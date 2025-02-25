ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE: ITM to Present Top Line Results from Phase 3 COMPETE Trial with [177Lu]Lu-edotreotide for the Treatment of Grade 1 & Grade 2 Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs) at European Neuroendocrine Tumor Socie

Garching / Munich, February 25 2025 - ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM ) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that it will provide topline data results from its Phase 3 COMPETE trial in an oral presentation at the 22nd Annual European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS) Conference 2025, held from March 5 - March 7, 2025 in Kraków, Poland.

The COMPETE trial evaluated [177Lu]Lu-edotreotideon January 28, 2025, that the trial met its primary endpoint.



Oral Presentation Details

Title: Efficacy and safety of [177Lu]Lu-edotreotide vs. everolimus in patients with grade 1 or grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours: COMPETE phase 3 trial

Date and Time: March 6, 2025; 10:05 am - 10:12 am CET

Session and Room Number: Clinical science, Session 1: Theranostics in NENs - Integrating experience for a brighter future; Auditorium Hall (S1)

Presenter: Jaume Capdevila, MD, PhD, study investigator and senior medical oncologist at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona



