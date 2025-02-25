Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2025
25.02.2025 13:03 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Monthly Performance Factsheet

DJ Monthly Performance Factsheet 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Monthly Performance Factsheet 
25-Feb-2025 / 11:27 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
Monthly Performance Factsheet 
 
The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 31 January 2025, is now available on 
the Company's website at: 
https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ 
mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf 
 
Link Company Matters Limited 
Company Secretary 
 
25 February 2025 
 
 
 
- ENDS - 
 
 
 
 
 
The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks 
on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor 
forms part of the above announcement. 
 
For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 377194 
EQS News ID:  2091183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2091183&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2025 06:28 ET (11:28 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
