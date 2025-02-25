Eastern River Pty Ltd Secures Internal and Regulatory Approvals for New Offices in Switzerland

Eastern River Pty Ltd, a leading bond brokerage firm known for its innovative approach and exceptional client service, is pleased to announce its successful approval for expansion into Europe with the proposed opening of a new office in Zurich, Switzerland. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth and comes with the acquisition of both internal and regulatory approvals to operate in this key financial market.

The decision to expand into Europe aligns with Eastern River's commitment to providing world-class financial services to a broader clientele and bringing a wider range of products to its Australian clients. The firm has successfully navigated the rigorous regulatory landscape to secure the necessary approvals, ensuring that the new European branch operates at the highest standards of compliance. This expansion represents a unique opportunity to better serve the firm's growing base of international clients and partners.

Statement from Tekauri Hurst, CEO of Eastern River Pty Ltd:

"We are incredibly excited about this new chapter for Eastern River. Securing both internal and regulatory approval to operate in Switzerland is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. This expansion allows us to directly engage with European clients and partners, broadening our global reach while maintaining the trust and integrity that our Australian clients have come to rely on. Switzerland, with its strong financial infrastructure and regulatory environment, is the ideal location for us to grow our business in Europe," said Tekauri Hurst, CEO of Eastern River Pty Ltd.

He continued, "Our commitment to compliance, transparency, and delivering exceptional financial services remains unwavering. This move signifies not only our desire to broaden our market footprint but also our dedication to providing the best possible solutions for our clients across the globe. We look forward to building lasting relationships with investors and financial institutions in Switzerland and beyond."

The new office in Zurich will serve as the headquarters for Eastern River's European operations, focusing on expanding its bond brokerage services and fostering strategic partnerships with leading European financial institutions. The firm's entry into the European market comes at a time of continued growth and opportunity within the global financial landscape.

Eastern River's expansion into Switzerland is expected to significantly enhance its reputation as a trusted and reliable player in the global bond market. The firm's team in Zurich will work diligently to provide European investors and existing Australian clients with tailored bond solutions, backed by Eastern River's decades of experience and industry knowledge.

About Eastern River Pty Ltd

Based in Adelaide, Eastern River is a leading Fixed Income Specialist, offering tailored investment solutions to help clients achieve stable and risk-adjusted returns.

With a focus on corporate bonds, government bonds, and sustainable investments, Eastern River provides expert insights and strategies to navigate today's evolving market.

For more information on Eastern River, please visit www.easternriver.com.

Contact Details

Eastern River Pty Ltd

Mrs. Sally Peters (Public Relations Officer)

Email: media@easternriver.com

SOURCE: Eastern River Pty Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire