u-blox Collaborates with Intel to Elevate Time Synchronization for vRAN



The M2-ZED-F9T enables high-precision time synchronization critical for the scalability and performance of 5G virtualized radio access networks (vRANs), paving the way for more efficient and sustainable connectivity. Thalwil, Switzerland - February 25, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN) a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced a collaboration with Intel to develop the

u-blox M2-ZED-F9T GNSS timing card, a cutting-edge solution tailored for Intel Xeon 6 SoC platforms. The M2-ZED-F9T timing card revolutionizes the implementation of virtualized Radio Access Networks (vRANs) supporting multiple radio access technologies, providing high-precision time synchronization essential for the next generation of mobile networks. As 5G adoption accelerates and demands on network performance grow, mobile network operators are embracing virtualized RAN technologies to meet the need for scalability, flexibility, and efficiency. The Intel Xeon 6 SoC addresses these demands and more, providing a robust foundation for vRAN solutions. The M2-ZED-F9T timing card from u-blox adds a critical layer of precision, ensuring the high-performance synchronization required for modern radio access networks. u-blox's collaboration with Intel underscores the importance of partnerships in driving technological innovation. By combining u-blox's expertise in GNSS time synchronization with Intel's leadership in scalable vRAN solutions, the two companies are offering solutions that pave the way for more efficient and sustainable 5G networks. "Our collaboration with Intel highlights u-blox's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the telecommunications industry," said Samuli Pietilä, Director of Product Management for Timing and Infrastructure GNSS at u-blox.

"The M2-ZED-F9T GNSS timing card is a testament to our shared vision of creating a more connected and sustainable future." The M2-ZED-F9T timing card delivers exceptional time synchronization capabilities, a critical component for maximizing the performance of 5G networks. While the solution is designed for platforms supporting the Intel Xeon 6 SoC platform, its impact extends far beyond, representing a milestone in advancing open RAN and virtualized network architectures. This innovation enables network operators to reduce costs, improve scalability, and deliver new services with confidence. "u-blox is an industry-leading supplier of high-precision GNSS time synchronization solutions." said Mike Merluzzi, General Manager, Radio Access Network Division, Network and Edge Group, Intel. "After our success with the u-blox GNSS solution in our market leading E810-XXVDA4T adapter, their support in helping us design and implement this solution has been invaluable toward ensuring the performance and scalability of our Intel Xeon 6 SoC platforms across our ecosystem partners." This launch aligns with u-blox's mission to create a precise, smart, and sustainable future. As an established leader in GNSS-based time synchronization solutions, u-blox continues to set the standard for innovation in telecommunications, working closely with partners like Intel to address the challenges of tomorrow's networks. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Media Rafael Duarte Sven Etzold Phone: +41 79 966 89 12 Phone: +41 76 561 0066 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN), is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

