WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
25.02.25
08:10 Uhr
2,145 Euro
-0,035
-1,61 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1352,19512:37
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
25-Feb-2025 / 10:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 
Cairn Homes PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other 
(please specify): 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: 
Name: 
                   City and country of registered office (if applicable): Los Angeles, USA 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): See Box 10 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 
21 Feb 2025 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
24 Feb 2025 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. increased above 5.00% of total voting rights outstanding. Capital Research and 
Management Company increased above 5.00% of total voting rights outstanding. 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                 % of voting   % of voting rights 
                 rights attached through financial 
                 to shares    instruments      Total of both in % (9.A Total number of voting 
                                    + 9.B)         rights of issuer 
                 (total of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 
                         9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 5.03%      0.00%         5.03%          620,247,107 
reached 
Position of previous notification 4.22%      0.00%         4.22% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of shares ISIN   Number of voting rights                  % of voting rights 
code (if possible) 
               Direct   Indirect                   Direct     Indirect 
IE00BWY4ZF18 
                     31,174,495                          5.03% 
Common Stock 
 
SUBTOTAL A          31,174,495                        5.03% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
               Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be    % of voting 
Type of financial instrument date    Conversion Period acquired if the instrument is exercised/  rights 
                               converted 
N/A 
                     SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/     Physical or cash  Number of voting rights % of voting 
               date    Conversion Period settlement                 rights 
N/A 
                               SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are 
effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: 
               % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
Name             equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
               the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Capital Research and     5.03%                              5.03% 
Management Company 
SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (a 
mutual fund managed by 
Capital Research and     4.63%                              4.63% 
Management 
Company) 
Total             5.03%                              5.03%

Done at Los Angeles on 24 Feb 2025.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes Public Limited Company

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Los Angeles

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Feb-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Feb-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.026141        0.000000            5.026141   31174495 
or reached 
Position of previous      4.989430        0.000000            4.989430 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
IE00BWY4ZF18 Common Stock             31174495                    5.026141 
Sub Total 8.A       31174495                     5.026141%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
The Capital  Capital 
Group     Research and 
Companies,  Management 
Inc.     Company

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank. Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2025 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
