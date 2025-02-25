Schaumburg, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Selig Group, a leading global provider of sealing and venting packaging solutions, is pleased to announce that Adam Sheridan will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in addition to his current role as President effective July 1st. After 22 years of leadership, outgoing CEO Steve Cassidy will retire from full-time duties.

Adam Sheridan and Steve Cassidy

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9783/242269_selig.jpg

"Adam joined Selig Group in 2015, assumed the President role in 2022 and is now stepping into the CEO role as part of a multi-year succession plan. Adam's passion, commitment to excellence, customer-centric team approach and vision are true assets to Selig Group. Under Adam's leadership, Selig is well positioned to continue to drive long-term value for our customers," said Bill Crown, CEO and President of Henry Crown and Company. "I thank Steve for his 22 years of leadership and commitment and look forward to his contributions as a member of Selig Group's advisory Board going forward."

"It has been a privilege to lead Selig Group and work with such a dedicated and talented team," said Steve Cassidy. "Together, we have built a company known for fearless innovation, defect-free performance, unmatched reliability, and exceptional customer service, and I am convinced Selig Group's best days are ahead."

"Selig Group is a world-class business, and I am honored to work with such a strong global team to serve our customers," said Adam Sheridan. "I want to thank Steve for his leadership and Bill for his continued trust. Selig Group's #1 priority will always be safety, while serving our customers quickly and consistently with uncompromising quality. Looking ahead, we will continue to execute our Selig 2026 strategy, and are rapidly investing in new technologies, innovations, and sustainable solutions to support our customers' unique needs."

#####

About Selig Group

Selig Group is a leading global provider of innovative sealing and venting packaging solutions for food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, chemical and industrial, and wine and spirits markets. The company's products are designed to serve customers' needs for ensuring freshness, providing packaging integrity, extending shelf life, providing tamper evidence, expanding in e-commerce, and protecting brand identity. Selig is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, USA with manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, and Asia and distribution locations worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242269

SOURCE: Selig Group