98% of retailers plan full AI deployment by 2027, while consumers emphasize the need for greater transparency of AI use

Everseen, the leader in vision AI for global retailers, today released Everseen Insights: The Future of AI in Retail-revealing retailers' plans for rapid AI deployments alongside the critical need for transparency and consumer trust.

Based on a survey of 200 loss prevention retail executives and more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, the report reveals key insights into the evolving role of AI in retail operations and shopper interactions, including:

Retailers are investing in AI to drive results: Nearly two-thirds (63%) of retailers say AI is critical 1 to maintaining a competitive edge, and they expect an average 51% return on investment from AI deployments within the first three years.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of retailers say AI is critical to maintaining a competitive edge, and they expect an average 51% return on investment from AI deployments within the first three years. Consumers see AI benefits: More than half (55%) of consumers are comfortable 2 with AI and advanced retail technology, and nearly two-thirds (65%) say AI makes shopping more convenient.

More than half (55%) of consumers are comfortable with AI and advanced retail technology, and nearly two-thirds (65%) say AI makes shopping more convenient. Loss prevention is a shared concern 85% of consumers believe theft contributes to higher prices 3 , and a majority of retailers (60%) have already turned to AI to address the issue.

85% of consumers believe theft contributes to higher prices , and a majority of retailers (60%) have already turned to AI to address the issue. Transparency is critical 72% of consumers want greater transparency about AI use in grocery and retail stores4. Retailers are already using multiple disclosure methods, including signage at entrances (44%), which 64% of consumers find helpful. Half of consumers also cite self-checkout pop-ups as effective.

"AI is already transforming retail-driving efficiency, reducing shrink, and enhancing customer experiences," said Alan O'Herlihy, CEO of Everseen. "It's encouraging to see the shared perspective of consumers and retailers on how AI can improve the shopping experience. The insights from this report can help the industry align on key success factors for AI, including measurable impacts on shrink reduction and the importance of transparency."

Loss Prevention and Beyond

AI is already playing a major role in loss prevention, with 60% of retailers having implemented AI and another 30% planning to do so within the next year. Consumers are equally attuned to the issue- nearly three-quarters (74%) believe3 theft leads to store closures, and 59% believe3 AI technology, such as product recognition at checkout, can help reduce it.

Retailers rank better customer service and support (31%) and improved store layout and navigation (31%) as top benefits. Consumers see AI improving their experience through faster checkouts (44%), better inventory management (43%), and more personalized shopping (24%).

Despite the optimism, AI implementation does come with challenges. Retailers cite time and resources for training (47%), customer acceptance and trust (46%), and integration with existing systems (44%) as key hurdles.

To download Everseen Insights: The Future of AI in Retail, visit www.everseen.ai

About the Study

The survey was conducted in January 2025 by Censuswide, an independent research firm, polling 200 loss prevention executives at large U.S. retailers (with self-checkout in stores) and 1,002 U.S. consumers who have used self-checkout technology. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About Everseen

Everseen is a leader in vision AI, trusted by 11 of the top 20 global retailers. The company is transforming retail by reducing shrink, streamlining operations, and enhancing customer experiences. The Everseen Vision AI Platform has the largest footprint of AI-powered computer vision endpoints in retail, and can be applied to a wide range of industries with physical workflows. For more information, visit: www.everseen.ai.

1 'Very important' and 'Somewhat important' answers combined.

2 'Very comfortable' and 'Somewhat comfortable' answers combined.

3 'Strongly believe' and 'Somewhat believe' answers combined.

4 'Strongly agree' and 'Somewhat agree' answers combined.

