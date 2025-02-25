TEAL Launches First IoT eSIM With Unlimited 5G Data

Revolutionary Solution Redefines High-Data Cellular Usage Across Industries

TEAL is thrilled to announce the launch of the first Internet of Things (IoT) eSIM with unlimited 5G data plans. This groundbreaking solution is set to revolutionize location-specific IoT solutions, offering unprecedented, boundless access to multiple U.S. Tier-1 carriers that has never been available before.

TEAL Unlimited 5G Data

First IoT eSIM With Unlimited 5G Data

Gamechanger for High-Data Consumption

TEAL's new IoT eSIM is a game-changer in the realm of high-data consumption in fixed locations. Unlike traditional "High Data" plans, this innovative eSIM provides unlimited 5G data without the metered limitations of conventional roaming solutions. It is now easier than ever to access these special high-tonnage plans, which are perfectly suited for industries with substantial data requirements. With TEAL, businesses no longer need to suffer from the burden of high-priced, pay-per-use data plans to ensure that their eligible IoT devices are reliably connected.

Robby Hamblet, CEO of TEAL, had this to say about the launch: "This innovation is a significant leap forward in addressing the high-data needs of various industries. Many high-tonnage 5G enterprise applications will benefit from access to unlimited data. With TEAL, businesses can enjoy a fully programmable, high-bandwidth experience that includes cost savings and drives operational efficiency."

Unique Features and Benefits

Unprecedented Access: TEAL is the first platform to offer high-data plans via eSIM. Now, with TEAL's IoT eSIM, users can benefit from dynamic provisioning and greater flexibility on a pre-paid plan.

Tier 1 Carrier Support: Launching with two Tier 1 carriers in the United States, TEAL's solution ensures robust and reliable "native" connectivity.

Dynamic Provisioning: eSIM technology isn't just about dynamic switching; it's about flexibility, freedom and control. This ensures optimal performance and adaptability for various use cases.

Market-Leading Pre-Paid Price Advantage: Unlimited 5G via TEAL is only $99/month per device. No data caps for eligible businesses.

Ideal Use Cases

TEAL's eSIM with Unlimited 5G Data is ideal for location-specific or fixed-wireless (FWA) IoT devices, catering to several high-data use cases:

Surveillance: Secure high-quality, real-time data transmission for remote surveillance.

Retail: Enhance customer experience and operational efficiency with seamless reliable connectivity.

Business Backup: Ensure uninterrupted business operations with reliable data connectivity that provides protection against network vulnerabilities and outages.

Facilities Management: Optimize facility operations with high-performance network connectivity for real-time data and monitoring.

Autonomous Agriculture: Reliable connectivity plays a critical role in increasing efficiency on farms, ensuring that sensors, drones, robots, and autonomous equipment are always operational.

Device Hubs/LoRaWAN Gateways: Enable uninterrupted connectivity for IoT devices and gateways.

"We are proud to pioneer the first IoT eSIM with unlimited 5G data," stated TEAL's Chief Business Officer Michael Johnston. "This offering is well suited for mission-critical IoT connectivity, especially for industries that rely heavily on constant, high-volume data transmission. Our solution is a testament to TEAL's commitment to enabling innovation and excellence in IoT technology."

Learn more about TEAL's IoT eSIM with Unlimited 5G Data at https://tealcom.io/cellular-iot-connectivity-unlimited-5g.

About TEAL

TEAL's wholly owned, patented, and GSMA-certified technology connects any device onto any data network worldwide. With more network operator agreements than any other connectivity provider, TEAL gives businesses everywhere the flexibility and control to remotely switch between networks, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any internet of things (IoT) deployment. TEAL supports customers across many industries including fleet management, robotics, BVLOS drones, industrial IoT, healthcare, railways, agriculture, smart city infrastructure, EV charging, and oil & gas. For more information, please visit teal.io.

SOURCE: TEAL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire