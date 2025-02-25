u-blox AG
The M2-ZED-F9T enables high-precision time synchronization critical for the scalability and performance of 5G virtualized radio access networks (vRANs), paving the way for more efficient and sustainable connectivity.
Thalwil, Switzerland - February 25, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN) a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced a collaboration with Intel to develop the
As 5G adoption accelerates and demands on network performance grow, mobile network operators are embracing virtualized RAN technologies to meet the need for scalability, flexibility, and efficiency. The Intel Xeon 6 SoC addresses these demands and more, providing a robust foundation for vRAN solutions. The M2-ZED-F9T timing card from u-blox adds a critical layer of precision, ensuring the high-performance synchronization required for modern radio access networks.
u-blox's collaboration with Intel underscores the importance of partnerships in driving technological innovation. By combining u-blox's expertise in GNSS time synchronization with Intel's leadership in scalable vRAN solutions, the two companies are offering solutions that pave the way for more efficient and sustainable 5G networks.
The M2-ZED-F9T timing card delivers exceptional time synchronization capabilities, a critical component for maximizing the performance of 5G networks. While the solution is designed for platforms supporting the Intel Xeon 6 SoC platform, its impact extends far beyond, representing a milestone in advancing open RAN and virtualized network architectures. This innovation enables network operators to reduce costs, improve scalability, and deliver new services with confidence.
This launch aligns with u-blox's mission to create a precise, smart, and sustainable future. As an established leader in GNSS-based time synchronization solutions, u-blox continues to set the standard for innovation in telecommunications, working closely with partners like Intel to address the challenges of tomorrow's networks.
u-blox (SIX:UBXN), is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies.
