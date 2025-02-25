OCR Group Berhad: OCR Group Expands Essential Living Segment with New Launches and Announces Vacant Possession for Isola KLCC

OCR Group Berhad ("OCR" or the "Group"), an integrated real estate company specialising in property development and project management, continues to strengthen its presence in both the Essential Living and Luxury Living segments with two key milestones: the official launch of the Kyra Collection ("Kyra") - Residensi Akasia (Phase 1) in U9 Shah Alam marks a significant step in delivering quality affordable housing, while the successful vacant possession for Isola KLCC underscores OCR's commitment to excellence in its luxury high-rise development in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Kyra Overall Facade (Concept)

Recognising the growing demand for quality yet affordable homes, OCR has officially launched Kyra, a new development in Shah Alam with a total of 2,892 apartment units spanning 4 phases. Thoughtfully designed for modern living at an accessible price of RM288,000 for Phase 1, Kyra is an ideal choice for first-time buyers and young families, aligning with the government's initiative to promote homeownership. The enthusiastic market response underscores Kyra's strong appeal, with applicant registrations exceeding 100% with Lembaga Perumahan dan Hartanah Selangor, far exceeding initial expectations. Demand has been exceptionally high, firmly positioning Kyra as one of the most sought-after developments in the area.

Strategically located with excellent connectivity, Kyra provides an ideal balance of affordability and convenience. The development features well-planned layouts, essential lifestyle amenities, and sustainable building practices to ensure long-term value for homeowners. OCR's commitment to delivering homes that are both functional and affordable reflects its dedication to addressing Malaysia's evolving housing needs.

Isola KLCC

In the Luxury Living segment, OCR successfully obtained Certificate of Completion and Compliance for Isola KLCC on 12th February 2025. This luxury development, located just a stone's throw from Kuala Lumpur's Golden Triangle, offers premium urban living with modern designs and top-tier amenities. With VP now underway, homeowners can begin moving in immediately, marking another key milestone for the Group.

Billy Ong Kah Hoe, Group MD of OCR Group Berhad

Group Managing Director of OCR Group Berhad, Billy Ong Kah Hoe commented: "The successful launch of Kyra and the completion of Isola KLCC reflect OCR's versatility in delivering homes that cater to different market segments. We remain committed to providing Malaysians with well-designed, high-quality homes, whether through affordable housing projects or premium urban residences. With Kyra, we are supporting homeownership aspirations, and with Isola KLCC, we are enhancing city living for discerning buyers."

OCR's latest achievements come at a time when Malaysia's property market continues to show positive momentum. In Q3 2024, data released by Jabatan Penilaian Dan Perkhidmatan Harta (JPPH) shows housing transactions reached RM28.74 billion, with 70,520 units sold, reflecting steady demand for both affordable and high-end properties. As the Group advances its development pipeline, it remains committed to sustainable growth and customer-focused innovation.

As OCR looks ahead, the Group continues to drive its vision of shaping Malaysia's property landscape by delivering quality developments that meet diverse market needs. The overwhelming response to Kyra has set a strong foundation, with Phase 2 now being planned for launch in response to robust demand. At the same time, OCR continues to strengthen its track record with the successful completion of Isola KLCC, reinforcing its position as a developer that prioritises both accessibility and excellence in real estate. Additionally, the Group is also focusing on the launch of D'Templer Hilltop Residences in 2Q 2025, further strengthening its pipeline of Urban Living developments.

ABOUT OCR GROUP BERHAD

OCR Group Berhad ("OCR") is a full-fledged property player that prioritises customers' wellbeing at our core. OCR's integrated businesses of property development, construction and project management consultation embody the holistic approach of delivering value to stakeholders.

Led by a visionary, nimble and young management team, and backed by over 20 years' experience in completing more than RM2.0 billion Gross Development Value of projects, OCR's dynamism is best encapsulated in its unique project designs and innovative concepts to gain a strong following.

OCR focuses on providing innovative and unique homes in Klang Valley and up-and-coming hotspots in Malaysia. The Group's property development portfolio consists of three key segments, namely Essential Living, Urban Living and Luxury Living. Essential Living brand consist of affordably priced homes targeted towards the mass population, while Urban Living is marketed towards those who desire chic and modern lifestyles. Its Luxury Living label is largely targeted at the high-end crowd that prioritises premium living at prime locations.

Additionally, OCR has established a presence in the industrial properties segment with the successful launch of OCR Selayang Industrial Park in 2021.

For more information, visit https://ocrbhd.com/.

