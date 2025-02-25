MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector"), a global index provider recognized for thematic and factor-based indexing, and XENIX, the index owner known for its ETF ratings and awards in Europe, have launched "The Dividends 500 Index", officially known as the MarketVectorTM XENIX Global Dynamic Dividends 500 Index. This benchmark serves European ETF issuers and financial product developers by selecting the top 500 high-dividend-yield stocks across developed and emerging markets.

"Our goal was to design a broad 500-high dividends world index. According to our own research, this dividend global equity index is the world's first and only high-dividend yield index combining 500 stocks with above-average dividends in a broad benchmark for developed and emerging markets," said Dr. Markus Thomas, Founder and CEO of XENIX. "We use quality and momentum filters to combine high-dividend yields with the performance of global equity markets."

The Dividends 500 Index is positioned as a new benchmark for global high-dividend investing, applying a quality selection process that prioritizes high dividend yields and price momentum across a globally diversified benchmark of 500 stocks. It will be the flagship of a growing index family.

"Just calculating the annual dividend yields in euros for up to 5,000 different stocks that paid a dividend in 2024 and could theoretically qualify for our 500-stock global dividend index was an essential and monumental task," saidThomas Kettner, Chief Operating Officer at MarketVector. "However, this rigorous proprietary process allowed us to establish clear quality criteria and selection filters. As a result, we constructed a stable and truly global 500-stock dividend index that, in backtesting for the years 2023 and 2024, consistently achieved a gross index dividend yield of over 5% per year."

A license agreement is required to use the index, index data, or trademarks for various commercial purposes. For more information, visit MarketVector's index page.

About MarketVector Indexes

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 55 billion in assets under management.

About XENIX®

XENIX is the designer and owner of The Dividends 500 Index and also a provider of qualitative ETF ratings, ETF selection data and institutional consulting services as well as publisher of the XENIX ETF AWARDS and ETF publications. XENIX's qualitative ETF ratings fully cover the European ETF market.

