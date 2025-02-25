Newly expanded WWT UK Integration Center reduces time-to-market and addresses cost efficiencies for enterprise clients

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with more than $20 billion in annual revenue, today announced the expansion of its logistics capabilities in the United Kingdom to serve global enterprise clients, building upon WWT's steady growth in the region. Located in Coventry, England, the WWT UK Integration Center reduces delivery costs, optimises speed of technology to market and meets the growing customer demand in the region.

Increasingly, digital transformation is driving corporate growth of UK businesses. According to a recent study from the Department for Science, Innovation Technology, 74% of organisations identified developing artificial intelligence (AI) products as a key driver of future growth. As businesses navigate this digital journey, the WWT UK Integration Center supports clients in deploying innovative solutions and systems, including those powered by AI, more quickly, safely and effectively. With the capacity to store and ship thousands of complex IT solutions weekly, the warehouse enhances asset management and inventory control to support clients' digital transformation strategies.

"This is a celebratory moment for WWT as we seek to continue growing our presence and support for clients in the United Kingdom," said Steve Pelch, WWT Chief Operating Officer. "Having doubled our EMEA growth in the past two years and significantly increased our UK-based headcount, this facility is a reflection of our diligent work to meet increasing demand for digital transformation and accelerate business outcomes for enterprises across the globe."

Building on the company's existing EMEA presence, this warehouse extends the power of WWT's best-in-class European Integration Center in Amsterdam, enabling improved performance across every level of service. With an already-proven track record of enhancing supply chain efficiencies and optimising financial investments for global service provider (GSP) clients, the warehouse now provides enterprises with expedited last-mile service and the ability to effectively scale the deployment of IT systems and solutions.

With this new warehouse space, WWT now has 100 thousand square feet of warehouse and integration capacity spanning four buildings in the UK and more than five million square feet globally. To learn more about WWT and its newly expanded warehouse solutions, please visit: www.wwt.com

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution. With more than $20 billion in annual revenue, WWT combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps clients and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With over 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 13 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and creating a great place to work for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250225406994/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Morrison

Manager, Corporate Communications

rebecca.morrison@wwt.com