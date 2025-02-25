Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: Simplilearn Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Shane Clem as VP of Strategic Partnerships

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global leader in digital upskilling, is excited to announce the appointment of Shane Clem as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. With over two decades of experience driving revenue growth, enhancing partner satisfaction, and securing high-impact partnerships, Shane will play a pivotal role in strengthening Simplilearn's collaborations with leading universities, institutions, and industry partners.

Shane will lead Simplilearn and Fullstack Academy's partner management efforts in his new role, driving new business development and ensuring long-term, mutually beneficial collaborations. His expertise in relationship management and market expansion will contribute significantly to Simplilearn's ongoing mission of delivering exceptional digital learning experiences to professionals worldwide.

Before joining Simplilearn, Shane managed Partnerships at Coursera, where he worked with universities to expand their online program portfolios. He also held leadership roles at Boundless Learning (formerly part of Pearson Online Learning Services) and Pearson, where he drove the growth of online degree and certificate programs in collaboration with University Partners.

In the past, he led multi-site growth across 26 locations at EDMC-Brown Mackie College and managed a P&L of more than $200M at Everest University, delivering consistent year-over-year growth. He holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communications from the University of Central Florida.

Mr. Mark Moran, Chief Marketing Officer, Simplilearn, expressed, "We are thrilled to welcome Shane Clem to the Simplilearn team. Shane's extensive expertise in driving strategic partnerships, expanding into new markets, and optimizing operations will be crucial as we continue our growth and innovation journey. His leadership and forward-thinking vision will help us strengthen our global presence and enhance the value we deliver to our learners and partners."

Shane Clem shared his excitement, stating, "I couldn't be more excited to join Simplilearn and contribute to its exceptional growth and innovation in the learning space. I look forward to collaborating with our partners to advance innovation, create value, and empower professionals to achieve their career goals through exceptional digital learning experiences."

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a world-leading digital skills provider, enabling learners across the globe. Simplilearn offers individuals and businesses worldwide access to world-class work-ready training. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live online classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

