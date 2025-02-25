Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Værdipapirfonden Sparindex for not having ensured that a half year report was made quickly available on a non-discriminatory basis.

A resume of the decision is attached and will be available in Decisions & Statements 2025 on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-copenhagen.

In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of UCITS-shares Nasdaq Copenhagen, section 5.

Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes

