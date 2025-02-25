Recover, the leading materials science company and large-scale producer of sustainable, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends, today announced the appointment of Hans Ploos van Amstel as executive chairman of its board of directors. Hans is a widely respected leader whose expertise complements the talent and experience of the existing Recover board members.

Hans brings with him a wealth of global financial expertise and a proven track record of driving transformative growth across diverse industries, including deep experience in fashion and textiles. With over three decades of progressive experience, Hans has held key executive leadership positions at distinguished companies such as Procter Gamble, Levi Strauss Co., the Adecco Group and Partners Group, through which he has demonstrated a strong commitment to driving strategic transformations, optimizing organizational structures, and fostering sustainable growth. As group chief financial officer of Levi Strauss Co., Hans played a pivotal role in the company's transformation, leveraging his financial proficiency to bolster operational efficiency and drive innovation. Hans also served as co-chief executive officer of C&A and chief financial officer of Partners Group, a publicly traded global asset manager with more than $150 billion of assets under management.

"We are thrilled to appoint Hans to the executive chairman role. His extensive global experience, financial acumen and strategic vision will be invaluable assets as we continue to enable large-scale change as the premier, trusted recycled cotton partner to the world's leading retailers and brands," said Peter Comisar, Recover board member and founder of STORY3 Capital Partners.

"I am honored to serve as executive chairman of Recover and look forward to leveraging my global experience in finance, fashion and textiles to support the company's continued growth and customer-centric focus. Recover is uniquely positioned to address the challenges of a successful transition to high-volume use of recycled cotton fiber within the supply chains of the largest global brands," said Hans

Hans' appointment as executive chairman follows the company's appointment of Anders Sjöblom as chief executive officer, Matthew Neville as chief commercial officer, and Fehmi Yüksel as chief transformation officer. Anders, Matthew, and Fehmi are seasoned executives from H&M Group, Coats Group, and McKinsey Company, respectively. These additions have enabled Recover to continue to provide exceptional customer focus, grounded in operational and financial excellence.

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

