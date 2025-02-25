DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 25-Feb-2025 / 10:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Cairn Homes PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Los Angeles, USA The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): See Box 10 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21 Feb 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 24 Feb 2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. increased above 5.00% of total voting rights outstanding. Capital Research and Management Company increased above 5.00% of total voting rights outstanding. 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting % of voting rights rights attached through financial to shares instruments Total of both in % (9.A Total number of voting + 9.B) rights of issuer (total of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 5.03% 0.00% 5.03% 620,247,107 reached Position of previous notification 4.22% 0.00% 4.22% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN Number of voting rights % of voting rights code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BWY4ZF18 31,174,495 5.03% Common Stock SUBTOTAL A 31,174,495 5.03% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be % of voting Type of financial instrument date Conversion Period acquired if the instrument is exercised/ rights converted N/A SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of voting rights % of voting date Conversion Period settlement rights N/A SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Name equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Capital Research and 5.03% 5.03% Management Company SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (a mutual fund managed by Capital Research and 4.63% 4.63% Management Company) Total 5.03% 5.03%

Done at Los Angeles on 24 Feb 2025.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes Public Limited Company

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Los Angeles

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Feb-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Feb-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.026141 0.000000 5.026141 31174495 or reached Position of previous 4.989430 0.000000 4.989430 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) IE00BWY4ZF18 Common Stock 31174495 5.026141 Sub Total 8.A 31174495 5.026141%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold The Capital Capital Group Research and Companies, Management Inc. Company

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank. Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2025 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT)