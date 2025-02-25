Capital plan of 38 net operated wells weighted towards Peace River asset, following up on our 2024 development program

Initiation of Clearwater waterflood program to support future Peace River growth

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) ("Obsidian Energy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") is pleased to announce our first half 2025 capital plan and financial guidance that builds on the success of our 2024 program. With six drilling rigs currently in operation, the majority of our first half 2025 program is focused on Peace River with a significant component dedicated to exploration/appraisal drilling to further delineate our land position.

"Our recently announced agreement to dispose of our operated Pembina assets (the "Transaction") to InPlay Oil Corp. ("InPlay") has not changed our stated strategy for the Company: to drive heavy oil production growth at Peace River to approximately 25,000 boe/d in 2026 through delineation and development activities, while utilizing the stable cash flow from our light oil assets for reinvestment," commented Stephen Loukas, Obsidian Energy's President and CEO. "By focusing our Peace River exploration/appraisal activities largely in the first quarter, we can more effectively assess areas that are winter-only access to obtain key data that will help shape our future development plans. We have also planned an expanded Peace River development program for the first half of the year and will be following up on our strong 2024 drilling results at our Dawson field. Our Clearwater production grew substantially in 2024 from an average of 447 boe/d in January 2024 to average over 4,500 boe/d in December 2024 through organic development and a bolt-on acquisition. Additionally, we are initiating our first Clearwater waterflood pilot during the first half of 2025. We expect that the combination of these activities will result in higher future production levels, lower decline rates and increased recovery factors, furthering the continued development of our Peace River asset."

Mr. Loukas continued, "The decision to enter into an agreement to sell our operated Pembina assets through the Transaction further focuses our Company and provides us with significantly enhanced liquidity and future optionality to add shareholder value. As such, we are evaluating our development plans for the second half of the year and expect to provide full-year guidance in June."

FIRST HALF 2025 GUIDANCE

The Company plans between $185 and $195 million in capital expenditures (including approximately $24 million for exploration/appraisal drilling and $11 million for waterflood projects) plus an additional $11 to $12 million in decommissioning expenditures in the first half of 2025. First half production is expected to average approximately 33,800 boe/d (midpoint of guidance) - a three percent decrease from 35,006 boe/d in the first half of 2024, primarily due to the disposition Transaction1 that results in the net sale of approximately 10,000 boe/d of production. Peace River average production is expected to remain relatively flat over the first half of 2025 as many of our wells will not be onstream until the second quarter and several exploration wells will be shut in after evaluation due to seasonal access constraints. As a result, the majority of 2025 production gains will be realized during the second half of the year.

In the first half of 2025, net operating costs per boe are expected to be higher than 2024 levels due to increased trucking costs associated with our Peace River development and the benefit of reduced operating costs from the Transaction not occurring until the second quarter. Our 2025 guidance is based on lower commodity prices than in 2024, consisting of US$71.00/bbl WTI, US$5.00/bbl MSW differential, US$14/bbl WCS differentials and $2.00/GJ AECO natural gas. Our plan anticipates FFO of approximately $180 million, and a net debt to FFO ratio of approximately 0.7 times (based on annualized first half FFO and excluding any value for the InPlay share position from the Transaction). The Company's net debt position will benefit from the enhanced liquidity provided by the Transaction. Our first half 2025 guidance is presented below.























H1 2025E Guidance

Production1

boe/d















33,300 - 34,300

% Oil and NGLs

%















72

Capital expenditures2 $ millions











185 - 195

Decommissioning expenditures $ millions











11 - 12

Net operating costs3 $ /boe











14.15 - 14.60

General & administrative $ /boe











1.75 - 1.85









Based on midpoint of above guidance





WTI (Mar - June)4

US$/bbl











71.00

MSW Differential (Mar - June)4

US$/bbl











5.00

WCS Differential (Mar - June)4

US$/bbl











14.00

AECO (Mar - June)4 $ /GJ











2.00

FFO3,5 $ millions











180

FFO/share6 $ /share











2.44

FCF3,5 $ millions











(22 ) FCF/share6 $ /share











(0.29 ) Net debt (prior to NCIB)7 $ millions











240

Annualized net debt (prior to NCIB) to FFO7

times











0.7



















Asset level information





Heavy Oil



Light Oil





Average production

boe/d



12,900



20,900





Capital expenditures2 $ millions



142



45





Net operating costs3 $ /boe



17.25



12.35





Netback3 $ /boe



34.00



31.50





Net operating income3 $ millions



80



120





Asset level FCF $ millions



(62 )

75





(1) Approximate mid-point of guidance range: 9,440 bbl/d light oil, 12,200 bbl/d heavy oil, 2,530 bbl/d NGLs and 57.8 mmcf/d natural gas. Average production volumes include a minimal amount of forecasted production associated with exploration/appraisal capital expenditures.

(2) Capital expenditures include approximately $34 million for Peace River exploration/appraisal and enhanced oil recovery waterflood activities with minimal impact on forecasted production volumes. Asset level capital does not include $3 million in corporate capital.

(3) We adhere to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"); however, we also employ certain non-GAAP measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow, including the terms FFO, FCF, net debt, netback, net operating costs and net operating income. Please refer to the 'Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures' advisory section below for further detail.

(4) Pricing assumptions outlined are for the first half of 2025 and include risk management (hedging) adjustments as of February 24, 2025. WTI and AECO pricing as well as MSW and WCS differentials assumptions for the first half 2025E are forecasted for March to June 30, 2025. H1 2025E pricing assumptions, including actuals realized from January 1, 2025, to February 18, 2025, result in WTI of US$71.82/bbl, MSW differentials of US$4.93/bbl, WCS differentials of US$13.41/bbl, AECO of $2.00/GJ, and FX of 1.42x CAD/USD.

(5) FFO and FCF includes approximately $1 million of estimated charges for the first half of 2025 related to the deferred share units and performance share units cash compensation amounts, which are based on a share price of $7.66 per share.

(6) Per share calculations are based on an estimated 73.7 million weighted average shares outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

(7) Net debt figures estimated as at June 30, 2025. Figures do not include the impact of the $85 million in value of InPlay Oil Corp. common shares, which are to be received as part of the Transaction. If included, net debt would be reduced to $155 million with a 0.4x net debt (prior to NCIB) to FFO ratio. NCIB is the Company's normal course issuer bid program.

Guidance Sensitivity Table



Variable



Range



Change in H1 2025E FFO ($ millions)

WTI (US$/bbl)

+/- $1.00/bbl



2.9

MSW light oil differential (US$/bbl)

+/- $1.00/bbl



1.0

WCS heavy oil differential (US$/bbl)

+/- $1.00/bbl



0.8

Change in AECO ($/GJ)

+/- $0.25/GJ



1.0



H1 2025 CAPITAL AND OPERATING PROGRAM

Our first half capital program is well underway with five rigs active in Peace River drilling in the Clearwater and Bluesky formations, and a sixth rig drilling the four-well commitment in the Pembina area as part of the Transaction. The breakdown of operated wells expected to be rig released during the first half of 2025 is as follows:









H1 2025

Gross (Net) Wells

DEVELOPMENT WELLS









Heavy Oil Assets









Peace River (Bluesky)





13 (11.4 ) Peace River (Clearwater)





14 (14.0 ) Light Oil Assets







Pembina (Cardium)2





4 (4.0 )







31 (29.4 ) EXPLORATION/APPRAISAL WELLS







Peace River (Bluesky)





3 (3.0 ) Peace River (Clearwater)





4 (4.0 )







7 (7.0 )









TOTAL OPERATED WELLS3,4





38 (36.4)1

(1) Three (3.0 net) wells rig released in 2024 were placed on production in the first quarter of 2025; they are excluded from the total.

(2) Capital expenditures for the Pembina wells are for the account of InPlay and will be included in the statement of adjustments for the Transaction.

(3) Excluding injection or disposal wells.

(4) In addition, Obsidian Energy expects to participate in a total of five non-operated (2.2 net) wells in the first half of 2025.

HEAVY OIL ASSETS (PEACE RIVER)

Over the first half of 2025, we will continue to delineate and appraise the broader Peace River land base of approximately 700 sections with a focus on expanding development drilling in successful fields from the additional 107 new follow-up Clearwater and Bluesky locations identified in 2024 (2P, booked locations). Exploration/appraisal drilling and new field delineation is a priority during the beginning of the year as winter conditions allow quick access to certain new fields, reducing capital costs. In 2025, we are using whipstock2 wells for exploration/appraisal purposes instead of oilsands exploration wells as they allow testing to delineate and de-risk an area, while at the same time providing new production as seasonal access allows. The Company is currently evaluating the technical results from recent whipstock drilling and well cores across Peace River to identify and assess new opportunities for future development.

Our first half Peace River capital program also includes enhanced oil recovery waterflood projects of approximately $11 million for a new Clearwater enhanced oil recovery and waterflood pilots with integrated producer and injection wells in Dawson and for additional injector conversions in the field. Peer waterfloods in the Clearwater formation have proven highly encouraging in increasing reservoir recovery and production, while mitigating decline rates at compelling returns.

Clearwater Formation

Obsidian Energy substantially grew our Clearwater production over the past year from 447 boe/d in January 2024 to average over 4,500 boe/d in December 2024, surpassing internal expectations due to high production rates from organic development as well as a strategic acquisition. During the first quarter of 2025, we plan to rig release a total of 18 (18.0 net) development and exploration/appraisal wells targeting the Clearwater formation.

Exploration/Appraisal Program - Three of the four (4.0) net whipstock wells planned for the first half of the year have been drilled with core samples collected; production results are as follows: Gift Lake: Our first Gift Lake exploration/appraisal well drilled at the 13-33 Pad in 2024 produced at a 30-day initial production (" IP ") rate of 92 boe/d (100 percent oil), successfully testing a second, lower Clearwater zone in the area and established the sand's potential to expand this play. A follow up well at the 4-15 Pad designed to test the eastern extent of the field was drilled and placed on production in February. The well encountered Clearwater oil but is not commercially viable as oil rates have been below expectations with an average 22-day IP rate of 23 boe/d (100 percent oil) and a current steady rate of 33 boe/d (100 percent oil). Nampa: We have currently rig released two of the three (3.0 net) 2025 exploration/appraisal wells designed to further delineate our acreage prior constructing year-round access for long-term development in the area. Nampa 7-34 Pad: An offset well to the western Nampa 6-28 Pad drilled in 2024, the one (1.0 net) well produced at an average 19-day IP rate of 134 boe/d (100 percent oil) at a higher oil quality (API of approximately 15.9 O ). These early results are encouraging, further defining Nampa as a future development area for Clearwater after full season access is constructed. Nampa 9-06 Pad: The two (2.0 net) exploration/appraisal wells at this pad are designed to test the multi-zone potential of the Clearwater formation, following our successful Nampa 6-28 Pad well drilled in the first quarter of 2024. We are currently drilling the second well, with both wells planned to be on production in mid-to late March.

Development Program - Our first half 2025 development program focuses on Clearwater production growth in our Dawson field, which continues to produce at higher rates than initially forecasted. The Company intends to rig release 14 (14.0 net) multi-lateral production wells and two (2.0 net) injection wells at Dawson in the first half of 2025, drilling offset wells to follow the established productive trends through the field. We plan to keep two drilling rigs active in the area throughout the second quarter of 2025.

Bluesky Formation

We have expanded our Bluesky formation drilling in the first half of 2025 with 16 (14.4 net) wells planned for both development and exploration/appraisal purposes. The information gained from these wells is being used to better understand reservoir complexity and will help define our second half 2025 development program.

Exploration/Appraisal Program - All three (3.0 net) whipstock wells planned for our first half of 2025 program have been rig released and are now temporarily on production: one (1.0 net) well at the Nampa 13-08 Pad ; and one (1.0 net) well at each of the Harmon Valley South (" HVS ") 15-15 and

10-27 Pads , which will evaluate the Southern extent of the HVS field. The wells will undergo evaluation as seasonal access permits.

Development Program - Our first half 2025 Bluesky development program consists of 13 (11.4 net) wells primarily focused on our HVS field to follow up on the strong production results of our new drilling and facility designs. HVS: A total of nine (8.3 net) wells are planned for the first half of 2025. Seven (7.0 net) offset wells at our HVS 13-08 , HVS 14-07 and HVS 13-18 Pads , which follow up wells that achieved 30-day IP rates in the range of 450 to 500 boe/d /well (100 percent oil). The remaining two (1.3 net) wells are located off the HVS 16-09 Pad , which are farm-in wells with additional earning potential. Walrus: We are currently drilling the first of two (1.8 net) wells on the 7-21 Pad , one of which is a farm-in earning well for additional acreage in the area. Seal : We completed drilling two (1.3 net) farm-in wells at the 4-14 Pad to further test the potential of this field; both wells are expected to be placed onstream in early March.

2024 Development Program Update: Results from the remainder of our 2024 program at the Walrus and Cadotte fields were lower than our internal expectations. Individual well clean up times of Bluesky wells vary between areas as a function of geographic changes in oil viscosity, reservoir properties like water saturation and surface handling capacity. Difficulties with start up activities, combined with higher than anticipated natural gas or water volumes, resulted in challenges with several of these wells. Walrus 15-01 Pad : The four (4.0) net wells at the pad continue to display very prolonged clean up times. Production is ramping up slowly as the wells are brought online and we monitor, evaluate and optimize the wells. Initial average production rates for the wells at the end of January 2025 varied between 15 and 151 bbl/d per well over various time periods. Currently, two wells have produced over 170 boe/d (100 percent oil) while two required early interventions; both 'waffle-well' designs display better performance compared to other standard linear offset wells. We expect that peak production will appear over the next two to three months as we continue to optimize this pad. Cadotte : The remaining 2024 wells at Cadotte experienced higher water cuts and/or gas production than in other areas, resulting in multiple well start-up issues and the shut in of wells to bring the pads online. We continue to manage these challenges to increase future production. 13-15 Pad: We have initially experienced more water volumes than expected on this three-well pad, which has impacted the pace of the wells cleaning up. The third well on this pad was shut in during February due to high water volumes combined with water handling constraints. With one of the earlier wells experiencing high water cuts, Obsidian Energy is evaluating alternative water disposal options in the area that would allow for reduced trucking from the pad and production to resume at all three wells. 9-36 Pad: This pad encountered an unexpected, localized gas zone, resulting in large gas volumes that continues to impact our ability to place all three wells onstream. Obsidian Energy is evaluating the extent of the gas zone and if the tie-in of the wells and revised surface facilities needed for continued production are economic to proceed.



LIGHT OIL ASSETS

The Company has one rig in operation for our first half 2025 light oil program to drill four wells for InPlay (at their expense) as part of the disposition Transaction. We anticipate returning to drilling our light oil assets in the second half of the year, including at the Willesden Green Unit#2 where we are increasing our working interest as part of the Transaction.

Willesden Green (Belly River): Our 2024 initial delineation well targeting the Belly River formation at the 15-06 Pad returned to production in late January. Production response from the well is encouraging as the well continues to clean up. The well produced at a 30-day IP rate of 100 boe/d (77 percent oil) and displays continuous improvement - averaging 221 boe/d (76 percent oil) over the last 25 days as water volumes drop. Opening a new play for the Company, success with this well provides follow-up locations and adds highly economic, lower decline production to our light oil portfolio.

Pembina (Cardium): We rig released three of the four (4.0 net) Cardium development wells on the

8-01 and 2-25 Pads, undertaken as part of the Transaction. Two of the four wells are online, and we anticipate the remaining two wells will be on production in April.

Pembina (Cardium, Non-Operated): Following up on the success in 2024, Obsidian Energy is participating in five (2.2 net) wells in the first half of the year at the Pembina Cardium Unit #11

(~45 percent working interest). Four of the wells have been rig released and all wells are expected on production early in the second quarter of 2025.

1 Obsidian Energy will include the results, including capital spending, of the disposed properties in the Transaction in our reported results up until the time of Transaction close, at which time we will adjust the purchase price to reflect those results. For the purposes of our guidance, we have assumed the Transaction closes March 31, 2025.

2 Whipstock drilling is a directional drilling technique that is used to change the direction of an existing wellbore, typically to sidetrack from an existing wellbore by drilling a new wellbore from the same wellhead. Obsidian Energy uses this technique to allow for drilling a vertical delineation well (with or without coring) prior to drilling horizontal production legs from the same wellbore.

