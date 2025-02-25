Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to have been selected to exhibit core at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention Core Shack on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 and Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC). Awalé will be displaying core from its district-scale Odienné Copper-Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company will also participate in the Investors Exchange and present at the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors (CPFI) and Technical Session.

Core Shack Details Date:

Tuesday, March 4 and Wednesday, March 5 Location:

Investors Exchange, Level 800, MTCC, South Building Booth #:

3105B Attending:

Andrew Chubb, CEO

Andrew Smith, VP Exploration Investors Exchange Details

Date:

Sunday, March 2 and Monday, March 3 Location:

Investors Exchange, Level 800, MTCC, South Building Booth #:

2322 Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors (CPFI) Details Date:

Monday, March 3 Location:

Hall E, Investors Exchange, Level 800, MTCC, South Building Room:

Investment Hub theatre Time:

11:08 am - 11:18 am Presenter:

Andrew Chubb, CEO Technical Session Details Date: Wednesday, March 5 Session name:

New discoveries Session ID:

TEC-014 Location:

Level 700, MTCC, South Building Room #:

717 Time:

10:45 am - 11:00 am Presenter:

Andrew Chubb, CEO

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

