The highest level of food safety certification for EU Poultry s.r.o.

In February 2025, EU Poultry s.r.o. (parent company of Qualis Trade Ltd) successfully completed the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety audit and increased the certificate level to AA, the highest level within this type of audit!

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The processing company passed the BRCGS (British Retail Consortium Global Standard) audit at the beginning of the year. BRC is one of the most prestigious world standards for food safety. It sets strict requirements for quality control, hygiene and risk management. EU Poultry s.r.o. already defended its BRC certificate in 2024 with a better result than in 2023. However, the company set itself the ambitious goal of achieving an even higher score that year. It successfully completed the BRCGS audit and increased the certificate level to excellent AA.

Obtaining this certificate at the AA level confirms that the company's products meet the highest international safety and quality standards. It is the result of the coordinated work of a team of professionals led by Yuliya Dzemiantsei, CEO of the company's production plant. "This is an important milestone in the development of the company and a clear proof of our focus on uncompromising quality. I believe that this will further strengthen the trust of our customers and at the same time open up new opportunities in the global market," said Yuliya Dzemiantsei.

For the processing of chicken meat, EU Poultry s.r.o. uses state-of-the-art equipment, primarily from the Netherlands and Germany. The plant undergoes regular internal inspections, and the company cooperates with the accredited company Eurofins Laboratories for testing samples. In addition to the BRC AA level certificate, EU Poultry s.r.o. also holds a Halal certificate and also from the world leader in inspection, testing and certification SGS.

Qualis Trade Ltd., - is a subsidiary of Slovak company EU Poultry s.r.o., wich is a specialist in the processing and distribution of high-quality chicken meat and meat products. It sells products to 22 European countries. In the year 2024, achieved revenues of more than 150 mil. euros. Production facilities have been located near the village of Horné Saliby since 2017. Company employ more than 300 people. You can find EU Poultry s.r.o. at https://poultryeu.eu/ and also on social networks like . YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn

