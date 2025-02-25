BirdDog Adventures Inc.: BirdDog's Landowner Platform Launches Newest Trend for Turning Profit This Tax Season

Landowners Now Have Access to the Tools Necessary to Unlock New Revenue Streams, Maximize Opportunity on Private Property and Get Expert Guidance on Landowner Tax Strategies

BirdDog, a hunting, fishing, and outdoor experience booking platform, has launched a game-changing Landowner Platform designed to turn properties into a revenue-generating powerhouse without the hassle of traditional leasing or hunting club contracts.

Landowner Platform

Section 180 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code allows landowners to deduct the value of extra nutrients that were already in the soil when they acquired the property. BirdDog provides the authority you need to measure and value your residual fertility

Landowners nationwide are burdened with rising property taxes, maintenance costs, and underutilized acreage. BirdDog's Landowner Platform allows landowners to list their property, customize hunting, fishing, and outdoor experiences, generate revenue, and create the ultimate tax write-off.

"Within the first 30 days, I had my first booking and made more than I ever expected," says a Texas landowner who joined BirdDog's beta test. "I used to lease my land for next to nothing - now I'm running a premium experience, and I get to control it all."

BirdDog is simplifying this process with a fast, simple, and turnkey process for generating revenue.

List Property in Minutes - Upload photos, set your prices, and highlight the game on your property (whitetail, axis deer, waterfowl, exotic hunts, etc.)

Customize Experiences - Charge premium rates for unique experiences: guided hunts, luxury lodging, live-fire cooking, horseback excursions, and more.

Utilize Booking Platform - No middlemen. There are no confusing contracts. Guests book through the BirdDog platform, and you get paid instantly.

Set Pricing & Availability on YOUR terms - Accept bookings on your terms. You decide the rules, the prices, and the experience.

"We're thrilled to introduce our Landowner Portal, a game-changing tool that puts landowners in full control of managing hunts on their property," said Jonathan Lusk, CEO and co-founder, BirdDog Adventures Inc. "With the guidance of dedicated account managers, landowners can explore tax-saving opportunities, enhance their habitat, and unlock new revenue streams for their families. Your land is more than just property - it's part of your legacy. We're here to help you make the most of it."

Since tax season is in full swing, now is the time to claim every deduction, maximize your land's profitability, and generate real revenue before your next tax bill arrives.

Sign up here to turn your land into a high-value outdoor destination.

Watch BirdDog Adventures CEO & co-founder Jonathan Lusk introduce the new Landowner Platform on Fox Business: Fox Business Feature

For more information, visit https://www.birddogit.com/ or follow us on Social Media: @ huntbirddog .

About BirdDog

BirdDog is revolutionizing the outdoor experience economy with a cutting-edge booking platform connecting landowners with outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and adventure seekers. BirdDog is fostering a community of ethical hunters, conservationists, and adventure enthusiasts and is dedicated to preserving natural habitats, supporting land stewardship, and making outdoor adventures more accessible than ever. Whether it's trophy hunting, fishing expeditions, off-grid retreats or immersive nature experiences with family, BirdDog is transforming how people access and enjoy the great outdoors.

SOURCE: BirdDog Adventures Inc.

BirdDog Residual Fertility Information_PR.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire