Thalwil, Switzerland - 23 April 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today provides a trading update for the first quarter of 2025.
Financial overview
EBIT
Cash EBIT (adjusted) reached CHF -3.6 million from CHF -21.3 million in Q1 2024. The corresponding cash EBIT margin (adjusted) improved to -5.1%, from -38.1% a year earlier. The improvement in Cash EBIT (adjusted) reflects both the higher revenue, as well as the reduced cost base achieved from the initiatives implemented in 2024.
Excluding the Cellular business, Cash EBIT (adjusted) reached CHF 0.7 million. By business, Locate achieved positive Cash EBIT (adjusted) in Q1 2025. Short-range is expected to break even in H2 2025.
Business development
In China, the trend towards automated driving is accelerating significantly: A leading Chinese automaker aims to equip all vehicles with L2+ automated driving functionality and to begin migrating part of its lineup to L3+ from 2027 onwards. Other Chinese carmakers are following closely. Driven by this, u-blox as the GNSS market leader in China sees a steep increase in customer demand for GNSS products in L2+ vehicles, which will begin to be reflected in revenue starting in 2026.
Cellular divestment
Outlook
Market conditions are expected to gradually improve in 2025, with customer orders showing steady recovery. Excluding the Cellular business, u-blox anticipates:
Guidance for Q2 2025
CEO commentary
We are mindful of how global trade policy changes could affect our markets. The cost base adjustment carried out in the last twelve months puts us in a solid position. We continue to monitor developments closely and maintain strict cost discipline."
Webcast
[1] Excluding restructuring costs
[2] USDCHF 0.82; EURCHF 0.93
For further information, please contact:
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
