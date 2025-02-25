Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Dan Roadcap as Head of Technical Sales and Business Development. With over two decades of experience in the polymers and advanced materials industries, Mr. Roadcap brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in accelerating Black Swan's sales growth and market expansion.

Mr. Roadcap's distinguished career encompasses leadership roles in production operations, plant management, research and engineering, and business development. His technical expertise encompasses polymer compounding and the formulation of advanced material-based products, where he has played a pivotal role in designing and establishing entire supply chains. This hands-on experience uniquely equips him to pinpoint strategic opportunities, and leverage existing relationships, where Black Swan's graphene products can deliver maximum impact.

Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Swan, commented: "As Black Swan is entering an exciting growth phase it is enabling us to attract top talent, and we are delighted to welcome Mr. Roadcap to our team. Having invested significant resources to bring our commercial products to market, the timing couldn't be better for someone of his caliber to join us. Dan's extensive industry experience and technical acumen not only align perfectly with our mission to drive large-scale production and commercialization of high-performance, cost-effective graphene products, but his decision to come on board speaks volumes about the confidence he has in what we've built. Dan's expertise will be instrumental as we expand our footprint in key industrial sectors, including polymers and concrete."

Dan Roadcap, Head of Technical Sales and Business Development, commented: "I am excited to join Black Swan at such a critical juncture as the Company brings its graphene products to market. The team has done an exceptional job laying the groundwork for large-scale commercialization, and I look forward to contributing by expanding market adoption and building on existing momentum. Black Swan's graphene is poised to make a significant impact across multiple industries, and I am eager to help drive that success."

Dan Roadcap

Prior to joining Black Swan, Mr. Roadcap served as Director of Key Accounts, Technical Sales, and New Market Development at a leading company in the advanced materials sector, where he managed major accounts totaling over USD $45 million in sales. His responsibilities included product management, technical support to sales teams and customers, and close collaboration with R&D for new product development. Mr. Roadcap holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from Shippensburg University and has completed advanced training in polymer chemistry and rubber technology from esteemed institutions such as the University of Akron and Virginia Tech University.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume driven industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, and others. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials and graphene innovation. Since 2024, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch (GEM) polymer products which are currently being tested by several international clients.

More information is available at: www.blackswangraphene.com.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation: statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the Offering; the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering; and the closing of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the business of the Company as well as in relation to the Offering and Closing thereof. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for graphene and graphene products, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the graphene industry. The ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, fluctuations in interest rates, the global financial climate and geopolitical conflicts in various regions, including Ukraine and the Middle East, are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

