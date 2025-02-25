ADROSONIC is advancing its automation solutions to meet the rising demand for intelligent, AI-driven transformation

ADROSONIC, a leading digital transformation and consulting firm, is proud to announce the launch of its Intelligent Automation practice, marking a significant step in its commitment to driving business efficiency through innovation and cutting-edge technology.

With global intelligent process automation revenue expected to exceed US$25.9 billion by 2027, businesses are increasingly turning to AI-driven solutions to achieve greater productivity, enhance customer relations and drive business growth. ADROSONIC's Intelligent Automation practice integrates Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Business Process Management (BPM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to empower businesses with smarter, faster and more scalable digital processes.

Mayank, CEO of ADROSONIC, remarked, "Our customers count on us to help them stay at the forefront of innovation. With the introduction of Intelligent Automation, we are shaping the future of automation for our customers, delivering smarter, more comprehensive solutions. This new practice incorporates the latest technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to enable our customers to truly transform their operations."

Early automation targeted structured, repeatable tasks, while Intelligent Automation tackles dynamic processes with multiple data sources for greater adaptability and impact. "We developed the ADROSONIC Intelligent Automation Maturity Model, a strategic framework for automation, to help customers scale and optimise their automation efforts for maximum impact," said Nitin Agrawal, Practice Lead, Intelligent Automation.

Customers have achieved game-changing results with ADROSONIC's Intelligent Automation services. The Shipowners' Club, a global marine liability insurer, automated filing of 336,000 documents, resulting in savings of 6.4 person-years of effort. Mark Hamblin, COO, explained that these efficiencies enable employees to do more valuable work: "Those people are now doing what we want them to be doing which is talking to our brokers and making sure our members get great service rather than spending time on administrative tasks."

Learn more at www.adrosonic.com.

About ADROSONIC

ADROSONIC is a global IT consulting firm providing professional services to power digital transformation. ADROSONIC has offices across the globe, including India, UK, USA, Brazil and Chile. ADROSONIC has completed over 400 projects and has earned 100% client retention for over a decade.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250223351397/en/

Contacts:

ADROSONIC

Sujith Kolaprath

+91 9004014466

sujithkumar.kolaprath@adrosonic.com

www.adrosonic.com