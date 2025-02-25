Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) (OTCQB: CSSCF) ("Cascada") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Phase II diamond drilling program at its Angie Copper Molybdenum Property ("Angie") located 85 kilometres east southeast of the City of Copiapo, Chile.

The final hole of the Phase II drilling program, DAAS-05, intersected a mineralized dioritic porphyry complex with variable amounts of pyrite and chalcopyrite disseminated throughout and occurring locally in veins, veinlets and along fractures. The porphyry complex is spatially associated with an induced polarization ("IP") chargeability high coinciding with a magnetic low which combined provide an exploration target measuring 1,300 metres by 550 metres (see Figures 1, 2 and 3, attached).

Drill holes DAAS-03 and DAAS-04 targeted the extensive molybdenum geochemical anomaly occurring along the eastern margin of the chargeability anomaly. Both drill holes intersected altered rhyodacite porphyry cut by minor quartz molybdenum veins and veinlets with locally minor pyrite and trace chalcopyrite. The last 200 metres of DAAS-04 cut an altered dioritic porphyry complex similar to that intersected by DAAS-05 although mineralized to a lesser degree.

"The completion of the Phase II diamond drilling program marks a significant step forward in our exploration efforts at Angie. Not only have we discovered a mineralized porphyry complex, we have developed a clearer understanding of the geological controls shaping the system," said Carl Hansen, Cascada's President and CEO. "While we initially considered that the extensive molybdenum anomaly was overlying a porphyry system, it is clear that the molybdenum occurs along the eastern flank of a mineralized dioritic porphyry complex. This porphyry complex, which hosts variable sulphide mineralization, primarily pyrite with minor chalcopyrite, is spatially associated with a chargeability high and magnetic low which when combined provides a clear 1,300 by 550 metre, high priority - high tonnage target for our next drill program. All drill core samples have been submitted to the assay lab and assays should be available in four to six weeks."

Drill Hole Summaries

Cautionary Note: While visible copper and molybdenum bearing sulphides have been observed in the diamond drill core from the Phase II Angie drill program, there can be no assurance that economically viable quantities of metals are present. Assaying is necessary to determine the grade and no grades should be inferred from the disclosures made in this press release.

DAAS-05 targeted a strong IP chargeability high coinciding with a magnetic low. The hole was collared into an altered rhyodacite porphyry cut by microdiorite and diorite porphyry dykes. At 193 metres downhole, the hole entered into an altered dioritic porphyry complex, dominated by porphyritic to phaneritic diorite, cut by fine grained microdiorite units, which continued to the end of the hole at 551 metres. Within the dioritic complex, sulphides (primarily pyrite with lesser chalcopyrite) occur as disseminations, fracture fillings, and locally in veins and veinlets. Alteration varies from moderate to intense potassic (biotite, chlorite, magnetite, ± k-feldspar, ± epidote).

DAAS-04 was drilled to test the high grade core of the molybdenum geochemical anomaly. The drill hole was collared into a rhyodacite porphyry overprinted by moderated to intense chlorite magnetite alteration with trace to minor disseminated pyrite and cut by quartz molybdenite veins and veinlets. Below 300 metres, intense potassic alteration (chlorite biotite magnetite with K-feldspar) dominates with trace to locally minor disseminated and fracture-controlled pyrite and chalcopyrite along with quartz molybdenite vein and veinlets. Below 400 metres, the rhyodacite porphyry is cut by microdiorite intrusives and at 460 metres the hole entered a diorite porphyry complex, possibly the same complex intersected by DAAS-05. The diorite complex is dominated by diorite porphyry cut by microdiorite dykes with trace to minor disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite as well as sulphide veins and veinlets. DAAS-04 continued in the diorite complex to the end of the hole at 611 metres.

DAAS-03 was drilled to test the extension of an 8-metre interval grading 1,208 parts per million molybdenum returned at the end drill hole AAS-02 (see Cascada press release dated November 20, 2024). DAAS-03 cut rhyodacite porphyry, similar to that encountered in the upper portion of DAAS-04, cut by dioritic dykes and xenoliths. Intense potassic (biotite K-feldspar) alteration overprinted by chlorite and magnetite was observed. Quartz veins and veinlets with minor molybdenite were observed throughout the drill hole. Below 300 metres, occasional pyrite veins, veinlets and fracture fillings with minor pyrite and trace chalcopyrite were observed along with quartz molybdenite veins. The drill hole was completed at 487 metres.

NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

The Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, for Cascada's exploration activities in Chile is Sergio Diaz, a resident of Santiago, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 51, in Chile and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 315.

About Cascada Silver Corp.

Cascada is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile. Cascada's team of successful exploration professionals are dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

For additional information, please contact us at: IR@cascadasilver.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: plans for the evaluation of exploration properties; the success of evaluation plans; the success of exploration activities; mine development prospects; and, potential for future metals production. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: changes in economic parameters and assumptions; all aspects related to the timing of exploration activities and receipt of exploration results; the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project or exploration parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; future metals price; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of economic and technical studies; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration; as well as those factors disclosed in Cascada's publicly filed documents.

Although Cascada has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.





Figure 1 - RTF Magnetics Overlain with IP Chargeability & Phase I and II Drill Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7721/242202_ea7acef39434f8bc_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Geological Section 6959670N with Drill Collars & Traces Superimposed on Induced Polarization Chargeability

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7721/242202_ea7acef39434f8bc_002full.jpg





Figure 3 - Induced Polarization Chargeability with Drill Hole Traces Surface Plan and Sections

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7721/242202_ea7acef39434f8bc_003full.jpg

