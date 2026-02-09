Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
09.02.26 | 08:14
2,185 Euro
+0,69 % +0,015
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1452,22013:11
Dow Jones News
09.02.2026 12:45 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
09-Feb-2026 / 11:13 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
Cairn Homes Plc 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): Edinburgh, 
                        Scotland 
Name: Aberdeen Group plc 

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 05/02/2026 

6. Date on which issuer notified: 06/02/2026 

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% 

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   4.97           0.00         4.97      625,576,122 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 5.48           0.00         5.48        
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BWY4ZF18     N/A         31,076,209   N/A             4.97 

SUBTOTAL A                 31,076,209                  4.97 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 

                  SUBTOTAL B.1                              

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights     rights 
                 Period xi 

                          SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 

         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher   or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      than the notifiable threshold       notifiable threshold 
 
 
Aberdeen Group                                          
plc 
 
 
abrdn Investments 
(Holdings)                                            
Limited 
 
 
abrdn Investment 
Management    4.20              0.00                   4.20 
Limited 

Aberdeen Group                                          
plc 
 
 
abrdn Holdings                                          
Limited 
 
 
abrdn Investments                                         
Limited 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 

12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
In reference to Section 10, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity 
within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the 
client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

Done at Edinburgh on 6 February 2026.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes Public Limited Company

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aberdeen Group plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Feb-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Feb-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  Below 5%        0.000000            Below 5%    Below 5% 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      5.482361        0.000000            5.482361      
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
IE00BWY4ZF18                    Below 5%                    Below 5% 
 
Sub Total 8.A       Below 5%                     Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
Aberdeen                                               
Group plc 
 
 
       abrdn 
Aberdeen   Investments                                      
Group plc   (Holdings) 
       Limited 
 
 
       abrdn 
Aberdeen   Investment                                       
Group plc   Management 
       Limited 

Aberdeen                                               
Group plc 
 
 
Aberdeen   abrdn Holdings                                     
Group plc   Limited 
 
 
Aberdeen   abrdn 
Group plc   Investments                                      
       Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

12. Date of Completion

06-Feb-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 417596 
EQS News ID:  2273424 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2273424&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 06:13 ET (11:13 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
