
|(29,903
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|4,535
|3,680
|(14,129
|)
|(13,611
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(249
|)
|(268
|)
|(2,546
|)
|(924
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|4,286
|3,412
|(16,675
|)
|(14,535
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(18,869
|)
|3,565
|(38,049
|)
|56,643
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|13,654
|871
|45,994
|(52,368
|)
____________________________
1 One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.