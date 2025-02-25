Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Mr. Jodie Gibson, P.Geo. to the role of Vice President Exploration.

"Jodie and I have worked together on multiple projects over the past 15 years, and he is a valuable addition to our Prospector team", stated Rob Carpenter, Co-Chairman and CEO of Prospector Metals Corp. "He has had a pivotal role in many important gold discoveries in Yukon during his career and his experience and passion for exploration will benefit our team greatly. He will be leading our proposed 2025 drill program on our flagship ML project this coming summer, and I'm excited to be working with him again."

Mr. Gibson is a professional geologist with over 18 years mineral exploration experience throughout the North American Cordillera from Alaska to Mexico, Newfoundland, Greenland, and the southeast US. His work has focused on epigentic to sygentic precious and base metals systems from target idenitification to resource definition. A significant portion of his work has been focused on the Yukon starting in 2009 as Project Manager of the Underworld Resources Inc. exploration team that discovered and defined the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits. These assets were subsequently sold to Kinross in 2010 for $139 million. Mr. Gibson also served as Vice President Exploration for White Gold Corp where he oversaw over $30 million in exploration activities with highlights including the expansion of the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and five new discoveries across the White Gold district. Mr. Gibson was recognized as the 2020 Yukon Prospector of the Year, and is currently serving as Chief Geologist for K2 Gold Corp. and Sitka Gold Corp. He is also a Director with Linear Minerals Corp. and a technical advisor to Dolly Varden Silver Corp. Mr. Gibson holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Geology from Indiana State University and is a registered Professional Geoscientist with EGBC.

Jo Price has resigned from the role of Vice President Exploration in order to pursue other opportunities, however she will remain part of the Prospector team in the role of Technical Advisor. The Company appreciates her dedication and hard work as VPEx and wish her the best in her new ventures.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 560,000 incentive stock options to Officers and consultants, including members of its technical team, at a price of $0.18. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share for up to 5 years in accordance with the terms of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. The Company is focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Yukon and Ontario, Canada - Tier-1 mining jurisdictions with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all parties.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and other project opportunities. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans and risks of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

