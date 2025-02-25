Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.: Advanced Cooling Technologies Earns CE Marking for Sealed Enclosure Cooling Solutions, Expanding Reach to European Market

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT), a leading provider of thermal management solutions, announces a significant milestone in its global expansion. The company's Heat Sink Cooler (HSC) and Heat Pipe Cooler (HPC) product lines have received CE Marking, demonstrating compliance with the European Union's Low Voltage Directive. This achievement allows ACT to offer its reliable cooling solutions to a wider audience and cater to the growing demand for efficient thermal management in the European market.

"This CE Marking demonstrates ACT's commitment to serving our global customers," says Mark Stevens, Sealed Enclosure Cooling Product Specialist at Advanced Cooling Technologies. "Our HSC and HPC Sealed Enclosure Cooling solutions have consistently delivered reliable performance to our North American customers with cUL-compliant products. Now, with CE marking, we're excited to bring these innovative thermal management solutions to the European and international markets with full confidence."

ACT's Sealed Enclosure Cooling solutions provide fully sealed thermal protection for power electronics inside enclosures. This marking encompasses two distinct technologies: Heat Sink Coolers (HSCs) and Heat Pipe Coolers (HPCs): These sealed cooling solutions offer efficient heat transfer through optimized air circulation (HSCs) or advanced evaporative cooling (HPCs). HSCs utilize an internal heat sink to collect excess heat and transfer it to a mounting plate for dissipation via an external fan. This above-ambient heat exchange system eliminates the need for air chilling indoors while providing reliable cooling outdoors. HPCs, on the other hand, employ heat pipe technology that conducts heat exceptionally well, making them ideal for applications with limited enclosure mounting surface area. Both options are effective in both indoor and outdoor environments.

ACT's Sealed Enclosure Cooling solutions are ideal for a diverse range of industries, including:

Industrial Automation

Food Processing and Agriculture

Chemical and Petrochemical

Wastewater Treatment

Telecommunications

The CE marking process involved rigorous testing to ensure compliance with EU safety and environmental standards, reinforcing ACT's commitment to delivering high-quality thermal management solutions to its international customers.

For more information about ACT's Enclosure Cooling solutions, including downloadable product brochures, please visit our website at https://www.1-act.com/thermal-solutions/enclosure-cooling/.

About Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) is a premier thermal management solutions company, providing design and manufacturing services to meet our customers' needs across all points of the product lifecycle. We serve our global customers' thermal management and energy recovery needs in diverse Markets including Defense, Aerospace, Electronics, HVAC, Medical, Enclosure Cooling and Energy. We specialize in providing innovative and performance-optimized thermal management technologies and solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer.

