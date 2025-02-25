Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng., a seasoned mining executive with extensive experience in operations and corporate finance, as a Strategic Consultant to Avalon's wholly owned subsidiary, Lake Superior Lithium Inc. ("LSLi"). LSLi has been formed to progress the development of the proposed 30,000-tonne lithium processing facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Facility" or the "LSLi Facility").

Mr. Ashcroft's engagement strengthens Avalon's governance framework and propels the Company's corporate strategy forward, in particular, the establishment of the LSLi Facility. This Facility is a critical component of the lithium supply chain, as it aims to be Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility. The Facility will convert Ontario mined lithium concentrates into battery-grade lithium hydroxide, a vital link to the critical minerals required for the downstream electric vehicle ("EV") battery manufacturing projects of southern Ontario. This Facility aims to secure a reliable and sustainable supply of processed lithium, to support clean energy transition efforts in Canada and North America.

Scott Monteith, Avalon CEO, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Avalon team. His career in the resource sector, marked by his deep mining roots and impressive track record in both operations and corporate finance, will elevate our strategic initiatives. His blend of hands-on mining experience, professional qualifications and proven financial acumen will be a tremendous asset as we progress the development of the LSLi Facility and our drive to create value for stakeholders."

In addition, Mr. Scott Monteith has now assumed the role of President of the Company, Mr. Zeeshan Syed has assumed the role of Vice-President, External Affairs and Partnerships, and. Mr. Rickardo Welyhorsky departed the Company in January 2025.

About the Lake Superior Lithium Facility

The LSLi Facility is a proposed lithium hydroxide processing facility being developed on the shores of Lake Superior, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The Facility will be located at an established industrial park, approximately 150 hectares, wholly owned by the Company. The site has, in place, the key infrastructure elements of power, rail and a harbour. The Facility aims to establish a key component of the lithium supply chain in North America by processing lithium concentrates into battery-grade lithium hydroxide, a critical material for EV batteries and renewable energy storage systems. The Thunder Bay location benefits the Facility as it is ideally located on tide water, between the lithium deposits of northern Ontario and EV battery manufacturing plants in southern Ontario and the United States. Thunder Bay optimizes logistics and access to human resources and key markets and will present an ideal location for the establishment of a Critical Minerals Technology and Innovation Centre for the advancement of processing Canada's critical minerals.

About Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, Strategic Consultant

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, is a seasoned professional in the mining, resource and finance sectors with a legacy as a sixth-generation miner, who first went underground at 12 years old. Beginning his career underground in Thompson, MB, he later earned an engineering degree and gained extensive experience across North and South America and Australia. He has held roles in mining operations, corporate development, and finance, including President and CEO of Stonegate Agricom, where he managed a pivotal $51.75 million IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Currently, he is the CEO of Aurelius Minerals Inc., focusing on gold projects in Nova Scotia and Ontario.

Mark's background includes investment banking and corporate finance positions in London, New York, and Toronto at firms like Barclays Capital, Standard Bank, Versant Partners, and Toll Cross Securities, dealing primarily with resource companies. He has served on various public mining and exploration boards, advising on governance and capital markets. Mark is a licensed Professional Engineer in Ontario, and holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining Engineering from Laurentian University and a Master of Science in Finance, Regulation, and Risk Management from the University of Reading.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is an emerging Canadian manufacturing company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain, by developing the Lake Superior Lithium Facility, Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, a strategic link in bridging the lithium resources of northern Ontario with the downstream EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America. The Company, through its joint venture with SCR-Sibelco NV, is currently developing its Separation Rapids lithium deposit near Kenora, ON, while also continuing to advance the lithium focused Snowbank and Lilypad Projets. Avalon is also advancing its Nechalacho Rare Earths and Zirconium Project located in the Northwest Territories. This deposit contains critical minerals for use in advanced technologies in the communications and defense industries among other sectors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

SOURCE: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.