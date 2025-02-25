Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Tresu Investment Holding A/S for not having disclosed resolutions adopted by the general meeting after it had been held.

A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2025 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen.

In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of bonds, chapter 4.

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.