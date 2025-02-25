Construction company Viebrockhaus made the move after an incident in Schönberg where a home fitted with a solar-plus-storage system suffered an explosion which destroyed a wall of the house. The builder, and battery maker LG, have put some units into standby mode and others have had their operating capacities reduced. From ESS News German construction company Viebrockhaus has told pv magazine a 2019-edition LG battery had been installed in the Schönberg home where an explosion occurred last week, completely destroying one wall of the building. The builder, which installs home solar-plus-storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...