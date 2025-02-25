Paris Baguette Expands Global Reach with the Launch of Its Regional Manufacturing Hub in Johor, Malaysia

Strategic Growth to Strengthen International Supply Chain and Meet Rising Global Demand

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, the globally renowned bakery brand under SPC Group, has officially launched its newest regional manufacturing hub in Johor, Malaysia. This milestone, graced by Johor's Chief Minister Mr Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and Mr. Hur Young In, Chairman of SPC Group reinforces Paris Baguette's commitment to global expansion, increased production capacity, and delivering high-quality bakery products to international markets.

This facility marks a strategic move in Paris Baguette's global expansion, ensuring a seamless, efficient supply chain that supports the brand's growing presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. As demand for premium bakery products continues to rise globally, the Johor hub will play a pivotal role in boosting production capabilities, streamlining international distribution, and reinforcing SPC Group's position as a major player in the global food industry.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Hur Young In, Chairman of SPC Group, stated: "Food is more than just what we eat-through food, we connect with people, honour our heritage, and create meaningful experiences that bring communities together. With the Johor Production Centre as a strategic hub, we aim to bring wholesome and delightful flavours to the 2 billion consumers in the Halal market, spanning Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. This milestone is not only about business expansion, but also about building stronger connections, creating job opportunities, and celebrating the rich and diverse cultures of the communities we serve."

The Paris Baguette Regional Manufacturing Hub in Johor is designed to support the brand's rapid expansion across key international markets. The hub is equipped with seven advanced production lines, enabling an output of up to 100million bakery products per year, ensuring a steady and scalable supply of bakery products to meet global demand.

A defining feature of this facility is its Halal certification, meeting some of the most stringent food safety and quality standards worldwide. Malaysia's globally recognised Halal certification is synonymous with excellence in food hygiene, sourcing, and production processes. By achieving this certification, Paris Baguette ensures that its products meet the highest levels of quality, safety, and cleanliness, further strengthening consumer trust across international markets.

With around 4,000 outlets worldwide, Paris Baguette remains one of the fastest-growing bakery brands in the global market. The opening of this regional manufacturing hub is part of SPC Group's broader strategy to strengthen its position as an international leader in the bakery and food production industry.

About Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette, born in 1988, is a global bakery brand of SPC Group, a leading South Korean food and confectionery corporation. From its modest beginnings, the chain has grown steadily to become the No.1 bakery in Korea.

From 2004, the brand has expanded internationally, the brand operates around 4,000 stores worldwide across the United States, Canada, France, UK, China and Southeast Asia, solidifying its reputation as a truly global premium bakery brand.

About SPC Group

SPC Group is a Korea-based global food company, over 80 years of history. It owns 30 renowned brands and operates 7,000 stores worldwide, including Paris Baguette, Paris Croissant, Passion 5, Coffee@Works, and StrEAT.

SPC Group has successfully introduced global brands to the Korean market including Baskin Robbins, Dunkin, Pascucci, LINA's, Jamba, Shake Shack.

SPC Group remains committed to innovation, quality, and sustainable growth, shaping a healthier and happier global food culture.

