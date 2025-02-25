Anzeige
u-blox Collaborates with Intel to Elevate Time Synchronization for vRAN

DJ u-blox Collaborates with Intel to Elevate Time Synchronization for vRAN 

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Market Launch 
u-blox Collaborates with Intel to Elevate Time Synchronization for vRAN 
2025-02-25 / 09:56 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The M2-ZED-F9T enables high-precision time synchronization critical for the scalability and performance of 5G 
virtualized radio access networks (vRANs), paving the way for more efficient and sustainable connectivity. 
Thalwil, Switzerland - February 25, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN) a global leader in positioning and short-range 
communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced a collaboration with Intel 
to develop the 
u-blox M2-ZED-F9T GNSS timing card, a cutting-edge solution tailored for Intel Xeon 6 SoC platforms. The M2-ZED-F9T 
timing card revolutionizes the implementation of virtualized Radio Access Networks (vRANs) supporting multiple radio 
access technologies, providing high-precision time synchronization essential for the next generation of mobile 
networks. 
As 5G adoption accelerates and demands on network performance grow, mobile network operators are embracing virtualized 
RAN technologies to meet the need for scalability, flexibility, and efficiency. The Intel Xeon 6 SoC addresses these 
demands and more, providing a robust foundation for vRAN solutions. The M2-ZED-F9T timing card from u-blox adds a 
critical layer of precision, ensuring the high-performance synchronization required for modern radio access networks. 
u-blox's collaboration with Intel underscores the importance of partnerships in driving technological innovation. By 
combining u-blox's expertise in GNSS time synchronization with Intel's leadership in scalable vRAN solutions, the two 
companies are offering solutions that pave the way for more efficient and sustainable 5G networks. 
  "Our collaboration with Intel highlights u-blox's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the 
  evolving needs of the telecommunications industry," said Samuli Pietilä, Director of Product Management for Timing 
  and Infrastructure GNSS at u-blox. 
  "The M2-ZED-F9T GNSS timing card is a testament to our shared vision of creating a more connected and sustainable 
  future." 
The M2-ZED-F9T timing card delivers exceptional time synchronization capabilities, a critical component for maximizing 
the performance of 5G networks. While the solution is designed for platforms supporting the Intel Xeon 6 SoC platform, 
its impact extends far beyond, representing a milestone in advancing open RAN and virtualized network architectures. 
This innovation enables network operators to reduce costs, improve scalability, and deliver new services with 
confidence. 
  "u-blox is an industry-leading supplier of high-precision GNSS time synchronization solutions." said Mike Merluzzi, 
  General Manager, Radio Access Network Division, Network and Edge Group, Intel. "After our success with the u-blox 
  GNSS solution in our market leading E810-XXVDA4T adapter, their support in helping us design and implement this 
  solution has been invaluable toward ensuring the performance and scalability of our Intel Xeon 6 SoC platforms 
  across our ecosystem partners." 
This launch aligns with u-blox's mission to create a precise, smart, and sustainable future. As an established leader 
in GNSS-based time synchronization solutions, u-blox continues to set the standard for innovation in 
telecommunications, working closely with partners like Intel to address the challenges of tomorrow's networks.

