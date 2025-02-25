HABANOS, S.A. WELCOMES THE XXV FESTIVAL DEL HABANO WITH THE CELEBRATION OF THE 150TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROMEO Y JULIETA

The exclusive Salón de Protocolo Cubanacán hosted 1,200 guests at an event where the Romeo y Julieta Amantes vitola (53 ring gauge x 153 mm length) was unveiled

HAVANA, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The XXV Festival del Habano kicked off with a spectacular Welcome Evening, which in this edition pays tribute to the 150th anniversary of Romeo y Julieta, one of the most historic and renowned brands of Habanos, S.A. The exclusive Salón de Protocolo Cubanacán, located in the Playa municipality, was transformed into the perfect setting to welcome 1,200 guests, including distributors, experts, distinguished personalities, and Habanos aficionados. The evening was immersed in a romantic atmosphere inspired by Venice, where vibrant red took center stage, reflecting the passion that defines Romeo y Julieta.

The great moment of the Evening arrived with the world premiere of the Romeo y Julieta Amantes (53 ring gauge x 153 mm length), designed exclusively to commemorate this significant anniversary. This new launch encapsulates the brand's legacy and unmistakable style, keeping tradition alive while upholding the pursuit of excellence in every release by Habanos, S.A.

The Sobresalientes factory name vitola presents unique dimensions within the brand's portfolio, enhancing the exclusivity of this launch. With medium strength and Romeo y Julieta's classic blend, Amantes is designed to captivate both seasoned aficionados and those discovering their passion for Habanos.

As Jorge Pérez Martel, Vice President of Sales at Habanos, S.A., explained during the presentation, Romeo y Julieta Amantes "is presented in two exclusive formats: an elegant box of 20 Habanos, ideal for collectors and aficionados, and a special edition in boxes of 5 Habanos, perfect as a gift." This last box was offered in a pre-sale exclusive to the attendees of the Festival del Habano's Welcome Evening.

Before unveiling the highly anticipated Romeo y Julieta Amantes vitola, the Co-Presidents of Habanos, S.A., Maritza Carrillo González and Luis Sánchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera, shared a few words with attendees, highlighting the importance of this 150th anniversary and expressing their gratitude to aficionados, distributors, and industry professionals for their dedication and commitment to the brand and the Habanos universe.

During the evening, the nominees for the 2024 Habanos Awards were also announced, recognizing the most influential figures in the Habanos industry. In the Business category, the nominees are Alain Proietto, Sami Alrayhani, and Luca Borla. In the Communication category, the nominees are José Andrés Colmena, Aleksandar Spitic, and Alexandre Groom. Finally, in the Production category, the nominees are Reynier Lázaro Rojas Medina, Roberto Sánchez Esquivel, and Linnel Marrero Turiño. The winners will be announced during the Gala Evening, the closing event of the Festival.

Music and art played a fundamental role in this celebration. The event featured an exceptional show that brought together great exponents of the artistic scene. Among them, Trío Tradicional Feeling, Rakatán with its black light show, the talented Yarima Blanco, a leading figure in traditional Cuban music, Ernesto Oliva and his group, the mime company Cuerpo, and the legendary Orquesta Aragón, an undisputed icon of Cuban music.

